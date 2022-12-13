Read full article on original website
Related
Apple Insider
Twitter's new moneymaking scheme is a giant violation of Apple's App Store guidelines
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Twitter reportedly plans on forcing users to opt into personalized ads & location tracking, and also wants to sell phone numbers to increase revenue — and Apple won't be happy if they do either.
Top Speed
Apple Fanboys Will Have To Wait Until 2026 To Get Their Hands On The iCar
Apple is well known for its game-changing innovations like the iPod, iPhone, and Apple Watch, to name a few. But apparently, dominance in the technology field does not translate to instant success in the auto world. Remarkably, the Apple Car, known as “Project Titan”, has been in development since 2014… yes, you heard right; 2014! In the eight years since then, it’s been canceled, reinstated, redesigned, and delayed so many times that it’s hard to keep up. But for now, here's what we know.
Apple Insider
Apple slammed for not doing enough to prevent CSAM distribution
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple and Microsoft have provided details of their methods for detecting or preventing child sexual abuse material distribution, and an Australian regulator has found their efforts lacking. The Australian e-Safety Commissioner demanded that major...
Apple Insider
Apple could lose all App Store revenue in EU and only take 1% hit
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Side-loading and alternative app stores won't affect Apple's bottom line by much, and in fact, could improve its stock thanks to regulatory backoff — at least according to Morgan Stanley. Apple is allegedly...
Apple Insider
Apple releases the first developer beta for macOS Ventura 13.2
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple has released the first developer beta formacOS Ventura 13.2, starting a new generation of beta software. Developers can download the latest builds by taking part in the beta testing program via the Apple...
Cult of Mac
Get a private second iPhone number for just $19
If you’re still using one phone number for everything, it’s time to upgrade your cell. Forget giving out your personal number to companies, private sellers and strangers. With a private phone line, you can keep different callers totally separate from your personal life. For one week only, you...
Apple Insider
UBS says iPhone 14 Pro supply has improved, but not enough
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Analysts at UBS expect Apple to see financial impacts fromiPhone 14 Pro production slowdowns well into 2023 — but it ultimately will recover before 2024. According to a report from UBS seen by...
Apple Insider
How to use macOS startup keyboard commands to boot or recover
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — If your Mac is having problems, macOS has multiple keyboard combinations that you can hold to recover your system, start in safe mode, run diagnostics, and more. Here's how to use them. Apple's macOS...
Apple Insider
Apple now testing Rapid Security Response updates in macOS Ventura 13.2 beta
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — A day after the first developer beta ofmacOS Ventura 13.2 was released, Apple has issued a Rapid Security Response for the operating system. Added in iOS 16, iPadOS 16.1, and macOS Ventura, Apple uses...
Apple Insider
Tim Cook visits Apple Watch Ultra band maker & Paralympians on the way out of Japan
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple CEOTim Cook's Japan trip concluded with visits to Paralympians that use Apple Watch and a stop by the factory responsible for mass producing Apple Watch Ultra's iconic orange Alpine Loop. It's been a...
TechCrunch
Xnspy stalkerware spied on thousands of iPhones and Android devices
Xnspy is one of many so-called stalkerware apps sold under the guise of allowing a parent to monitor their child’s activities, but are explicitly marketed for spying on a spouse or domestic partner’s devices without their permission. Its website boasts, “to catch a cheating spouse, you need Xnspy on your side,” and, “Xnspy makes reporting and data extraction simple for you.”
Apple Insider
Public betas for iOS 16.3, iPadOS 16.3, macOS Ventura 13.2 now available
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — The first public betas foriOS 16.3, iPadOS 16.3, macOS Ventura 13.2, and others have become available for testers signed up for Apple's public beta program. Just a day after resuming the developer beta cycle...
Apple Insider
Apple seeds first developer beta for iOS 16.3, iPadOS 16.3, tvOS 16.3, watchOS 9.3
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple has seeded the first betas ofiOS 16.3, iPadOS 16.3, tvOS 16.3, and watchOS 9.3 to developers, renewing the beta software process. Developers can download the latest builds by taking part in the beta...
Apple Insider
iOS 16.3 beta includes support for physical security keys
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — It will be possible to sign into an Apple ID using a physical security key as a second factor starting iniOS 16.3. Apple restarted the beta process on Wednesday with the first beta of...
Apple Insider
Apple Watch Ultra drove growth in China's wearables market
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Parts of China's market for wearables declined in quarter three of 2022, but smartwatches, including theApple Watch Ultra, saw growth. The smartwatch category was the only wearables segment that saw growth in quarter three,...
Phone Arena
Amazon offers big discounts on the Apple iPhone 11 family
As expected, the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale events evolved into seasonal holiday sale events, as many retailers have already launched new promotions to allow customers to decide what to purchase before Christmas arrives. For those specifically looking for good deals on iPhones, Amazon is now running a promotion...
Apple Insider
Apple accused of creating illegal pseudo-union at Ohio store
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — According to a recent complaint by the Communications Workers of America, Apple illegally created a work group driven by managers to try to stop union organizing efforts. In a filing on December 16 with...
Apple Insider
Apple's North Carolina campus is still coming, but when is the question
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — The Research Triangle Park in North Carolina will still be the home of Apple's new billion-dollar campus — eventually. Apple's move to North Carolina has been years in the making, as initial plans...
The hidden upside of tech layoffs
Despite the massive downturn in the tech industry, most laid-off employees are finding new jobs within three months — and many are even scoring raises.
Apple Insider
London Apple Store at White City unionizing with UTAW
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — The White City, London Apple Store location is signing up with the United Tech & Allied Workers Union to seek improved employee benefits, better training, and more pay. Apple Stores around the world have...
Comments / 0