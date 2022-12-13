Read full article on original website
Agriculture Online
Kenya's GMO maize push sowing trouble for food sector, farmers warn
Farmers say GMO maize will push them into "seed slavery" Government says GMO crops will help to boost food security. Worst drought in four decades has destroyed crops, livestock. By Duncan Miriri. MWEA, Kenya, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Dick Olela has been growing maize on his four-acre piece of land...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 2-Mexico says it aims for agreement with U.S. on GM corn in January
MEXICO CITY, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Mexico and the United States aim to reach an agreement in January over a pending Mexican ban on imports of genetically modified (GM) corn, the Mexican foreign ministry said on Friday after officials from the two countries held talks in Washington. In a statement,...
Agriculture Online
Will U.S. grain exports continue to lag?
Despite the U.S. dollar dropping nearly 10% since September, U.S. exports have remained precariously slow. History has indicated that high prices often encourage end users to take a more cautious approach to buying and, therefore, only purchase on an as-needed basis. Since prices have been high since last spring (except for a drop-off in summer and subsequent rally), robust export sales into the fall months have been lacking.
Agriculture Online
India would consider allowing additional sugar exports -govt official
NEW DELHI, Dec 15 (Reuters) - India, the world's biggest sugar producer, would consider allowing additional sugar exports in January after assessing local production, Food Secretary Sanjeev Chopra said on Thursday. (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj Editing by David Goodman ) © Copyright Thomson Reuters 2022. Click For Restrictions - http://about.reuters.com/fulllegal.asp...
Agriculture Online
A new carbon partnership to help livestock farmers
Agoro Carbon Alliance and Graze Master have announced a partnership to help farmers and ranchers cash in on carbon market opportunities. Producers who work with either organization will have access to a group of trusted advisors to help them navigate the carbon market along with implementing practices that sequester carbon, which will add farm revenue and protect farmland.
Agriculture Online
Brazil audit finds 17% of cattle bought by JBS came from 'irregular' ranches
SAO PAULO, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Nearly 17% of the cattle bought by JBS SA in Brazil's Para state in the Amazon rainforest allegedly came from ranches with "irregularities" such as illegal deforestation, according to an audit by federal prosecutors released on Thursday. The audit, which examined cattle purchases between...
Agriculture Online
TABLE-U.S. generated more renewable fuel credits in November, EPA says
(Adds details, table) NEW YORK, Dec 15 (Reuters) - The United States generated more renewable fuel blending credits in November versus the month prior, data from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) showed on Thursday. About 1.27 billion ethanol (D6) blending credits were generated last month versus 1.24 billion in October, according to the data. About 582 million biodiesel (D4) blending credits were generated in November versus 477 million in the month prior. The credits are used by oil refiners and importers to show compliance with EPA-mandated ethanol blending quotas for petroleum-based fuels. They are generated with every gallon of biofuel produced. The following is a table of the credit generation for the month of November by credit type. Fuel RINs Volume (D Code) (Gal.) D3 59,119,400 59,119,40 0 D4 581,594,35 363,630,20 8 2 D5 36,574,875 27,359,968 D6 1,265,384, 1,258,490, 379 506 (Reporting by Stephanie Kelly Editing by Chris Reese and Cynthia Osterman)
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-U.S. corn, wheat ease; soybeans firm ahead of Fed decision
CHICAGO, Dec 14 (Reuters) - U.S. corn and wheat futures trended lower on Wednesday after hitting 11-day highs a day earlier as traders waited for more bullish news before pushing grain prices above those recent peaks. Soybeans were firm, shedding overnight weakness, with investors hoping that export demand for U.S....
Agriculture Online
CBOT Trends-Wheat up 4-6 cents, corn up 1-2 cents, soy mixed
CHICAGO, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Thursday. WHEAT - Up 4 to 6 cents a bushel. * Wheat trades slightly higher overnight, supported...
Agriculture Online
3 Big Things Today, December 16, 2022
1. Soybean and Grain Futures Little Changed Overnight. Soybean and grain futures were little changed overnight as traders head into the holiday week seemingly unwilling to make any big moves. Investors are weighing demand concerns amid a weak global economy and favorable weather in Brazil against extremely dry weather in...
Agriculture Online
Bunge to build $550-mln soy processing facility in Indiana
Dec 15 (Reuters) - Agriculture commodities trader Bunge Ltd said on Thursday it would invest about $550 million to build a soy protein concentrate facility in Indiana to cater to a rising demand for plant-based food products and processed meats. The new facility, which is adjacent to the company's soybean...
