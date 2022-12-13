Read full article on original website
Pretty Cone Christmas Trees Knitting Pattern
I imagine a time when my fireplace mantel is going to be covered with adorable knit things for the winter. I’m not there yet, but I might need to add some of these lovely little Christmas tree cones from Little Red Window. The designs all use worsted weight yarn...
Christmas Cards and Ornament with Brush Metallic Cardstock
The new Brushed Metallic Cardstock from Altenew comes in gold, silver, copper and rose and gives the wonderful look of brush metal to your paper crafting projects. Pair it with heat embossing, glitter cardstock and shiny gems like these cards and ornament from Emily and you’ve got some shimmering show stopping projects!
Botanical Slimline Holiday Card
Ilda used dies from Honey bee to create this beautiful “Happy Holidays” Slimline Card. The plaid background gives the design a rustic feel and check out the touches of glitter glue on the tips of the florals and the foiled sentiment, they add some really great sparkle to the card!
Christmas Santa Stocking Cap Knitting Pattern
This chunky Christmas elf stocking cap hat knitting pattern makes the perfect family Christmas photography prop or winter hat for your little one. Its sized from newborn up to men’s sizes so you can make them for everyone in the family. And because it uses bulky yarn it’s actually...
Quirky Quaker Cross Stitch Ornament
This sweet cross stitched ornament pattern from Darling Whimsy Designs can be made into an ornament to hang on the tree, or you can put it in a little frame, use it on a card or in lots of different ways. It’s 54 by 54 stitches and shown worked on...
10 Dragon Kids Crafts
Dragons are one of the coolest mystical creatures. I want to live in a dragon world! Fire breathing, wings, and can fly? Sign me up. Dragons are said to mythically reside in dark caves, deep pools, wild mountain reaches, sea bottoms, haunted forests, and more, and typically are said to be a huge, bat-winged, fire-breathing, scaly lizards or snake with a barbed tail. However you think they look, fuel your children’s (or your!) imagination with these 10 dragon inspired crafts.
Christmas Tree – Tatting Pattern
This Christmas Tree Tatting Pattern is an intermediate-level, two shuttle pattern in PDF format. Although it may be tatted using either a needle or a shuttle, the instructions and photos are shown from the shuttle tatting perspective only. This is an exciting project for those who are experienced at tatting,...
Sulky Hand Embroidered Lettering
Mark your calendars because Sulky is having a webinar on Hand Letter machine embroidery. You’ll need to purchase a kit that will have everything you need to know in it. The teacher for this is Karlee Porter and she is an expert in all things machine embroidery. The kit...
It Started Out As A Harmless Hobby Notebook
Quilt Pattern Books | Sewing, Quilting Pattern Graph Paper | Half College Ruled / Half Blank Notebook Journal, 8.5” X 11” 120 pages. This notebook is the perfect gift to gift yourself this Christmas Holiday. This fun little notebook is a not so subtle reminder to how quilters and sewists become addictied to crafting.
Cross Stitch Money Holders
We’re getting quite close to the wire for stitching gifts, but these sweet little Santa money holders are something you can whip up in almost no time. Each one is about 2.5 inches by 3.5 inches stitched, and they are said to be for intermediate stitchers. You can stick...
