ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Comments / 0

Related
104.1 WIKY

Volkswagen: decision on location of battery plant in eastern Europe coming soon

BERLIN (Reuters) – Volkswagen will soon make a decision on the location of its planned battery plant in Eastern Europe and begin searching for a location in Canada, Chief Executive Oliver Blume said on Friday. “The decision on the location [of a battery plant] in eastern Europe will come...
104.1 WIKY

Meta halts construction of two data centres in Denmark

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) – Meta Platforms Inc has halted construction of two data centres in Odense, Denmark, and will instead focus on a new type of data centre used for artificial intelligence (AI), a spokesperson said on Thursday. Facebook-owner Meta already has two large data centres in Odense, but only...

Comments / 0

Community Policy