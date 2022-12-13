The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department report for the first half of December includes several arrests and investigations. Deputies have been working with other agencies on scams, including a local victim that lost well over $100,000. That incident is under investigation by the FBI. Deputies are also working with a fraud victim from Oklahoma who had their credit/debit card charged $136 and the vendor reportedly shipped the purchased item to an address in eastern Livingston County.

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO ・ 21 HOURS AGO