mynews4.com

Sparks man found guilty of second-degree murder in road rage incident

SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A Sparks man was found guilty of second-degree murder in a road rage incident from 2021. 20-year-old Isaiah Alexander Norwood was found guilty on one count of second-degree murder with the use of a deadly weapon and one count of discharging a firearm from a vehicle within a populated area. The jury’s verdicts followed a 6-day trial in Washoe County District Court.
SPARKS, NV
mynews4.com

City of Reno announces new Assistant City Manager

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The City of Reno has named the new Assistant City Manager, Eric Edelstein, the city announced Thursday evening. "I am incredibly excited to add Eric to our team of Assistant City Managers, where he will join Jackie Bryant and JW Hodge," said Reno City Manager Doug Thornley.
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

House damaged, none injured after late night fire in Sparks

SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — One house was damaged and no one was injured after a fire shortly before midnight on Wednesday, said the Sparks Fire Department (SFD). At approximately 11:51 p.m. on Wednesday, December 14, SFD crews responded to multiple calls of a house on fire at the 100 block of East I St. in Sparks.
SPARKS, NV
mynews4.com

Nevada man charged in drug trafficking scheme extradited from Mexico

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Nevada man charged in a methamphetamine trafficking scheme has been extradited from Mexico to the U.S., federal prosecutors said Thursday. Nassrollah Behmard, also known as "Benny" and "Michael Holt," was charged in June with multiple counts related to methamphetamine possession and distribution. The U.S....
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

Classes canceled at Dilworth Middle School due to high staff absences

SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Classes are canceled on Friday at Dilworth Middle School due to high staff absences, according to Principal Joel Peixoto. No classes, activities or services will be held at the school on Friday, December 16. Classes are expected to resume on Monday,...
SPARKS, NV
mynews4.com

Gift wrapping quality impacts perception, UNR researchers say

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Tis' the season and for many that means wrapping the picture perfect present, but local researchers wanted to see whether people actually appreciate gifts more if they’re wrapped better. The data is in, and the study is a relief to...
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

Reno-Sparks Gospel Mission brings holiday gifts to homes

RENO, Nev. (NEWS 4 & FOX11) — The Reno-Sparks Gospel Mission staff and volunteers knocked on several doors to surprise those in need with some holiday cheer. Imagine getting that knock on your door, but instead of someone asking you for something, they are delivering gifts from the kindness of their heart.
RENO, NV

