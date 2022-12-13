ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Students uncover under-desk surveillance devices designed to track them

A US university has been accused of secretly installing invasive tracking devices to monitor students.Heat sensors were reportedly placed under desks at Northeastern University’s Interdisciplinary Science & Engineering Complex, according to a blog post by PhD candidate Max von Hippel.“The sensors were installed overnight and without our consent,” Mr von Hippel wrote in a post published on the Tech Workers Coalition website.“Non-consensual surveillance is never OK and must be fought, whenever and wherever it happens.”In an email to Senior Vice Provost David Luzzi, Mr von Hippel claimed that the sensors served no scientific purpose as the university could determine who...
BOSTON, MA
Harvard Health

Behind the data, a teacher who left his students transformed

On a clear November morning, Chris Winship, the Diker-Tishman Professor of Sociology, was getting ready to begin the last class of the course on quantitative research methods he has been teaching for more than 40 years, first at Northwestern and for the past three decades at Harvard. Meanwhile, students sat...
HARVARD, MA
Phys.org

Teachers entering the profession from other fields often less satisfied

There is a shortage of teachers not only in Germany, but in many countries around the world. For this reason, people without formal teaching degrees are often brought in from other fields to teach in schools. Yet according to a new study, they are often less satisfied in their new jobs than their colleagues who trained to become teachers.
The Associated Press

4-Star General Thomas Schwartz, USA, Retired, Joins AR-Enabled Work-Instruction Software Innovator, Taqtile, as Strategic Advisor

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 7, 2022-- Decorated 4-Star General Thomas A. Schwartz, USA, Ret., has joined Taqtile as a Strategic Advisor in Taqtile’s growing global defense business. General Schwartz will advise and support the evolution and adoption of the company’s trusted Manifest platform for use in the defense industry. Current usage of Manifest by military customers includes the U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, U.S. Air Force, the Royal Australian Navy, and other Allied defense forces, as well as OEMs and systems integrators around the globe. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221207005204/en/ 4-Star General Thomas A. Schwartz, USA, retired, joins augmented reality (AR)-enabled work-instruction software innovator, Taqtile, as a strategic advisor (Photo: Business Wire)
TEXAS STATE
New York Post

Educator claims advanced technology ‘causing more problems’ for students

Adding more technology to classrooms has hurt students more than helped them, a former teacher said amid speculation about the effects artificial intelligence will have on education.  “We introduce a lot of technology in the classrooms to correct problems that we see, and inevitably we end up causing more problems with the solution,” Peter Laffin, the founder of Crush the College Essay and a writing coach, told Fox News. “Often the cure is worse than the disease.” Last week, tech company OpenAI unveiled an AI chatbot, ChatGPT, which has stunned users with its advanced functions like generating school essays for any grade level, answering...
The Associated Press

Opening Ceremony Held for NTHU’s Center for Dissection Education and Research

HSINCHU, Taiwan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 7, 2022-- The opening ceremony for National Tsing Hua University (NTHU) in Taiwan’s Center for Dissection Education and Research, which cost over NT$100 million, was recently held. The ceremony included a memorial service for the cadaver donors. As an expression of gratitude, the first batch of students in the Post-baccalaureate Program in Medicine also offered Chinese bellflowers to the donors. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221207005054/en/ Students of the Post-baccalaureate Program in Medicine at NTHU offering Chinese bellflowers to those who have donated their cadavers to the program. (Photo: National Tsing Hua University)
myscience.org

Powering vocational education and training with technology

For more than 15 years, researchers have been exploring ways to improve training for apprentices. The findings are summarized in a recently published book and a website for teachers, and new educational technologies are currently being developed. Switzerland is known for its fondue, its punctual trains and its watchmaking industry....
The Independent

UC's academic workers strike brings stress to undergraduates

A month into the nation's largest strike involving higher education, the work stoppage by University of California academic workers at 10 campuses is causing stress for many students who are facing canceled classes, no one to answer their questions and uncertainty about how they will be graded as they wrap up the year. Some 48,000 student employees walked off the job on Nov. 14 to demand higher wages and better benefits. The employees, represented by the United Auto Workers Local 5810, say they were left with no other choice but to strike to demand increased wages necessary to keep...
bestcolleges.com

Most Law Students Are Comfortable With Online Learning: Survey

Over 8 out of 10 law students over the age of 40 are mostly to very comfortable with online discussions. Less than half of students are comfortable with accessing online academic resources. Only 10% of law students are mostly online. Most law students are comfortable with online learning since the...
geeksaroundglobe.com

How to Get a Great Online Tutor for Your Child and Their Learning Needs?

Free image is taken from: https://unsplash.com/photos/zgq9OXecyqI. There’s a high demand for private tutors across the world by each parent so that their child gets a boost in their academic results and learning process. Online tutoring has developed a significant market both online and offline. With the pandemic lurking around, no wonder the majority of students are looking to learn online. Still, how can a parent know which tutor is best for their children?
BioMed Central

Local knowledge systems: how can they help to guide ecological transition and a freer world?

Local knowledge systems consist of the knowledge, beliefs, traditions, practices, institutions, and worldviews developed and sustained by indigenous and local communities, and are believed to represent an adaptive strategy to the environment in which these communities live. Local knowledge systems, which over millennia have been a pillar of people’s livelihoods...
myscience.org

Apply now to become a 2023 Laidlaw Scholar

Applications are open for an opportunity to work with a leading academic and have a real-world impact while developing your research and leadership skills. Are you a first year undergraduate student, passionate about research? Ready to solve real-world problems? If you’re a leader in the making, read on... The...

