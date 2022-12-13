(Adds details, table) NEW YORK, Dec 15 (Reuters) - The United States generated more renewable fuel blending credits in November versus the month prior, data from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) showed on Thursday. About 1.27 billion ethanol (D6) blending credits were generated last month versus 1.24 billion in October, according to the data. About 582 million biodiesel (D4) blending credits were generated in November versus 477 million in the month prior. The credits are used by oil refiners and importers to show compliance with EPA-mandated ethanol blending quotas for petroleum-based fuels. They are generated with every gallon of biofuel produced. The following is a table of the credit generation for the month of November by credit type. Fuel RINs Volume (D Code) (Gal.) D3 59,119,400 59,119,40 0 D4 581,594,35 363,630,20 8 2 D5 36,574,875 27,359,968 D6 1,265,384, 1,258,490, 379 506 (Reporting by Stephanie Kelly Editing by Chris Reese and Cynthia Osterman)

