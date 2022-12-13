Read full article on original website
Pennyrile Forest Park Manager Voges Reflects On December 10
On November 1, 2021, Melisa Voges began her first day as the park manager for Pennyrile Forest State Park. Following in the footsteps of folks like Pete Bowles and Bill Thielen, she was hoping for a smooth transition. One filled with Christmas parties, family reunions, small business conferences, and perhaps some guests looking for a greener and secretly serene getaway.
Meador Updates Trigg Hospital Trustees On Ambulance Efforts
Moving into his fourth year as Trigg Couny Emegency Management Services Director this upcoming January, Jason Meador presented the Trigg County Hospital Board of Trustees a considerable report Thursday evening — one that showed considerable growth and support from all angles. The county’s ambulance service now has five in...
Kentucky Lock And Dam Completion And Asian Carp Control Included In Water Resources Act
Completion of Kentucky Lock and Dam, expansion of Asian Carp control efforts, and authorization that will lead to the expansion of the Eddyville Riverport are included in the Water Resources Development Act of 2022 that was finalized by the United States Senate. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell says this legislation...
Richard Volk, 66, of Hopkinsville
Graveside services for 66-year-old Richard Volk, of Hopkinsville, will be 10 o’clock Monday morning, December 19, Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West. Lamb Funeral Home is in charge of these arrangements.
National Defense Authorization Act To Benefit Fort Campbell And Kentucky
Kentucky soldiers and civil service workers will benefit from the passage of the National Defense Authorization Act which includes pay raises and funding for new equipment at Fort Campbell and other military-related institutions across the state. U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell says this legislation authorizes well-deserved funding increases for...
Lolieta Tyner, 96 of Hopkinsville
There will be no services for 96-year-old Lolieta Tyner, of Hopkinsville. Gateway Funeral Home in Clarksville is in charge of the arrangments.
Sarah Thompson, 61 of Hopkinsville
Funeral services for 61-year-old Sarah Ann Hampton Thompson, of Hopkinsville will be Wednesday, December 21 at 1 pm at Gamble Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Cave Spring Cemetery.
Thomas Milkowski, 73 of Elkton
There will be a visitation for 73-year-old Thomas Milkowski, of Elkton, on Sunday at the Todd County Funeral Home from 3 to 5.
Carman Johnson, 88, of Hopkinsville
Funeral services for 88-year-old Carman Johnson, of Hopkinsville, will be 2 o’clock Sunday afternoon at Goodwin Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Riverside Cemetery in Hopkinsville. Visitation will be from 1 o’clock until the funeral hour Sunday. Survivors include:. His wife, Glenda Johnson of Hopkinsville;. Stepson, Joe...
James Baker, 83, of Hopkinsville
Funeral services for 83-year-old James Edward Baker of Hopkinsville will be Friday, December 16, at 2:00 pm at Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Green Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Friday from 12:00 p.m. until the funeral hour. Survivors include his wife: Patricia “Pat” Baker...
Vera Brashears, 89, of Hopkinsville
Funeral services for 89-year old Vera James Brashears of Hopkinsville will be Tuesday, December 20, at 1:00 p.m. at Hughart, Beard and Giles Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West. Visitation will be Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until the service hour. Hughart, Beard and Giles is in...
Christian County School Board Expands Early Learning
Christian County Public Schools hopes to tackle three pillars from its strategic plan with a new early learning academy. Thursday night, the Board of Education discussed at length the possibility of expanding beyond pre-school. Assistant Superintendant Jessica Addison says the industries in Hopkinsville are having a similiar issue as the...
Eddyville Police Chief Announces Retirement
After being appointed just a few months ago, Eddyville’s Police Chief Brook Dixon has announced he is retiring. Dixon was appointed by Eddyville Mayor John Choate on March 1st following the retirement of former Eddyville Police Chief Jaime Green who has since been elected as Lyon County judge-executive. Chief...
Hopkinsville’s West 7th Street Widening Planned For 2023-24
After years of speculation and assessment, the widening of Hopkinsville’s West 7th Street — from the KY 91 Junction to KY 1007/North Drive — is finally underway. During Tuesday’s Christian County Fiscal Court, magistrates unanimously approved a resolution to help transfer parcels of property to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet through a deed of conveyance — described by outgoing Judge-Executive Steve Tribble.
FNB Bank Delivers Donation to Genesis Express
FNB Bank has made a $1,000 donation to Genesis Express to help in its efforts to build an intergenerational center in Cadiz. Kyle Hensley, FNB’s Trigg County market president, said the donation was a way that FNB can assist local organizations that serve the needs of others such as Genesis Express.
Trigg Hospital Board Reviews Community Needs Assessment
Courtesy of the Community and Economic Development Initiative of Kentucky, Trigg County’s Hospital Board of Trustees spent Thursday evening taking in its Community Health Needs Assessment for the 2023-25 biennium — absorbing key data points about local citizens and their medical points. Conducted by Melody Nall and Mercedes...
Names Released In Dawson Springs Road Crash
Deputies have released the names of four people injured in a wreck on Dawson Springs Road in Christian County Tuesday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say around 5 pm a dump truck driven by 63-year-old Anthony Loving of Hopkinsville was southbound when he lost control causing it to run off the side of the road before crossing into the southbound lane and hitting a car driven by 19-year-old Christopher Dollinger of Oak Grove.
Mary Lee Poindexter Cushenberry Oliphant, 88 of Hopkinsville
Funeral services for 88-year-old Mary Lee Poindexter Cushenberry Oliphant, will be Tuesday, December 20 at 11am at the First Street Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the Green Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Tuesday morning at 10 at the church. Gamble Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
New Defense Enters In For Jett Trial
A delay could be coming in the trial date of Illinois man Harold Jett, who is charged with the murder of his aunt and Trigg County resident Mary Dullenty. During Wednesday’s afternoon session of Trigg County Circuit Court, a pair of new co-counselors and public defenders entered into the case on Jett’s behalf: Amie Martinez of Madisonville and Rick Lawniczak of Nicholasville.
Hopkinsville Fraternal Order Of Police Embraces ‘Shop With A Cop’
The Hopkinsville Lodge No. 12 Fraternal Order of Police conducted its heartwarming, family-friendly “Shop With A Cop” annual experience Wednesday evening — providing children the opportunity to experience law enforcement elements while grabbing gifts for themselves, their siblings and their loved ones. Royale Marfil, public affairs officer...
