kttn.com
Gallatin Board of Aldermen approve renting of former police office, discuss hiring additional water plant employee
The Gallatin Board of Aldermen voted on December 12th to rent the former police office at city hall. The former police office will be rented to the Local Emergency Planning Committee for $3,800 yearly. The vote came after it was reported David Roll with the LEPC had approached City Administrator Lance Rains about the possible rental.
kchi.com
Board Approves New Student Data System
The Student Information Systems used by the Chillicothe R-II School District, Tyler SIS, will no longer be supported by the software developer, so the School Board approved a switch to a new program. Superintendent Dr Dan Wiebers says they will switch to Infinite Campus. Wiebers says the program is more...
kchi.com
Chariton County Bridge Deck Replacement Complete
The bridge deck replacement project on US 24 in Chariton County, west of Route MM near Brunswick, is now complete. The roadway is now open to normal two-way traffic. Crews from Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc., working with the Missouri Department of Transportation, completed the project which began August 1st.
kttn.com
Another candidate files for seat on Trenton City Council
Another candidate has filed for the Trenton City Council election on April 4th. William Lewis Fisher of 327 South Main filed for First Ward Council Member on Thursday morning, December 15th. He previously served on the city council. Michael Opitz filed for Third Ward Council Member last week. One candidate...
kchi.com
Chillicothe R-II School Board Personnel Items
Several personnel items were handled by the Chillicothe R-II School board in their executive session this week. The board also approved the termination of one Middle School Food Service employee. For Extra Duty positions, the board hired Carly Carey as the Winter Cheer Sponsor.
kchi.com
Chillicothe Considers Putting Capital Improvement Sales Tax Continuation On Ballot
Chillicothe’s Capital Improvement Sales Tax will likely be on the ballot for the April 4th Municipal Election. City Administrator Roze Frampton says Chillicothe’s Capital Improvement Sales Tax began in 1992. The current tax sunsets in 2025. Frampton says the council is not changing the current tax rate, it...
kchi.com
Area Companies Receive USDA Rural Development Funds
The U.S. Department of Agriculture is investing $285 million in critical infrastructure to lower energy costs, expand access to clean energy for people across rural America, and combat climate change USDA is also making an additional $300 million available under the Rural Energy for America Program, including $250 million through the Inflation Reduction Act, to spur further investment. In the local counties, this includes :
kttn.com
Trenton man files for Mayor’s seat in upcoming April election
A candidate has filed for Trenton Mayor for the April 4th election. Nick McHargue of 503 Town and Country Lane filed the afternoon of December 16th. He has previously served as mayor. Candidates who have filed previously for the Trenton City Council election include Michael Opitz for Third Ward Council...
kchi.com
New Conservation Agent In Sullivan County
Seventeen new Conservation Agents completed training in MDC’s 2022 Conservation Agent Training Academy and received hands-on experience through the field training program. With those programs complete, they have been assigned to counties across the state. Sullivan County’s new agent is Katie Potter. She is from near Kirksville and attended...
kchi.com
Chillicothe Stays With Catapult For Summer School
Catapult Learning will continue to provide the summer school program for the Chillicothe R-II School District. Superintendent Dr Dan Wiebers says the board approved the contract. Dr Wiebers says the district pays the cost of the teachers for the summer school program.
kchi.com
The Neon Santa Is Back In Downtown Chillicothe
A large neon Santa that had been part of the decorations in Downtown Chillicothe is back! Santa can be found on the north wall of the Livingston County Library. The large neon-flashing Santa once belonged to Jim and Cindy Alford of Alford Outdoor Advertising. It had hung on a local bank for many years.
kttn.com
Chillicothe business closes during police investigation
The Chillicothe Police Department reports a business in the 100 block of Washington Street is closed during an investigation. Chillicothe police officers assisted multiple law enforcement agencies in serving and executing a search warrant at the business on Thursday morning, December 15th. The warrant was for alleged non-violent felony offenses, and the offenses were not for any drug or gang-related offenses.
kttn.com
Missouri Department of Conservation assigns three new agents to northern Missouri
The Missouri Department of Conservation congratulated 17 new conservation agents upon their graduation from MDC’s 2022 Conservation Agent Training Academy in October. These new conservation agents have been gaining experience in the field training program. The new agents are now looking forward to becoming familiar with their assigned counties.
kttn.com
Single-car crash in rural Carroll County injures resident of Richmond
A resident of Richmond received minor injuries in a single-vehicle accident Tuesday evening in rural Carroll County, east of County Road 101. Twenty-one-year-old Mauricia Camp was taken by EMS to the Ray County Memorial Hospital in Richmond. The westbound car traveled off Highway 10, the car was overcorrected causing it...
Child hit while exiting bus Thursday afternoon near Excelsior Springs
A hit-and-run driver hit a child Thursday afternoon as the child got off a school bus near Excelsior Springs, Missouri.
kchi.com
Livingston County Sheriff’s Report
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department report for the first half of December includes several arrests and investigations. Deputies have been working with other agencies on scams, including a local victim that lost well over $100,000. That incident is under investigation by the FBI. Deputies are also working with a fraud victim from Oklahoma who had their credit/debit card charged $136 and the vendor reportedly shipped the purchased item to an address in eastern Livingston County.
kchi.com
Chillicothe Police Report For Tuesday
Chilicothe Police responded to 90 calls for service Tuesday. Some of the calls include:. 8:10 am, Officers responded to the intersection of Washington Street and 3rd Street for a two-vehicle crash without injuries. One driver was cited for an improper turn. 9:56 am, Call requesting extra patrol in area of...
Man killed after crash on Highway 5 in Macon County
MACON COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A man is dead after a crash Thursday on Highway 5 in Macon County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 5 p.m. about 8 miles west of Atlanta, Missouri. Troopers said a van driven by 68-year-old Cecil W. Bender, of Macon, flipped over after the vehicle The post Man killed after crash on Highway 5 in Macon County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KMZU
Bates City man accused of stealing vehicles in custody
HIGGINSVILLE, Mo. - Higginsville Police Department says a Bates City man wanted for stolen vehicles is in custody. According to a social media post by the department, Phillip Baylor, a former resident of Higginsville, was taken into custody while in an alleged stolen vehicle in Overland Park, Kansas. Online court...
kchi.com
Cameron Woman Arrested By Troopers
A Cameron woman was arrested by State Troopers Thursday in Clinton County. Forty-five-year-old Courtney F Simmons was arrested for alleged DWI was processed. She was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center.
