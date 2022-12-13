Read full article on original website
‘I would like to go to university’: flexi school students share their goals in Australia-first survey
Flexi schools cater to young people who have been pushed out of mainstream schools. Some students may have been expelled or struggled to fit in. Some may have been bullied or have learning needs the mainstream system could not meet. Flexi schools give students a second (and sometimes a third,...
I was a college academic advisor. I want to debunk the myth of the 'dream school' for students.
The author argues that getting into a top school isn't necessarily the best goal for a student — they should make the most of wherever they attend.
Students uncover under-desk surveillance devices designed to track them
A US university has been accused of secretly installing invasive tracking devices to monitor students.Heat sensors were reportedly placed under desks at Northeastern University’s Interdisciplinary Science & Engineering Complex, according to a blog post by PhD candidate Max von Hippel.“The sensors were installed overnight and without our consent,” Mr von Hippel wrote in a post published on the Tech Workers Coalition website.“Non-consensual surveillance is never OK and must be fought, whenever and wherever it happens.”In an email to Senior Vice Provost David Luzzi, Mr von Hippel claimed that the sensors served no scientific purpose as the university could determine who...
Harvard Health
Behind the data, a teacher who left his students transformed
On a clear November morning, Chris Winship, the Diker-Tishman Professor of Sociology, was getting ready to begin the last class of the course on quantitative research methods he has been teaching for more than 40 years, first at Northwestern and for the past three decades at Harvard. Meanwhile, students sat...
Manor College Dean Was Schooled Herself in the Value of Connecting Deeply with Colleagues, Students
Dr. Cherie Crosby-Weeks.Photo byManor College at YouTube. If Dr. Cherie Crosby-Weeks, Dean of Business Education and Professional Studies at Manor College, has a hallmark, it’s her ability to connect solidly with students and colleagues.
'Proud' VSU student from Nigeria graduates with 4.0 GPA
For Mofolake Odubonojo, getting to this point has been a journey of perseverance and a desire to help others.
Phys.org
Teachers entering the profession from other fields often less satisfied
There is a shortage of teachers not only in Germany, but in many countries around the world. For this reason, people without formal teaching degrees are often brought in from other fields to teach in schools. Yet according to a new study, they are often less satisfied in their new jobs than their colleagues who trained to become teachers.
A ‘No Coding’ App Course Helped A Doctor Get Diverse Students Into Medical School
In 2006, while still a medical student, Dr. Renée Volny Darko often observed that smart, capable students who are underrepresented in medicine (URM) and non-traditional candidates were not getting into medical school at a rate on par with other students. “Medical schools say they have a rough time finding...
4-Star General Thomas Schwartz, USA, Retired, Joins AR-Enabled Work-Instruction Software Innovator, Taqtile, as Strategic Advisor
SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 7, 2022-- Decorated 4-Star General Thomas A. Schwartz, USA, Ret., has joined Taqtile as a Strategic Advisor in Taqtile’s growing global defense business. General Schwartz will advise and support the evolution and adoption of the company’s trusted Manifest platform for use in the defense industry. Current usage of Manifest by military customers includes the U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, U.S. Air Force, the Royal Australian Navy, and other Allied defense forces, as well as OEMs and systems integrators around the globe. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221207005204/en/ 4-Star General Thomas A. Schwartz, USA, retired, joins augmented reality (AR)-enabled work-instruction software innovator, Taqtile, as a strategic advisor (Photo: Business Wire)
Educator claims advanced technology ‘causing more problems’ for students
Adding more technology to classrooms has hurt students more than helped them, a former teacher said amid speculation about the effects artificial intelligence will have on education. “We introduce a lot of technology in the classrooms to correct problems that we see, and inevitably we end up causing more problems with the solution,” Peter Laffin, the founder of Crush the College Essay and a writing coach, told Fox News. “Often the cure is worse than the disease.” Last week, tech company OpenAI unveiled an AI chatbot, ChatGPT, which has stunned users with its advanced functions like generating school essays for any grade level, answering...
Opening Ceremony Held for NTHU’s Center for Dissection Education and Research
HSINCHU, Taiwan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 7, 2022-- The opening ceremony for National Tsing Hua University (NTHU) in Taiwan’s Center for Dissection Education and Research, which cost over NT$100 million, was recently held. The ceremony included a memorial service for the cadaver donors. As an expression of gratitude, the first batch of students in the Post-baccalaureate Program in Medicine also offered Chinese bellflowers to the donors. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221207005054/en/ Students of the Post-baccalaureate Program in Medicine at NTHU offering Chinese bellflowers to those who have donated their cadavers to the program. (Photo: National Tsing Hua University)
Opinion: 5 State-Level Changes that Teachers Should Advocate for
I was a high school math teacher for five years, and in many ways, it was one of the most fulfilling jobs I’ve ever had. I daily guided young minds toward new knowledge and watched as my work had an impact on their growth and development. Yet, I often felt overwhelmed by the number of […]
myscience.org
Powering vocational education and training with technology
For more than 15 years, researchers have been exploring ways to improve training for apprentices. The findings are summarized in a recently published book and a website for teachers, and new educational technologies are currently being developed. Switzerland is known for its fondue, its punctual trains and its watchmaking industry....
New technology has hurt students, should be restricted in classrooms, educator says
Former English teacher, Peter Laffin, says schools should restrict technology in classrooms amid the emergence of Open AI's new artificial intelligence chatbot.
UC's academic workers strike brings stress to undergraduates
A month into the nation's largest strike involving higher education, the work stoppage by University of California academic workers at 10 campuses is causing stress for many students who are facing canceled classes, no one to answer their questions and uncertainty about how they will be graded as they wrap up the year. Some 48,000 student employees walked off the job on Nov. 14 to demand higher wages and better benefits. The employees, represented by the United Auto Workers Local 5810, say they were left with no other choice but to strike to demand increased wages necessary to keep...
bestcolleges.com
Most Law Students Are Comfortable With Online Learning: Survey
Over 8 out of 10 law students over the age of 40 are mostly to very comfortable with online discussions. Less than half of students are comfortable with accessing online academic resources. Only 10% of law students are mostly online. Most law students are comfortable with online learning since the...
unesco.org
Milestone: The Global Convention on Higher Education will enter into force in early 2023
Imagine a world where students can easily move around and cross borders to pursue their studies. With the imminent entry into force of the Global Convention in 2023, this goal will be closer than ever. On 5 December 2022, the Global Convention on the Recognition of Qualifications concerning Higher Education...
geeksaroundglobe.com
How to Get a Great Online Tutor for Your Child and Their Learning Needs?
Free image is taken from: https://unsplash.com/photos/zgq9OXecyqI. There’s a high demand for private tutors across the world by each parent so that their child gets a boost in their academic results and learning process. Online tutoring has developed a significant market both online and offline. With the pandemic lurking around, no wonder the majority of students are looking to learn online. Still, how can a parent know which tutor is best for their children?
BioMed Central
Local knowledge systems: how can they help to guide ecological transition and a freer world?
Local knowledge systems consist of the knowledge, beliefs, traditions, practices, institutions, and worldviews developed and sustained by indigenous and local communities, and are believed to represent an adaptive strategy to the environment in which these communities live. Local knowledge systems, which over millennia have been a pillar of people’s livelihoods...
myscience.org
Apply now to become a 2023 Laidlaw Scholar
Applications are open for an opportunity to work with a leading academic and have a real-world impact while developing your research and leadership skills. Are you a first year undergraduate student, passionate about research? Ready to solve real-world problems? If you’re a leader in the making, read on... The...
