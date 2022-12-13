ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HollywoodLife

Candace Cameron Bure Defended By GAF’s Danica McKellar After Controversial ‘Traditional Marriage’ Comment

By Eric Todisco
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pCjUm_0jguPCZv00
Image Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock / AFF-USA/Shutterstock

After Candace Cameron Bure, 46, sparked controversy for her “traditional marriage” comment in regards to the Great American Family network, Neal Bledsoe, 41, declared he was leaving the network to support the LGBTQ+ community. But Danica McKellar, who has worked with Neal on three films, felt differently about the situation, as she explained in an interview with Fox News at ChristmasCon on December 10.

“Neal is a wonderful person. He’s such a great actor and I have enjoyed working with him so much,” The Wonder Years star, 47, said. “He and I both share our love and support of the LGBT community for sure. I don’t agree with his interpretation of her comments. I just didn’t see them the same way,” she added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08up0U_0jguPCZv00
Candace Cameron Bure; Danica McKellar (Photo: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock / AFF-USA/Shutterstock)

Despite being friends, Neal and Danica aren’t on the same page about Candace’s comment that sparked controversy in Hollywood. The Full House alum told the Wall Street Journal in November that she left the Hallmark Channel for the Great American Family network because she believes the network “will keep traditional marriage at the core.” Candace also said she does not believe the network has plans to write gay leads into their films.

After receiving backlash, Candace released a statement in which she said she was heartbroken to hear that people think she’s a bigot. “All of you who know me, know beyond question that I have great love and affection for all people. It absolutely breaks my heart that anyone would ever think I intentionally would want to offend and hurt anyone,” she said on Instagram. “To everyone reading this, of any race, creed, sexuality, or political party, including those who have tried to bully me with name-calling, I love you.”

Stars like JoJo Siwa and Hilarie Burton have slammed Candace for dissing the LGBTQ+ community in the WSJ interview. GLAAD president and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis even released a statement criticizing Candace. “It’s irresponsible and hurtful for Candace Cameron Bure to use tradition as a guise for exclusion,” she said in the statement, per Just Jared. “I’d love to have a conversation with Bure about my wife, our kids, and our family’s traditions. As the company’s Chief Creative Officer, her statement is harmful and insulting to LGBTQ employees, as well as employees with LGBTQ friends and family.”

Comments / 3

Related
People

Danica McKellar Says She Sees Candace Cameron Bure's Marriage Comments Differently Than Neal Bledsoe

Danica McKellar is speaking out about Neal Bledsoe's exit from the Great American Family network Danica McKellar is speaking out about Neal Bledsoe's exit from the Great American Family network and his view of Candace Cameron Bure's "traditional marriage" comments. "Neal is a wonderful person," the Christmas at the Drive-In star, 47, told Fox News Digital. "He's such a great actor and I have enjoyed working with him so much. He and I both share our love and support of the LGBT community for sure… I don't agree with his interpretation of...
Outsider.com

Candace Cameron Bure Shows Off Her Gray Hair in New Photo

Candace Cameron Bure isn’t ashamed to admit that her blonde locks aren’t completely natural. The Fuller House star recently took to Instagram to prove that she ages just like the rest of us. And her formerly flaxen roots are starting to come in grey. In September, the 46-year-old...
People

Viola Davis' Daughter Genesis, 12, Looks All Grown Up in Photo with Actress at Awards Dinner

Viola Davis and husband Julian Tennon smiled alongside daughter Genesis, 12, at the event, where the actress was an honoree Viola Davis is sharing more of her special achievements with the ones she loves most. On Sunday night, Davis' whole family was in attendance at the Public Counsel's Annual William O. Douglas Award Dinner, where the actress was being honored with the titular award. The 57-year-old posed with husband Julian Tennon and their daughter, 12-year-old Genesis, for press photos ahead of the event. The entire family looked stylish at the...
People

Beverly D'Angelo's Ex-Husband Gladly Divorced Her So She Could Be with Al Pacino: 'He's Fantastic'

The Violent Night actress tells PEOPLE she fell in love with Al Pacino when she was still wed to her husband, Italian duke Lorenzo Saviati, who encouraged her to be with the Oscar-winning actor Beverly D'Angelo is getting real about some of her past romances. In the new issue of PEOPLE, the National Lampoon's Vacation actress, 71, recalls how she fell in love with Al Pacino, 82, in the 1990s when she was still wed to her husband, Italian duke Lorenzo Salviati. She and Salviati eloped shortly after meeting at a party in...
Inquisitr.com

Ben Affleck Makes Big Career Announcement That Potentially Indicates He's Done With 'Batman'

American actor and director Ben Affleck is well-recognized for playing Batman in the film Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice. However, with the recent reports about his plans to launch an independent production firm with his long-time friend Matt Damon, he might be done with his role as Batman. To further back up this presumption, Robert Pattinson played Batman in the 2022 film The Batman.
Reality Tea

Bethenny Frankel Says Daughter Felt She Was “Ambushed” By Andy Cohen and Jeff Lewis During Watch What Happens Live

If you’re going to mention it, then mention it all. In classic fashion, Bethenny Frankel is not holding back her opinion about her time on a recent Watch What Happens Live episode. Aside from the usual host, Andy Cohen, she appeared on the episode with equally shady Jeff Lewis. When asked if she felt “ambushed” […] The post Bethenny Frankel Says Daughter Felt She Was “Ambushed” By Andy Cohen and Jeff Lewis During Watch What Happens Live appeared first on Reality Tea.
People

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore Smile with Daughter Tallulah in Holiday Photo: 'I Love My Parents'

The entire Willis-Moore clan appeared to get together for a family dinner, including Tallulah Willis' dog Pilaf Tallulah Belle Willis is sharing her love for her parents Bruce Willis and Demi Moore! On Wednesday, Tallulah, 28, shared a photo on Instagram of herself, her dog Pilaf and Moore, 60, snuggling up to each other, while Bruce, 60, and Pilaf appear to lock eyes. "the laser beam communication between Pilaf and Papa is stunning 🤭🥰," Tallulah wrote in the caption to the photo, which shows the three family members together...
HollywoodLife

Pete Davidson ‘Bummed’ After Seeing Emily Ratajkowski On Dates With DJ Orazio Rispo (Exclusive)

Pete Davidson isn’t too thrilled after seeing Emily Ratajkowski making headlines over her recent date with DJ Orazio Rispo. The SNL alum, 28, and the “Blurred Lines” video vixen, 31, have also been spotted out together in recent weeks. So it’s no wonder a few sources close to Pete EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that the comedian is feeling “bummed” as Emily steps out with another man.
People

Jennifer Lopez Shares Sweet Photo of Son Max Laying on Husband Ben Affleck: '#Family'

Lopez uploaded a heartfelt Thanksgiving week slideshow to Instagram early Sunday morning, including a touching photo of her son Max Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's blended family seems to be getting along quite well! Lopez, 53, shared a heartfelt Thanksgiving week slideshow to Instagram early Sunday morning, including a touching photo of her son Max, 14, lying on Ben Affleck's shoulders during what appears to be a car ride. "This Is … Thanksgiving Holiday 🤍🍁," Lopez wrote, with a few hashtags, including "#ThisIsMeNow" and "#Family." ...
Popculture

Elvis Presley's Granddaughter Riley Keough Stars in New Musical Series: See the First Look

Riley Keough is embracing the industry that made her family famous in Daisy Jones & The Six. Keough, the daughter of Lisa Marie Presley and granddaughter of Elvis Presley, stars as the titular lead singer in the long-awaited adaptation of Taylor Jenkins Reid's hit novel. The first photos from the series were published by Vanity Fair on Tuesday, alongside a release date. The show will debut on Amazon's Prime Video on March 3.
Men's Health

'Yellowstone' Star Luke Grimes Reveals What Kevin Costner Is Really Like Behind the Scenes

Everyone is Loving Paramount Network's "Yellowstone" Everyone is Loving Paramount Network's "Yellowstone" After four years of starring in Yellowstone together, Luke Grimes is revealing what it's really like to work with co-star and legendary actor, producer and film director Kevin Costner. The 38-year-old actor, who plays the fan-favorite Kayce Dutton...
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
274K+
Followers
25K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy