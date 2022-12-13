Read full article on original website
Related
Steuben County taking comments on raising tax income limit for seniors, people with disabilities
BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Officials in Steuben County will take comment on the proposal to raise the income limit for seniors and people with disabilities for property tax exemptions. Ahead of the Dec. 19 legislature meeting at 10 a.m. in Bath, there will be public hearings on the proposal. An announcement from the County said […]
cortlandvoice.com
County moves forward with opposition to ‘strict’ concealed-carry state bill
The Cortland County Legislature will vote to send a letter in opposition to the New York State Legislature’s Concealed Carry Improvement Act next week. The state bill enacts a strict permitting process for concealed-carry licenses and it requires background checks for ammunition sales. It also restricts the concealed carry of firearms in locations such as government buildings.
owegopennysaver.com
Readers’ Column for the week of December 11, 2022
You may call The Owego Pennysaver Readers’ Column at (607) 687-2378 24-hours a day, or email comments to readerscolumn@stny.rr.com. We reserve the right to revise or reject any message. Can anyone recommend a good place to go for a Sunday Breakfast Buffet or for Sunday brunch in Owego or...
NewsChannel 36
Horseheads School District searching for new school image
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WENY) -- The Horseheads Central School District is asking for community submissions on a new district image to be implemented for the 2023-24 school year. The school district has no plans to change its current logo, the blue underscored "H". The new image will be used in conjunction with it.
owegopennysaver.com
‘Finding Peace’; Christmas 2022 Pageant set for December 18 at FPUC in Owego
One of the joys in this season is the annual Christmas Pageant at the First Presbyterian Union Church, located at North Avenue and Temple Street in Owego. This year’s pageant is set for Sunday, Dec. 18, at 10 a.m. in the church sanctuary; the pageant will also be live streamed. The 2022 Christmas Pageant, “Finding Peace”, is open to the community.
wxhc.com
State Sales Tax Collection Increases Nearly 9% in November
State Sales Tax revenue grew in the month of November, according to the latest report from the Officer of the New York State Comptroller, Thomas P. DiNapoli. Sales tax collections grew by nearly 9% for the month. “November marked another solid month for sales tax collections for local governments,” Comptroller...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Cortland Dispatch: Lockouts Lifted
UPDATE: The Cortland County Sheriff's Office says officers received information about an individual in the Town of Cincinnatus who made a comment about a possible school shooting. The office and county dispatch center alerted school officials in Cortland County and surrounding counties of the situation and multiple schools went into...
owegopennysaver.com
Tioga County Deed Transfers
On Dec. 2, 2022, property located at 808 Back West Creek Rd., Town of Candor, from Alvena Scriber to Daniel and Sarah Langendoerfer for $415,000. On Dec. 2, 2022, property located at 64-68 Ellistown Rd., Town of Barton, from Joseph Tracy to Ulster Realty LLC for $90,000. On Dec. 2,...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Two Re-Sentenced to Prison for Violating Probation Terms
The Broome County District Attorney's Office says two people have been re-sentenced to prison for violating the terms of their probation. Tashia M. Corey of Endicott pleaded guilty to Attempted Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd degree and was sentenced to five years of probation in December 2021.
Dozens of Apartments Planned for Binghamton Office Building
A Broome County man has outlined a proposal to convert the upper seven floors of a downtown Binghamton office building into a residential complex. The potential project would reinvent the property at 59 Court Street which for decades was home to Sisson's Department store. After the retailer closed in January 1964, the lower level of the building was used by various businesses, including banks.
Broome County Towns Among Worst Ten Places to Live in New York
According to a RoadSnacks study by Nick Johnson, Binghamton and Endicott represented Broome County on a list of the ten worst places to live in New York State for 2021. The study ranked Binghamton as the seventh worst place to live in New York State in 2021. Binghamton actually moved...
Schools on lockout for second time this week
Several local schools are on lockout today for the second time this week.
Cornell declines increased funding request from TCAT, citing lack of ‘specific justification’
ITHACA N.Y.—Cornell University has declined to increase its underwriter payments in support of Tompkins Consolidated Area Transit (TCAT). In August, TCAT’s Board of Directors greenlighted a request for an 8% increase in contributions from its three underwriters, the City of Ithaca, Tompkins County, and Cornell. The increase would constitute an additional $75,780 in payments, bringing the total annual contribution from each underwriter to $1,022,911. In total, the funds would make up about 16% of TCAT’s $19.2 million of its projected expenditures in 2023.
Current power outages in the area
According to NYSEG, there are currently outages in Broome, Chenango, Cortland, and Tioga counties due to the winter storm.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Power Outages Reported
As the winter storm continues to impact the Southern Tier, several people are without power. As of 3:35 p.m. Friday, December 16th, counties in our coverage area are reporting the following numbers:. In Broome County, 101 customers are in the dark. Chenango County is reporting 400 outages. Delaware County has...
Cayuga Heights steps up enforcement against unlicensed short-term rentals
CAYUGA HEIGHTS, N.Y.—The Village of Cayuga Heights has been a leading municipality in terms of short-term rental (STR) legislation locally for several years, serving as a sort of test case for surrounding towns, villages and cities in Tompkins County that are grappling with the presence and prominence of Airbnb and other similar services locally.
Winter storm leaves hundreds with power otuages
VAN ETTEN, N.Y. (WETM) – The first major winter storm of the season in the Twin Tiers seems to have finally taken aim at the power lines, with hundreds of people losing power in Tioga County NYSEG reported that as of 10:35 a.m. on December 16, 2022, 1,456 customers in Tioga County had power outages, […]
Mom and Daughter Look Forward to Opening “Little Oak” in Conklin
The fond memories of the iconic Red Oak Diner will come back to life for many Binghamton-area residents when the Little Oak restaurant in Conklin opens its doors. Julianne Ludka and her daughter, Maria Olsen, have spent the last few months setting up the new establishment inside a former pizzeria.
Travel Advisory lifted for Broome County
A travel advisory has been issued for Broome County, effective immediately.
Comments / 0