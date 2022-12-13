Adult Swim's "Rick and Morty" has officially wrapped its sixth season, and all those unique characters, meta jokes, and wildly veering trope-infused plots have created yet another top-notch round of episodes. Though ostensibly a sitcom, this season shows us that our central cast has actually grown quite a bit over the last several years. Granting Rick Sanchez emotional maturity may well be one of the most surprising achievements the show has accomplished to date, but he's far from the only one. This season, Beth falls in love with Space Beth, Morty and Summer choose not to react to some of the wilder goings-on in the house, and we even get a Christmas episode in which the family can safely express their love for each other after only a little chaos. Bravo, Smith family, and bravo, "Rick and Morty" Season 6.

