U.S. House Jan. 6 committee preparing to vote on recommending least 3 criminal charges against Trump -report
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. House of Representatives committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack is preparing to vote on urging the Justice Department to pursue at least three criminal charges against former president Donald Trump, including insurrection, Politico reported on Friday, citing two unidentified people familiar with the matter.
U.S. Senate backs record $858 billion defense bill, voting continues
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Senate backed legislation on Thursday paving the way for the defense budget to hit a record $858 billion next year, $45 billion more than proposed by President Joe Biden. As voting continued, senators supported the fiscal 2023 National Defense Authorization Act, or NDAA, an...
Prominent Iranian Sunni cleric urges release of protest detainees
DUBAI (Reuters) – A prominent dissident Sunni Muslim cleric urged Iranian authorities on Friday to free thousands of detained protesters and stop executions as the three-month-old unrest churned on with street marches in a restive southeastern province. Amnesty International said 26 people faced possible execution after the Islamic Republic...
EV tax credit complexity pressures deadlines on U.S. Treasury rule-writing
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Biden administration is grappling with a long list of complex technical issues to implement new electric vehicle tax credits, putting pressure on officials working to quickly unveil guidance to automakers, battery firms and minerals producers. With some key provisions launching on Jan. 1, government and...
U.N. shelves bid by Afghan Taliban, Myanmar junta for representation
UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) – The United Nations General Assembly on Friday approved postponing – for the second time – a decision on whether the Afghan Taliban administration and the Myanmar junta can send a United Nations ambassador to New York. The 193-member General Assembly approved without a...
U.S. Commerce removes Wuxi Biologics from unverified list
(Reuters) – The Biden administration said Thursday it had removed Wuxi Biologics, a company that makes ingredients for AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine, and about two dozen other Chinese entities from a so-called unverified list that forces U.S. suppliers to perform greater due diligence before shipping to them. The Commerce...
Kyiv mayor says metro service, water supply back after Russian strikes
KYIV (Reuters) – The mayor of Ukraine’s capital said early Saturday the city’s metro system was back in service and that all residents had been reconnected to water supply a day after the latest wave of Russian air strikes on critical infrastructure. Ukrainian officials said Russia fired...
Distrust mars deal to relaunch Sudan’s transition
KHARTOUM (Reuters) – An agreement to relaunch a political transition in Sudan and unlock billions of dollars in frozen international support faces many pitfalls, including distrust of the signatories and splits over issues left to a second phase of talks, analysts say. The outline deal signed by the military...
BlackRock executive and Texas Republicans spar over climate actions
(Reuters) – A BlackRock Inc executive and Texas state senators sparred over the firm’s membership in an investment group aiming to limit climate change at a hearing on Thursday. Republicans at the hearing, which was webcast, questioned if BlackRock’s membership in the Climate Action 100+ committed it to...
Mexico, U.S. to hold videoconference in early Jan. on Mexico aviation rating
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexican aviation authorities have proposed to hold a videoconference with the United States’ Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in early January to review progress on Mexico’s plan to recover a coveted air safety rating. Mexico, whose U.S.-issued safety rating was downgraded in 2021, proposed...
Analysis-Turkish court raises stakes in search for a challenger to Erdogan
ANKARA (Reuters) – Six months from an election in which Turkey’s opposition has its best shot at unseating President Tayyip Erdogan in 20 years, a jail sentence against one of its brightest hopes has raised the stakes in the struggle to agree a presidential challenger. The six-party alliance,...
Polls open in Tunisian vote boycotted by opposition
TUNIS (Reuters) – Polls opened on Saturday in a Tunisian parliamentary election that will tighten President Kais Saied’s grip on power, capping what his opponents denounce as a march to one-man rule over a country that shook off dictatorship in 2011. Taking place 12 years to the day...
Tesla plans to announce Mexico EV plant as soon as next week -Bloomberg News
(Reuters) – Tesla Inc is finalizing plans to build an electric vehicle assembly plant in an industrial area of northeastern Mexico and may announce the factory as early as next week, Bloomberg News reported late Friday. The plant will be located in Santa Catarina in Monterrey city, the capital...
U.S. Treasury’s Morton steps down, sees growing recognition of climate change risks
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – John Morton, the U.S. Treasury’s first climate counselor, is stepping down, effective Friday, but says he is confident his work in coordinating climate change policies across the department will continue – even beyond the Biden administration. Morton, who left climate change advisory and investment...
U.S., UK, Norway, EU decry South Sudan violence -joint statement
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States, United Kingdom, Norway and the European Union expressed horror at the escalation of violence in South Sudan’s Upper Nile state and urged delivery of humanitarian aid, according to a joint statement issued on Friday. Reports of killings, property destruction and sexual violence...
‘Cryptoqueen’ associate pleads guilty in U.S. over OneCoin fraud
NEW YORK (Reuters) – A dual citizen of Sweden and the United Kingdom pleaded guilty to U.S. fraud and money laundering charges on Friday for selling a fake cryptocurrency alongside one of the United States’ most-wanted fugitives, a woman referred to as the ‘Cryptoqueen.’. Karl Greenwood, 45,...
China accuses Japan of making false claims about its military activities in security strategy plan
BEIJING (Reuters) – China accused Japan of making false claims about China’s military activities in a new security strategy announced by Tokyo on Friday, China’s embassy in Japan said in a statement. Japan on Friday unveiled its biggest military build-up since World War Two with a $320...
Burkina Faso aware of the dangers of Wagner force -France
PARIS (Reuters) – France’s foreign ministry said on Thursday the Burkina Faso government was fully aware of the risks of working with mercenaries from Russia’s Wagner Group after Ghana alleged on Wednesday that Ouagadougou had hired the group. Paris and its European allies pulled thousands of troops...
Russian cultural official hospitalised in Central African Republic after assassination attempt – RIA
(Reuters) – The head of a Russian cultural centre in the Central African Republic was hospitalised in the capital city of Bangui on Friday after an assassination attempt, the RIA Novosti news agency reported, citing the local Russian embassy. (Reporting by Reuters)
Labour beats Conservatives to retain UK parliament seat – PA Media
LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s opposition Labour Party retained the parliamentary seat of Stretford and Urmston in northwest England, election results reported by PA Media showed on Friday. Labour candidate Andrew Western held the seat for the party with a majority of 9,906 votes, PA Media said in a...
