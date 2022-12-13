ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

First Team to Clinch Playoff Spot Doesn't Guarantee Postseason Success

By Ed Kracz
EagleMaven
EagleMaven
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Pv2Ay_0jguRfuS00

The Eagles became the first ream to clinch a playoff spot by beating New York Giants, but the first teams to qualify the past 12 years don't always succeed in winning the Super Bowl

So, the Eagles became the first team to clinch a playoff spot, doing it with their 48-22 win over the New York Giants.

Super Bowl here they come.

Not exactly. Rarely has it worked out that way for teams who were the first ones to qualify for the postseason.

Since 2010, just three teams have won the Super Bowl after being the first team to make the playoffs that year, according to The Elias Sports Bureau.

View the original article to see embedded media.

One of those was the Eagles in 2017 when they beat the New England Patriots, 41-33.

The other two were the Seattle Seahawks in 2013 and the New England Patriots in 2014.

Seattle topped the Denver Broncos 43-8 and the Patriots beat the Seahawks, 28-24, the following year.

Three other teams who were the first to clinch a playoff spot made it to the Super Bowl but lost.

They were the 2015 Carolina Panthers, who fell to the Broncos, the 2018 Los Angeles Rams, who lost to the Patriots, and the 2020 Kansas City Chiefs, who the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat.

What does it mean?

Well, for starters, it means the Eagles can’t afford to take a deep breath just yet, if at all.

They say they won’t. To a man, everyone said there is more work to do, such as winning the NFC East and earning the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs.

If not for the Dallas Cowboys continuing to win, those goals may have been locked up already, but Dallas won’t go away. Maybe that’s a good thing because it won’t allow the Eagles to fall into bad habits over the final four games.

Here is The Elias Sports Bureau’s list of teams that were the first to clinch a playoff spot and how they fared:

2010: New England Patriots … lost in the divisional round to Jets, 28-21

2011: San Francisco 49ers/Green Bay Packers

The Packers lost in the divisional round to Giants, 37-20

The 49ers lost in NFC Championship to Giants, 20-17

2012: Denver Broncos/Atlanta Falcons/Houston Texans/New England Patriots

None of the four made the Super Bowl.

Denver lost in the divisional round to the Ravens, 38-35

Atlanta lost in NFC Championship to the 49ers, 28-24

Houston lost in the divisional round to the Patriots, 41-28

New England lost to Ravens in AFC Championship, 28-13

2013: Seattle Seahawks … beat Denver 43-8 in Super Bowl

2014: Arizona Cardinals/New England Patriots/Indianapolis Colts/Denver Broncos

The Patriots won the Super Bowl, 28-24, over the Seahawks

2015: Carolina Panthers … Lost in Super Bowl, 24-10, to Broncos

2016: Dallas Cowboys … Lost to Packers in the divisional round, 34-31

2017: Pittsburgh Steelers/Eagles

The Eagles won the Super Bowl

Steelers lost in the divisional round to Jaguars, 45-42

2018: Los Angeles Rams … Lost to Patriots in the Super Bowl, 13-3

2019: New Orleans Saints … Lost in the wild-card round to Vikings, 26-20

2020: New Orleans Saints/Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs lost in the Super Bowl to Bucs, 31-9

The Saints lost in the divisional round to Bucs, 30-20

2021: Green Bay Packers … Lost in the divisional round to 49ers, 13-10

2022: Philadelphia Eagles …?

Ed Kracz is the publisher of SI.com’s Fan Nation Eagles Today and co-host of the Eagles Unfiltered Podcast. Check out the latest Eagles news at www.SI.com/NFL/Eagles or www.eaglesmaven.com and please follow him on Twitter: @kracze.

Comments / 0

Related
SB Nation

Our expert NFL picks for Week 15 of 2022

Okay, we’re getting chippy in our weekly picks. The amount of trash talking we’re hitting each other with has really ramped up as we approach the end of the season and it’s manifesting itself in incredible ways. For the second straight week we’ve seen a “first to...
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Reveals His New Super Bowl Prediction

The football world is starting to believe the San Francisco 49ers can make a run with their third-string quarterback. After losing Jimmy Garoppolo to a broken foot, the 49ers were left with rookie quarterback Brock Purdy as their starter. In his first two games, Purdy led San Francisco to wins over the Miami Dolphins and a blowout win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Cowboys Fans Not Happy With Stephen A. Smith Today

Stephen A. Smith had another hot take about the Dallas Cowboys on Wednesday. During a segment on Get Up, Smith was asked if quarterback Dak Prescott is the problem with the team and he was quick to answer with "yes." "Hell yeah," Smith said. "Listen, offensively, you got CeeDee Lamb,...
NFL Analysis Network

Cowboys Get More Brutal Injury News On Defensive Side

The Dallas Cowboys had a close call with the Houston Texans in Week 14, as they trailed for the majority of the game. But, in their final drive of the game, the Cowboys went 98 yards to score the go-ahead touchdown, winning their fourth consecutive game and dropping the Texans to a record of 1-11-1.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Tua Tagovailoa May Already Be Doomed For Sunday

When in their home state, the Miami Dolphins are used to temperatures in the 70s and 80s during the winter months. This Sunday, the Dolphins will be traveling to Buffalo, where their matchup with the Bills has expected temperatures of the low 30s or high 20s. In his NFL career...
BUFFALO, NY
NFL

Playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 15 of 2022 NFL season

EDITOR'S NOTE: The following are the playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 15 of the 2022 NFL season. Buffalo Bills (10-3) (vs. Miami (8-5), Saturday, 8:15 p.m. ET, NFL Network) Buffalo clinches playoff berth with:. BUF win OR. BUF tie + LAC loss OR. BUF tie + NYJ loss + NE loss...
thecomeback.com

NFL hurts one particular team with rules decision

Over the past few weeks, the Las Vegas Raiders have been using quite a unique strategy of using a holder on kickoffs to get a little extra hang time. But after initially allowing the strategy to be used, the NFL has changed its mind and determined that the Raiders cannot utilize the technique.
The Spun

Report: NFL Rules On Cowboys' Plans For AT&T Stadium

When Jerry Jones opened the Cowboys' billion dollar playpen in Arlington, Texas back in 2009, it was among the most impressive in all of sports. To a certain degree it still is. But on Wednesday, the NFL reportedly ruled on upgrades for AT&T Stadium. Per Michael Gehlken of the Dallas...
ARLINGTON, TX
The Associated Press

Brock Purdy, 49ers aim to clinch NFC West in Seattle

The Brock Purdy show is hitting the road in prime time. After outplaying Tom Brady and dominating the Buccaneers in his first career start, Purdy leads the San Francisco 49ers against Seattle on “Thursday Night Football.” Purdy, the last pick in this year’s draft, can follow up a spectacular performance by helping the 49ers (9-4) secure the NFC West. A victory over the Seahawks (7-6) would clinch the division title for San Francisco, which turned to Purdy after losing Jimmy Garoppolo to a foot injury on Dec. 4. “The kid is a perfectionist and everything he does, he wants to see what he can do better,” Niners coach Kyle Shanahan said of Purdy.
SEATTLE, WA
EagleMaven

EagleMaven

Philadelphia, PA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
338K+
Views
ABOUT

EagleMaven is a FanNation channel covering the Philadelphia Eagles

 https://www.si.com/nfl/eagles

Comments / 0

Community Policy