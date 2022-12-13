Read full article on original website
Crash Detection causing problems for Canada's helicopter rescue teams
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — British Columbia search and rescue teams are complaining about multiple false alarms for Apple'siPhone 14 Crash Detection feature — and they are asking for changes. Crash Detection is a feature available on iPhone...
iPhone SOS feature leads authorities to man stranded in Alaska with no cell service
A stranded man in Alaska was rescued and brought to safety thanks to the latest feature on his iPhone.Authorities said the man was travelling on a snow machine from Noorvik to Kotzebue in the northwest region of the state when he was left stranded.The Alaska Department of Public Safety (ADPS) said the man, who had no cell phone service, activated his iPhone Emergency SOS via satellite feature.A volunteer search and rescue team worked together with the Apple Emergency Response Center and went to his location using GP coordinates the tech firm gave them.Rescuers found the man unhurt and transported him...
Remains of Texas mother who told 911 operator she was being chased through the woods found 3 years later
The remains of a Texas woman who vanished more than three years ago after calling 911 to say that she was being followed were found in a wooded area, the Panola County Sheriff's Office said. Lauren Thompson, a mother of three, went missing on Jan. 10, 2019. In July of...
CHP officer accident causes temporary 10 Freeway delays in West Covina
A California Highway Patrol officer was involved in a three-vehicle accident on the 10 Eastbound Freeway at the Barranca St. exit, in West Covina around 2 p.m. Initial reports stated that the officer was unconscious at the time of the emergency call.Paramedics rushed the CHP officer and another person, both in stable condition, to a hospital, according to the West Covina Fire Department. A portion of the 10 Freeway was closed as first responders assisted and as the accident investigation was underway.Footage taken of the accident shows the officer sitting up in the stretcher while being loaded in the ambulance. No official word yet on the extent of his injuries.
Idaho cops are 'confident' person in white Hyundai Elantra spotted near scene of brutal murders has 'critical information' on the case: Officers comb through database of 22,000 car owners
Idaho cops are 'confident' that that the white Hyundai Elantra that was spotted near the scene where four students were savagely murdered holds 'key' information in the case. Moscow Police Captain Roger Lanier said on Thursday they are sifting through a database of 22,000 registered white Hyundai Elantras that fit into their criteria that they are sorting through.
iPhone 14 satellite rescue feature prompts challenging canyon rescue
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — After getting stranded 300 feet into a canyon in Southern California, a pair of victims were able to contact emergency responders using the emergency satellite communications features of theiPhone 14. On Tuesday, the Crescenta...
