Read full article on original website
Related
mynews4.com
Reno man charged with multiple counts of arson after setting house, car on fire
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A Reno man is behind bars charged with multiple arson-related crimes after allegedly setting a house and car on fire. Victor Andrade, 30, was arrested on Tuesday, Dec. 13 and charged with first-degree and third-degree arson. Investigators determined Andrade set fire...
mynews4.com
Sparks man found guilty of second-degree murder in road rage incident
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A Sparks man was found guilty of second-degree murder in a road rage incident from 2021. 20-year-old Isaiah Alexander Norwood was found guilty on one count of second-degree murder with the use of a deadly weapon and one count of discharging a firearm from a vehicle within a populated area. The jury’s verdicts followed a 6-day trial in Washoe County District Court.
mynews4.com
Pedestrian dies after being hit by car on Military Road in Lemmon Valley
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a car in Lemmon Valley on Wednesday morning. Investigators said a car was traveling southbound on Military Road when they struck a pedestrian near the 8800 block of Military Road. The driver stayed...
mynews4.com
Dilworth Middle School teacher plans to press charges against student who assaulted her
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Dilworth Middle School teacher who was assaulted by a student Thursday plans to press charges, she told News 4-Fox 11 exclusively on Friday. The teacher, who asked to be identified by her first name Lauren, said she suffered injuries to...
mynews4.com
City of Reno announces new Assistant City Manager
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The City of Reno has named the new Assistant City Manager, Eric Edelstein, the city announced Thursday evening. "I am incredibly excited to add Eric to our team of Assistant City Managers, where he will join Jackie Bryant and JW Hodge," said Reno City Manager Doug Thornley.
mynews4.com
House damaged, none injured after late night fire in Sparks
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — One house was damaged and no one was injured after a fire shortly before midnight on Wednesday, said the Sparks Fire Department (SFD). At approximately 11:51 p.m. on Wednesday, December 14, SFD crews responded to multiple calls of a house on fire at the 100 block of East I St. in Sparks.
mynews4.com
Nevada man charged in drug trafficking scheme extradited from Mexico
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Nevada man charged in a methamphetamine trafficking scheme has been extradited from Mexico to the U.S., federal prosecutors said Thursday. Nassrollah Behmard, also known as "Benny" and "Michael Holt," was charged in June with multiple counts related to methamphetamine possession and distribution. The U.S....
mynews4.com
One hospitalized after abandoned home goes up in flames in Panther Valley
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — One person is hospitalized for possible smoke inhalation from an abandoned home goes up in flames in Panther Valley Thursday evening, the Reno Fire Department (RFD) said. At approximately 4:20 p.m., they responded to a report of a structure fire at...
mynews4.com
Reno veteran gets $8,000 in bogus rental fees reversed after turning to News 4 for help
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Chris Jackson says he was shocked when he first started seeing mysterious fees showing up in the account he uses to to pay his rent at the Ridgeview by Vintage Apartments. The problem started back in November of 2020. "I saw...
mynews4.com
Classes canceled at Dilworth Middle School due to high staff absences
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Classes are canceled on Friday at Dilworth Middle School due to high staff absences, according to Principal Joel Peixoto. No classes, activities or services will be held at the school on Friday, December 16. Classes are expected to resume on Monday,...
mynews4.com
Gift wrapping quality impacts perception, UNR researchers say
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Tis' the season and for many that means wrapping the picture perfect present, but local researchers wanted to see whether people actually appreciate gifts more if they’re wrapped better. The data is in, and the study is a relief to...
mynews4.com
Liver transplant recipient, WCSD high school student to be featured at Rose Parade
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Donor Network West and Washoe County School District celebrated Sparks local, Lavender McKillip, ahead of her Rose Parade participation in January. After noticing issues with her growth at age seven, McKillip underwent years of testing and eventually received an autoimmune hepatitis...
mynews4.com
Reno-Sparks Gospel Mission brings holiday gifts to homes
RENO, Nev. (NEWS 4 & FOX11) — The Reno-Sparks Gospel Mission staff and volunteers knocked on several doors to surprise those in need with some holiday cheer. Imagine getting that knock on your door, but instead of someone asking you for something, they are delivering gifts from the kindness of their heart.
Comments / 0