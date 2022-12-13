Read full article on original website
Improving Patient Access to Med Services Named Top Priority for Health Systems
– Improving patient access to medical services remains a top priority for U.S. health systems as they grapple with economic uncertainty and the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has altered patient behavior, according to a new report from the Center for Connected Medicine (CCM) and KLAS Research. –...
15 Million Americans Are About to Lose Their Health Care. Congress Must Act | Opinion
It's time to avert an even greater disaster by preventing millions of eligible families from losing health care because of nothing more than missing paperwork.
83% of Patients Provided Duplicate Health Info at a Doctor’s Office
– New data from Carta Healthcare shows 83% of patients have had to provide the same health information or duplicate health information at a doctor’s office. 42% of Americans spend six minutes or more recounting past medical history at their doctor’s appointments due to a lack of integrated data processes.
Violet Partners with Ontrak Health to Improve Inclusive Care
– Violet, a health equity platform, announced that it has partnered with Ontrak Health, an AI and technology-enabled behavioral health company, to offer better-personalized support and treatment through identity-centered care. – Through the partnership, Ontrak Health will implement Violet’s continuing education for care coaches learning how to better support every...
Enthea Secures $2M to Expand Psychedelic Healthcare Provider Network
– Enthea, the first provider of insurance plans for psychedelic healthcare, has announced a $2M Seed Round raise led by Tabula Rasa Ventures to offer psychedelic-assisted therapy as a workplace benefit. – The funds will be used to launch Enthea’s services into 40 markets across the U.S. in 2023 as...
You Don’t Need a 4-Year Degree To Land These 10 Remote Jobs
The working world has become increasingly remote, with work-from-home jobs available for people with all levels of education. Some companies are now looking at a prospective employee's skills and...
Public home-health agencies among those cited for no-show workers and poor-quality care
Thirty-four of Iowa’s 136 home-health agencies were inspected by the state this year, with five of them cited for 10 or more violations. At four of the 34 agencies, the violations were serious enough that the agency and its registered nurses were prohibited from providing any basic-skills training to home-health aides and barred from evaluating […] The post Public home-health agencies among those cited for no-show workers and poor-quality care appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Working at 76: Inflation forces hard choice for older adults
Lenore Angey never imagined she'd have to go back to work at age 76. With an ailing husband and the highest prices she can remember for everything from milk to gasoline, the retired school lunch worker from Cleveland, Ohio, now works part time as a salesperson at a local department store to cover the costs of food and medicine. “The holidays are going to be tough, and it's not just for seniors,” said Angey, who said she was happy to get an extra 10 hours a week during the busy shopping season. “Luckily my daughter-in-law did all the cooking...
63 percent of Americans say they’re living paycheck to paycheck: survey
Story at a glance Sixty-three percent of U.S. consumers reported living paycheck to paycheck last month, according to a new survey from PYMNTS and LendingClub. The findings come amid high inflation and housing costs as many Americans tighten their purse strings to help make ends meet. Although the number of Americans living paycheck to paycheck…
Point32, Wellthy Partner to Offer Members Tech-Enabled Caregiving Support
– Point32Health (the combined entity of Harvard Pilgrim and Tufts Health Plan) and Wellthy, the tech-enabled caregiving support company, are launching a new collaboration to support caregivers. – Through this new program, commercial members of Harvard Pilgrim Health Care and Tufts Health Plan’s fully-insured health plans throughout New England will...
7 out of 10 Healthcare Workers Find it Stressful to Manage Their Finances
– More than half of all healthcare workers (52%) feel less confident about their personal financial situation now compared to a year ago, according to a recent Harris Poll, among over 2,000 U.S. adults of which nearly 200 are healthcare workers, commissioned by IntelyCare and DailyPay. – The latest IntelyCare...
Health Care — Review recommends changes for FDA food program
Leave it to Ticketmaster to unite Republicans and Democrats: Bipartisan members of the House Energy and Commerce Committee want a briefing about the company’s Taylor Swift debacle. Today in health, lawmakers are on the verge of getting rid of the Pentagon’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate. But first, an outside panel released a scathing review of…
How Community Health Investments Will Define The Future of Healthcare
Community health is more than how someone’s physical health needs are being met. It involves all the physical, social, and environmental factors — access to nutritious food, stable income and housing, education opportunities, and more. These social determinants of health, or SDoH, are interconnected and integral to the overall health of communities across the world — and healthcare systems are taking note.
Patient Financial Experience: 40% of Americans Confused by Medical Bills
– AKASA™, a developer of AI for healthcare operations, released findings from a new survey conducted on its behalf by YouGov. – The survey findings highlight uncertainty looms among patients about what is included in a bill and if they can pay – two factors that drive the most confusion on medical bills. However, there are strategies healthcare organizations can take to be proactive and prevent billing surprises from trickling down to patients.
How My Telehealth Company Used Revenue-Based Financing – not VC – to Get Mental Health Services to Underserved Seniors
Beyond just the impact of COVID-19, the need for tele-mental healthcare and telepsychiatry services continues to expand, especially for rural communities. With the unpredictable venture capital market, startups offering telehealth services increasingly find themselves evaluating alternative financing options. I’ve noticed a number of alternatives have emerged in the last several...
UpStream Raises $140M to Expand Value-Based Care Model Nationwide
– Value-based care provider UpStream raises $140M in Series B funding co-led by Coatue and Dragoneer with additional participation from other top healthcare and technology investors, including Avidity Partners, Define Ventures and Mubadala. This round brings its total funding to nearly $185M to date. – UpStream supports physicians operating under...
Paid caregiver support, long-term care financing needed in federal response to caregiver well-being: Carter Institute
Fundamental structural and system reforms, including financing, are needed to comprehensively address caregiver health and well-being, according to a national nonprofit promoting the resilience of family caregivers. In a Nov. 30 letter to Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, the Rosalynn Carter Institute for Caregivers provided recommendations...
Large, real-world study finds COVID-19 vaccination more effective than natural immunity
In one of the first large, real-world studies comparing the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines versus natural immunity in protecting against death, hospitalizations and emergency department (ED) visits for any cause, including COVID, research-scientists from Regenstrief Institute, Indiana University School of Medicine and Vanderbilt University Medical Center report that people of all age groups benefited significantly more from vaccination than natural immunity acquired from a previous COVID infection. The lower death rate of vaccinated individuals was especially impressive for adults ages 60 years or older.
Digital health care, location optimization and road improvements recommended to improve health care in Ho Chi Minh City
The quality and accessibility of health care plays a crucial role in preventing and mitigating health problems. A study conducted in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam's largest city of 9 million residents, showed that people living in the city's established and new urban areas have access to better-quality and better-accessible health care than people living in the suburban areas. According to the researchers, digital health care, road improvements and better urban planning could be used to promote more equal health care in a cost-effective manner.
Medical Record-Sharing Ranks High Among Patients’ Demands
Patients want an all-in-one healthcare platform, especially for efficient medical record-sharing between providers. More than ever, consumers across sectors expect a more simplified online experience to meet the challenges of busy modern life, which extends to their interactions with medical care. Providers are increasingly aware that they must connect with their patients online and in person. The simplicity of an all-in-one digital platform can provide a more streamlined approach to costly administrative tasks that can bloat office overhead.
