WNDU
3 hurt in early morning crash on Bypass in St. Joseph County
A Benton Harbor business that's making sure its neighbors don't go cold this holiday season with a heartwarming giveaway!. Monroe Circle Community Center hosting ‘Christmas Store’ to support Michiana families. Updated: 54 minutes ago. The store will be held on Friday, Dec. 16, from 3 p.m. to 8...
abc57.com
Holiday Heroes: Food Bank of Northern Indiana
South Bend, Ind. - Through 125 agency partners, The Food Bank of Northern Indiana said it distributed more than 10 million pounds of food last year. But the need to feed Michiana families is growing. Randy Hine is one of the thousands of volunteers the Food Bank relies on. He...
95.3 MNC
Icy road conditions scattered across Michiana during your morning drive
It’s a slick start to Friday morning thanks to icy roads in the wake of the snow that fell on Thursday evening. 95.3 MNC has received reports of slippery areas of State Road 23 in Mishawaka and Granger, as well as the U.S. 20 Bypass in St. Joseph and Elkhart Counties. In southwest Michigan, traffic along U.S. 12 in the Union area, along with M-217 and M-40 are reported to be slick.
Community Hospital patient looking for her 'guardian angel'
An Indiana couple is trying to find a woman who rushed to help them inside Community Heart and Vascular Hospital.
cbs4indy.com
‘This Must Be the Place’; Indy woman named Indiana’s top new Airbnb host
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis woman’s cozy near east side rental has earned her Airbnb bragging rights. Thanks to her 1-bedroom 1-bath home in the Cottage Home neighborhood, Amy Lapka has been named the 2022 top new Airbnb host for the entire state of Indiana. “Welcome to our quirky...
witzamfm.com
83rd Indiana State Police Recruit Academy Features Two Local Officers
Local Sources- The 83rd Indiana State Police Recruit Academy completed its graduation ceremony in the Indiana State Capitol Rotunda. Opening remarks and commencement address were made by Indiana State Police Superintendent Douglas G. Carter. After the commencement address, the oath of office for the 11 new State Police officers was...
WTHR
Did a cardiologist put patients through unnecessary procedures? | 13 Investigates Preview
The complaints all have a common theme. They say the Indiana cardiologist conducted unnecessary heart procedures. Bob Segall looks into it.
Two Michiana companies on chamber’s Best Places to Work in Manufacturing list
The Indiana Chamber's first Best Places to Work in Manufacturing program recognized 14 companies, including two in the Michiana area. The post Two Michiana companies on chamber’s Best Places to Work in Manufacturing list appeared first on Michiana Business News.
Indiana Rescue Pig’s Letter to Santa Will Melt Even the Grinchiest Heart
A rescue pig in Indiana wrote a letter to Santa and it is honestly so wholesome, it could melt even the Grinchiest of hearts. If you've ever taken a walk in downtown Evansville on a nice day, there is a chance that you have encountered Teddy. Teddy, whose full name is actually Theodore Wolfric Tiberius, is quite friendly and outgoing, all characteristics that have led Teddy to become a certified therapy animal. He frequently makes visits to long-term care facilities, hospitals, schools, and more. Needless to say, we're certain Teddy is on Santa's "Nice" list.
abc57.com
Coolest thing made in Indiana contest announces winner
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. --Maple Leaf Farms in Leesburg wins the second coolest thing made in Indiana contest. Maple Leaf says, the roast half duck, which won over voters, is its flagship product, as well as a Hoosier item through and through. With its 12-piece pit sectional, Polywood in Syracuse took...
Stay at Indiana State Park Inns This Winter for Two-Nights and Get the Second Night Free
A nice way to get away without breaking the bank. Indiana is full of some seriously gorgeous state parks, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources there are 24 state parks in the state of Indiana. Typically when you plan a visit to a state park you try to plan for warmer months so you can get out and enjoy the scenery. However, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources wants you to cozy up next to a fireplace after you soak in some gorgeous nature views, with a special winter deal.
cbs4indy.com
Elkhart restaurant named ‘best once-in-a-lifetime’ meal in Indiana
ELKHART, Ind. — Throughout one’s lifetime, a dedicated diner may rack up thousands upon thousands of meals at restaurants, diners, pizzerias, and the like. But have you ever had a so-called “once-in-a-lifetime meal?”. According to Eat This, Not That!, a once-in-a-lifetime meal is one “actually worth traveling...
abc57.com
Cold weekend, heavy lake effect snow in Michigan
For most this is a cold weekend with a few snow showers. If you live or plan to travel towards northern Berrien county it will be very snowy. Travel along the I-196 corridor from Benton Harbor to Grand Rapids will be difficult with persistent lake effect snow. That area could get more than six inches by Sunday morning. The weather through next Wednesday is cold and mostly cloudy. Thursday-Friday before Christmas has consistently shown a snow storm plus lake effect combo, that lake effect could continue into Christmas Eve. There are still some IFs, but it is the highlighted period for greatest travel disruption.
abc57.com
California man arrested on narcotic charges in Centreville
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. - A California man was arrested on narcotic charges in Centreville on Wednesday, according to the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office. Early Wednesday morning, deputies responded to an apartment complex in the 300 block of W. Main St. for a report of a suspicious male. When...
95.3 MNC
Dowagiac man sentenced to prison, already serving in Indiana
A Dowagiac man has been sentenced to prison time in Cass County Circuit Court. This, after already being in prison in Indiana and on Parole in Michigan. The incident happened in September 2017 near Cassopolis. Police say that 51-year-old Thomas Mosier, Jr and another person broke into a barn to...
WTHI
Indiana boy, 15, charged as adult in woman's fatal shooting
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — A northern Indiana boy who was 14 when he was arrested for allegedly taking part in a drive-by shooting that killed a woman inside a home will be charged as an adult in the shooting. Tuesday's ruling by a St. Joseph County magistrate found...
Northwest Indiana woman wanted after recent pickpockets, credit card thefts
HIGHLAND, Ind. — A woman is wanted after allegedly pickpocketing patrons at Northwest Indiana retail stores. Over the last month, Highland police said they have investigated numerous cases regarding stolen wallets and stolen credit cards. Police allege Erica Roadlander has then used the credit cards to make fraudulent purchases...
WTHI
Finding Family: Meet Luis
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Kids all over the Hoosier state are wishing for families this holiday season. News 10 has partnered with the Indiana Adoption Program and Indiana Kids Belong to introduce you to the state's waiting kids. In this Finding Family, we meet 11-year-old Luis. Click here...
Indiana underfunds public health despite collecting the revenue to properly invest in it
In August 2021, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb issued Executive Order 21–21, which convened a commission to provide counsel on the state of public health in Indiana. The most striking finding ultimately is the extent to which Indiana has neglected investing in the health of its citizens. The Commission issued its report about a year later. There […] The post Indiana underfunds public health despite collecting the revenue to properly invest in it appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
One Indiana State Park Ranked in the Top 10 Most Beautiful Parks in America
Most people who don't live in Indiana think our entire landscape is covered in nothing but cornfields. Which obviously isn't true. Only about 80% of it is (I kid, I kid). Can it be a little boring here? Oh, without a doubt. But, as someone who was born and raised here, and is raising his own family here, I'll take boring over living in a big city somewhere. We're definitely not a flashy state by any stretch of the imagination, but we do have some amazing outdoor spaces across the state, one of which was recently recognized as one of the most beautiful in good, ol' U-S-of-A.
