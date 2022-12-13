Read full article on original website
Volkswagen: decision on location of battery plant in eastern Europe coming soon
BERLIN (Reuters) – Volkswagen will soon make a decision on the location of its planned battery plant in Eastern Europe and begin searching for a location in Canada, Chief Executive Oliver Blume said on Friday. “The decision on the location [of a battery plant] in eastern Europe will come...
U.S. opens safety probe into autonomous driving system in GM’s Cruise vehicles
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. auto safety regulators said Friday they have opened a formal safety probe into the autonomous driving system in vehicles produced by General Motors’ robotaxi unit Cruise LLC. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said it has received notices of incidents in which vehicles...
Meta halts construction of two data centres in Denmark
COPENHAGEN (Reuters) – Meta Platforms Inc has halted construction of two data centres in Odense, Denmark, and will instead focus on a new type of data centre used for artificial intelligence (AI), a spokesperson said on Thursday. Facebook-owner Meta already has two large data centres in Odense, but only...
