ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tioga County, NY

Comments / 0

Related
cortlandvoice.com

County moves forward with opposition to ‘strict’ concealed-carry state bill

The Cortland County Legislature will vote to send a letter in opposition to the New York State Legislature’s Concealed Carry Improvement Act next week. The state bill enacts a strict permitting process for concealed-carry licenses and it requires background checks for ammunition sales. It also restricts the concealed carry of firearms in locations such as government buildings.
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
owegopennysaver.com

Readers’ Column for the week of December 11, 2022

You may call The Owego Pennysaver Readers’ Column at (607) 687-2378 24-hours a day, or email comments to readerscolumn@stny.rr.com. We reserve the right to revise or reject any message. Can anyone recommend a good place to go for a Sunday Breakfast Buffet or for Sunday brunch in Owego or...
OWEGO, NY
NewsChannel 36

Horseheads School District searching for new school image

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WENY) -- The Horseheads Central School District is asking for community submissions on a new district image to be implemented for the 2023-24 school year. The school district has no plans to change its current logo, the blue underscored "H". The new image will be used in conjunction with it.
HORSEHEADS, NY
owegopennysaver.com

‘Finding Peace’; Christmas 2022 Pageant set for December 18 at FPUC in Owego

One of the joys in this season is the annual Christmas Pageant at the First Presbyterian Union Church, located at North Avenue and Temple Street in Owego. This year’s pageant is set for Sunday, Dec. 18, at 10 a.m. in the church sanctuary; the pageant will also be live streamed. The 2022 Christmas Pageant, “Finding Peace”, is open to the community.
OWEGO, NY
wxhc.com

State Sales Tax Collection Increases Nearly 9% in November

State Sales Tax revenue grew in the month of November, according to the latest report from the Officer of the New York State Comptroller, Thomas P. DiNapoli. Sales tax collections grew by nearly 9% for the month. “November marked another solid month for sales tax collections for local governments,” Comptroller...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Cortland Dispatch: Lockouts Lifted

UPDATE: The Cortland County Sheriff's Office says officers received information about an individual in the Town of Cincinnatus who made a comment about a possible school shooting. The office and county dispatch center alerted school officials in Cortland County and surrounding counties of the situation and multiple schools went into...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
owegopennysaver.com

Tioga County Deed Transfers

On Dec. 2, 2022, property located at 808 Back West Creek Rd., Town of Candor, from Alvena Scriber to Daniel and Sarah Langendoerfer for $415,000. On Dec. 2, 2022, property located at 64-68 Ellistown Rd., Town of Barton, from Joseph Tracy to Ulster Realty LLC for $90,000. On Dec. 2,...
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Two Re-Sentenced to Prison for Violating Probation Terms

The Broome County District Attorney's Office says two people have been re-sentenced to prison for violating the terms of their probation. Tashia M. Corey of Endicott pleaded guilty to Attempted Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd degree and was sentenced to five years of probation in December 2021.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Dozens of Apartments Planned for Binghamton Office Building

A Broome County man has outlined a proposal to convert the upper seven floors of a downtown Binghamton office building into a residential complex. The potential project would reinvent the property at 59 Court Street which for decades was home to Sisson's Department store. After the retailer closed in January 1964, the lower level of the building was used by various businesses, including banks.
BINGHAMTON, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Cornell declines increased funding request from TCAT, citing lack of ‘specific justification’

ITHACA N.Y.—Cornell University has declined to increase its underwriter payments in support of Tompkins Consolidated Area Transit (TCAT). In August, TCAT’s Board of Directors greenlighted a request for an 8% increase in contributions from its three underwriters, the City of Ithaca, Tompkins County, and Cornell. The increase would constitute an additional $75,780 in payments, bringing the total annual contribution from each underwriter to $1,022,911. In total, the funds would make up about 16% of TCAT’s $19.2 million of its projected expenditures in 2023.
ITHACA, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Power Outages Reported

As the winter storm continues to impact the Southern Tier, several people are without power. As of 3:35 p.m. Friday, December 16th, counties in our coverage area are reporting the following numbers:. In Broome County, 101 customers are in the dark. Chenango County is reporting 400 outages. Delaware County has...
BROOME COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Winter storm leaves hundreds with power otuages

VAN ETTEN, N.Y. (WETM) – The first major winter storm of the season in the Twin Tiers seems to have finally taken aim at the power lines, with hundreds of people losing power in Tioga County NYSEG reported that as of 10:35 a.m. on December 16, 2022, 1,456 customers in Tioga County had power outages, […]
TIOGA COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy