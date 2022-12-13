Read full article on original website
g wagon
3d ago
how horrifying. now if too short could just make these teens and their parents stop shooting and killing each other that would be great AND stop terrorizing each other with the BS
KTVU FOX 2
East Bay family pushes for justice 3 years after 20-year-old's slaying
HAYWARD, Calif. - It has been three years since John Creech Jr. was shot and killed in Hayward. The 20-year-old known as JJ was walking to his father's house on December 7, 2019 just before 5 p.m. when he was murdered near Santa Clara Way and Yolo Street. "He was...
KTVU FOX 2
16-year-old Fairfield boy arrested in shooting of another teen
FAIRFIELD, Calif. - A 16-year-old Fairfield boy was arrested Wednesday in the shooting of another teen, police said. Detectives arrested the unidentified teen in Stockton for allegedly carrying out a shooting in Vacaville on Dec. 5. Authorities said the boy allegedly shot a 15-year-old in the area of Rocky Hill...
KTVU FOX 2
1 stabbed during fight at Tanforan mall
San Bruno police said they one person in custody who allegedly stabbed someone during a fight at the Tanforan mall on Friday night. The victim did not appear to have life-threatening injuries, police said. There was no information about the identities of the victim or person who was taken into...
KTVU FOX 2
Suspect arrested in San Jose stabbing cold case
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Police in San Jose have taken a man into a custody suspected of a 2017 homicide, the department announced on Thursday. Keith Dupee, 36, of East Palo Alto, is suspected in the stabbing death of Samuel Choi on June 10, 2017. Choi was found with at least one stab wound in the 1700 block of Everglade Avenue and he later succumbed to his injuries and died.
KTVU FOX 2
3 gang members charged in Oakland highway shooting death of toddler Jasper Wu
OAKLAND, Calif. - Three gang members have been arrested and charged in the shooting death of a toddler on an Oakland freeway last year, the Alameda County District Attorney said Thursday. The suspects, Trevor Green, 22, Ivory Bivins, 24, and Johnny Jackson, 28, face charges of murder, shooting at an...
sfstandard.com
3 Suspects Charged in Alleged Gang Shooting That Killed Toddler
At least one person is expected to be arraigned Friday following their arrest for allegedly killing a toddler in a gang-related freeway shooting in Oakland last year, Alameda County prosecutors said Thursday. Johnny Jackson, 28, of Richmond, is set to be arraigned at the Wiley W. Manuel Courthouse following an...
KTVU FOX 2
DA to announce update in Oakland highway shooting death of toddler Jasper Wu
OAKLAND, Calif. - The Alameda County District Attorney’s Office is expected to announce new developments in the highway shooting death of a toddler. Jasper Wu was killed by stray bullets on Interstate 880 in Oakland on Nov. 6, 2021. Investigators say 23-month-year-old Wu was in a car with his...
Suspect arrested after San Francisco Tenderloin shooting leaves man gravely injured
SAN FRANCISCO -- A 29-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting late Wednesday night in San Francisco's Tenderloin neighborhood, according to police. The shooting was reported at 11:49 p.m. in the 100 block of Leavenworth Street. The victim was taken to a hospital and an update on his condition was not immediately available as of Thursday afternoon. At least one arrest has been made in the case, but police have not released the name of the suspect or suspects. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department's tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.
Police investigating deadly shooting in Suisun City
SUISUN CITY, Calif. — Suisun City police are investigating after a man was shot to death Thursday night. According to a news release, it happened around 10 p.m. on the 1200 block of Potrero Circle. Upon arrival police found a 37-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken...
Person dies of overdose at Concord BART station
CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) — A person died of a drug overdose at the Concord BART station, according to an update from the BART police log. Police said the male victim was given a dose of Narcan, but it was unsuccessful. Narcan is a drug that can restore people’s breathing after an overdose. Police responded to […]
KTVU FOX 2
Inmate says Alameda County sheriff's deputies beat him
DUBLIN, Calif. - Alameda County sheriff's body-camera video shows deputies going "hands-on" on inmate Tariq Coffey. "You see a person who's lying on the floor, being brutalized, being beaten, being treated as less than a human," said civil-rights attorney Adante Pointer, who represents Coffey. "Just because you're accused of something,...
KTVU FOX 2
San Jose fire leaves families homeless for the holidays
Los Gatos, CA - This is not what mother of two Paige Roster had in mind as being home for the holiday, as she dressed her newborn daughter, Nora. Roster, her partner, Paul Eischens, and their kids are staying at a Los Gatos motel due to unfortunate fate. "I’m smelling...
3 men charged with murder in death of Jasper Wu on I-880
Three gang members have been arrested in the shooting death of Jasper Wu, a toddler who died last November while riding in his car seat on Interstate 880.
CHP arrest DUI woman who said she left her daughter alone at home
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- CHP Santa Cruz said they arrested a woman who was passed out in her car at the 120 block of 3rd Street Friday at 5:45 a.m. Angelina Pedroza Lopez, 37, was contacted by officers who determined she was DUI. While being arrested, she told officers that she left her 4-year-old daughter The post CHP arrest DUI woman who said she left her daughter alone at home appeared first on KION546.
Man, 37, dies after shooting in Suisun City; homicide investigation underway
SUISUN CITY – An investigation is underway after a man was shot dead in Suisun City on Thursday night. Suisun City police say, just before 10 p.m., officers responded to the 1200 block of Potrero Circle and found a 37-year-old man who had been shot several times. Offices started life-saving measures and he was soon rushed to the hospital, but police say he later died from his injuries. The circumstances surrounding the shooting are now actively being investigated. Police have not released any suspect information, and the name of the man killed has also not yet been released.
KTVU FOX 2
Petaluma man released from custody, allegedly murders man 9 days later
SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. - A man was founded assaulted and later died of his injuries at a Sonoma County inn, authorities reported. Authorities from Sonoma County Sheriff's Office Violent Crimes identified 27-year-old Petaluma resident Skyler Rasmussen as the suspect after multiple search warrants and interviews were conducted and executed. He is currently facing multiple charges, including murder.
KTVU FOX 2
Man kicks 79-year-old woman as he exits Muni bus, SFPD looking for him
San Francisco police on Wednesday shared surveillance video from earlier this month that shows a man kicking a 79-year-old woman to the ground as he exits a Muni bus. Police are looking to identify the suspect who they said fled on foot at Geary Blvd. and Laguna Street.
2 shot, critically injured in daytime attack at Castro Valley apartment, sheriff says
Two people were shot Wednesday morning at an apartment complex in Castro Valley, according to the Alameda County Sheriff's Office.
sfstandard.com
Bay Area Cop Dies in Apparent Suicide at Station, Leaves Five Children
Tiburon police sergeant Sean Christopher died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound while on duty at a police station on Dec. 12. Christopher was reportedly alone in a police locker room around 12:45 p.m. Monday when he took his own life, officials told the Tiburon newspaper, The Ark. Christopher had...
