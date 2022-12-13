Read full article on original website
Virgil D. Taylor, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Virgil D. Taylor, 86, died peacefully, Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at Hospice of The Valley – Hospice House. Mr. Taylor was born October 6, 1936, in Parsons, West Virginia. He moved to Youngstown, Ohio as a young teenager. Mr. Taylor was a proud union...
Harry “Hank” Schesler, Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Harry “Hank” Schesler, 85 of Girard, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 with his family by his side at Shepherd of the Valley in Liberty. He was born August 24, 1937, in Youngstown, the son of Harry and Johanna (Socha) Schesler.
Felix “Phil” Pizzola, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Felix “Phil” Pizzola, 99, passed away peacefully early Thursday evening, December 15, 2022, at home with his family by his side, after a brief illness. Phil was born January 9, 1923, in Youngstown, a son of James and Pauline LaCivita Pizzola. He grew...
Doris Jean Higgins, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Doris Jean Higgins, 79, of Columbus, transitioned from this earthly labor on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Ms. Higgins was born December 19, 1942 in Youngstown, a daughter of Frank Raines and Clara M. Jenkins. She was...
John “Jack” Madden, Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John “Jack” Madden was born on January 26, 1935 in Girard, Ohio, the only son of Lucy Mae (Bentley) and John (Jack) Madden. He passed away Sunday, December 11. He lived in Girard and attended St. Rose Elementary and Girard High School. His...
Susan K. Thomas, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Profoundly deaf since the age of 18 months, Sue Thomas spent a lifetime breaking sound barriers. Susan K. Thomas, age 72, of Columbiana, Ohio, went home to be with her Lord Jesus on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at Mercy Hospital in Boardman, Ohio. Sue was...
Roger Thomas Bowden, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Roger Thomas Bowden, 70, of Canfield, went home to be with his Lord on Monday, December 12, 2022. Roger was born October 20, 1952, in Youngstown, Ohio, he was the son of Stanley T. and Betty Jane (Longstreet) Bowden. He is the current owner of...
Christopher “Chris” Baryak, Newton Falls, Ohio
NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Christopher “Chris” Baryak, 47, of Newton Falls, Ohio passed on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. He was born in Warren, Ohio on February 15, 1975, the son of Vickie Chicko and John R. Baryak, Jr. Chris was a 1993 graduate of Newton Falls...
Marjorie “Margie” M. Reynolds, Newton Falls, Ohio
NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marjorie “Margie” M. Reynolds, 85, of Newton Falls, Ohio passed on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 in University Hospital in Cleveland, Ohio. She was born on July 14, 1937 in East Liverpool, Ohio, the daughter of Elizabeth Evans and Donald Starkey. Margie was...
Curtis P. Headley, Newton Falls, Ohio
NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Curtis P. Headley, 73, of Newton Falls, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at Washington Square Nursing Home. On September 21, 1949 in Newton Falls Clyde and Maxine (Thomas) Headley welcomed the birth of their son. After graduating South East High School...
Rose Marie Hussar, New Middletown, Ohio
NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Paul the Apostle Church, 10143 Main Street, New Middletown, OH 44442 at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 5, 2023 for Rose Marie Hussar, 87, who died Monday, December 5, 2022. Rose Marie was born November 26,...
Geraldine Overton, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Geraldine Overton, 81, of Charlotte, North Carolina, formerly of Youngstown, passed away Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at Novant Presbyterian Hospital. Ms. Overton was born January 6, 1941 in Georgianna, Alabama a daughter of Willie Lee and Katie Lue Bell Littles. She had worked at...
Aretha Mae Flint McPeters, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Aretha Mae Flint, 80, of Youngstown, departed this life Friday, November 25, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family. Aretha was born June 23, 1942, in Youngstown, the daughter of Howard Dixon and Vertis M. Flint. She attended The Rayen School in...
Martin J. Pastore, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Private services were held for Martin J. Pastore, 91, of Canfield who passed away Tuesday evening, December 13, 2022, at his home. Martin was born October 12, 1931, in West Newton, Pennsylvania, the son of Modest and Helen (Drost) Pastore. He was a graduate of...
Cathleen Dawn Sly, West Farmington, Ohio
WEST FARMINGTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cathleen Sly, 62, of West Farmington, Ohio passed Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at home. She was born August 13, 1960 in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of Robert E. McClearn and the late Ruth (Overmire) McClearn. She enjoyed crocheting and country music concerts. Cathleen also...
Robert Loboy, Sr., Campbell, Ohio
CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert “Bob”)” Loboy, Sr., 81, passed away on Wednesday, December 14, 2022. He was born on February 15, 1941, the son of Michael “Smokey” Loboy and Stella (Swierz) Loboy. Bob attended Campbell Memorial, graduating in 1959. He was a Red...
Antoinette R. Canizaro, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Antoinette R. “Toni” Canizaro, age 89 of Struthers passed away peacefully at Maplecrest Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation in Struthers on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. Toni was born February 1, 1933 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of John and Agnes Liposchak Canizaro. Her work...
Lynda M. Phillips, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lynda M. Phillips passed away Sunday, December 11, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital. She was born April 10, 1949 in Youngstown, Ohio to Harry Richard and Mary Josephine Daigneau Larch. She worked at JC Penny, then a Deli Manager at Nemenz and finally a clerk...
Michelle Lynette Stec, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michelle Lynette Stec passed on Sunday, December 11, 2022. She was 61. She passed after battling a brief illness. Michelle was born September 2, 1961 in Youngstown Ohio, to William and Karen (Stanza) Stec. She is a graduate of the Mahoning County School for the...
William Gerald O’Donnell, Springfield Township, Ohio
SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William “Jerry” G. O’Donnell, 80, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. He was born on November 21, 1942, in DuBois, Pennsylvania but lived most of his life in Springfield Township, Ohio. Jerry served in the...
