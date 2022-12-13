SAN FRANCISCO -- A 29-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting late Wednesday night in San Francisco's Tenderloin neighborhood, according to police. The shooting was reported at 11:49 p.m. in the 100 block of Leavenworth Street. The victim was taken to a hospital and an update on his condition was not immediately available as of Thursday afternoon. At least one arrest has been made in the case, but police have not released the name of the suspect or suspects. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department's tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO