Longmeadow, MA

Crews remove vehicle from water along Pondside Road in Longmeadow

By Nick DeGray
 3 days ago

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Firefighters removed a vehicle from a body of water along Pondside Road in Longmeadow Monday afternoon.

Springfield Fire crews called to apartment fire on Osgood Street

Longmeadow Fire Lt. Carl Viera and the crew from Engine-2 helped remove the vehicle from the water along with Bach’s Towing. A photo shared by the department showed the engine and front tires submerged in the water.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

