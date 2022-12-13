Crews remove vehicle from water along Pondside Road in Longmeadow
LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Firefighters removed a vehicle from a body of water along Pondside Road in Longmeadow Monday afternoon.
Longmeadow Fire Lt. Carl Viera and the crew from Engine-2 helped remove the vehicle from the water along with Bach’s Towing. A photo shared by the department showed the engine and front tires submerged in the water.
No injuries were reported in the incident.
