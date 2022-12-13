Read full article on original website
Young & Restless Preview: Kyle and Summer Are Stunned by What They Find at the Abbott Cabin
They may need a Christmas miracle to get her out of this one…. Viewers are aware that Diane is currently hiding out in the Abbott cabin in an attempt to keep her safe from Jeremy, who was made to believe that she simply left Genoa City to get away. Even though we don’t know the man all that well, one thing is very clear… He’s not stupid and likely knows a con when he sees one.
A Little-Known Viking Anime Inspired The Creation Of One Piece
When it comes to long-running manga and anime, Eiichiro Oda's "One Piece" series is one of the preeminent examples of longevity. Both the written graphic story as well as the animated program have been running nonstop since 1997 and 1999, respectively, with nearly 500 million copies of the manga in current circulation. The adventures of Monkey D. Luffy and his quest to become the King of the Pirates provides fans with an endless sense of wonder and excitement, whether they are new to the series or longtime fans. Watching the "One Piece" anime presents an epic opportunity that few franchises have the ability to provide.
Avatar: The Way Of Water Completely Whiffed On Neytiri's Arc, And We're Honestly Not Surprised
The following contains spoilers for "Avatar: The Way of Water." In terms of its visuals, 2009's "Avatar" remains in a class all its own. It revolutionized 3D in Hollywood for several years, to the point where you practically couldn't see any movie in a theater without it getting a rushed 3D treatment. When it comes to criticizing "Avatar," most people take umbrage with the story itself.
Police Debunk Rumor Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Lost His Life Savings, Say He Did Leave A Note
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' death remains a huge shock to fans, and authorities are clearing up certain rumors about his financial situation and suicide note.
The White Lotus' Leo Woodall Doesn't Think Jack Is Living His Best Life Post-Finale
Many of us still may be recovering from the devastating events of "The White Lotus" Season 2 finale. Jennifer Coolidge's Tanya was the only prominent cast member to return from Season 1, but it tragically did not guarantee her safety. Though she takes out a boat full of would-be assassins trying to murder her for her money, she doesn't quite stick the landing. Literally. Tanya falls off the boat, hitting her head on the way down, which lands her a watery grave off the Sicilian coast.
Looper Unearths Which CSI Couple Fans Really Can't Stand - Exclusive Survey
When they're not investigating grisly murders and other heinous crimes, the "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" team manages to make a little bit of time for affairs of the heart. Between 15 seasons worth of content from the original series, as well as the epilogue seasons that have come in the form of the sequel show "CSI: Vegas," fans have gotten to see each beloved "CSI" character grow in both their personal and interpersonal lives, with many embarking on some absolutely aww-inspiring relationships.
Aline Brosh McKenna Drew Major Inspiration From A Real-Life Relationship For Your Place Or Mine
In cinema, it can be said that there is no more pleasing genre than romantic comedy when it comes to simply making filmgoers smile (via Vox). Rom-coms typically find a way to make embarrassing or difficult relationship issues humorous without losing sight of the struggles many people face when navigating a new romance. Female screenwriters such as Nora Ephron and Nancy Myers have achieved this balancing act, with others such as Elaine May ditching romance to focus on biting comedy. Writer/director Aline Brosh McKenna has been crafting feature films in both of these styles for over 20 years, with 2006's "The Devil Wears Prada" becoming an enduring cult classic.
Chuck Jones' Rules For The Coyote And Road Runner Explain Why The Characters Worked
Nothing illustrates perseverance in the face of failures quite like the Road Runner and Wile E. Coyote cartoons. The famous cartoon characters' constant conflict has delighted generations of viewers; more than just a Saturday morning staple, their presence goes back to the late '40s. Creators Chuck Jones and Michael Maltese brought the first Wile E. Coyote/Road Runner cartoon, titled "Fast and the Furry-ous," to audiences in 1949.
Nick Jonas Said He Learned To Laugh At South Park's Jonas Brothers Parody Episode
It's no secret that "South Park" creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone have a tendency to paint celebrities in a not-so-flattering light. From the late Michael Jackson's nose falling off to the repulsive Snooki monster, nobody is safe from this duo. The list of parodied Hollywood personalities is endless, but...
Avatar: The Way Of Water's Zoe Saldaña Notes The Similarities Between Gamora And Neytiri
Back in November 2022, Zoe Saldaña praised James Cameron's "Avatar" franchise as being the highlight of her life and acting career — with it helping to pave the way for other big hits, like "Guardians of the Galaxy" and her now-legendary role as Gamora. "[Cameron] is responsible for...
Small Details You Missed In Rick And Morty Season 6
Adult Swim's "Rick and Morty" has officially wrapped its sixth season, and all those unique characters, meta jokes, and wildly veering trope-infused plots have created yet another top-notch round of episodes. Though ostensibly a sitcom, this season shows us that our central cast has actually grown quite a bit over the last several years. Granting Rick Sanchez emotional maturity may well be one of the most surprising achievements the show has accomplished to date, but he's far from the only one. This season, Beth falls in love with Space Beth, Morty and Summer choose not to react to some of the wilder goings-on in the house, and we even get a Christmas episode in which the family can safely express their love for each other after only a little chaos. Bravo, Smith family, and bravo, "Rick and Morty" Season 6.
Zoinks! Five Nights At Freddy's Snags Scooby-Doo Vet Matthew Lillard And The Hunger Games' Josh Hutcherson
The "Five Nights at Freddy's" movie has been in development now for quite some time. The oft-delayed film just gained some massive steam by beginning to round out its cast, the first bit of casting in the long line of abandoned versions of this adaptation. According to Deadline, "Scooby-Doo" vet Matthew Lillard and "The Hunger Games" star John Hutcherson have joined the cast. Fans cannot wait to see the popular horror video game adapted into a film.
Oak Island Fans Want To Steal This Gold Rush Miner
If buried treasure and precious metal spark your attention, realty TV hits "The Curse of Oak Island" and "Gold Rush" should be part of your regular TV viewing diet, assuming they aren't already on the menu. For fans of mysterious tales of long-lost riches and wide-ranging speculations about what could be dug up next, History's "The Curse of Oak Island" literally leaves no stone unturned — and no legend too off the wall for serious discussion. Following Lagina brothers Rick and Marty and their multi-season quest to unearth the fabled riches rumored to lie somewhere below the surface of a tiny Canadian island, the show is a consistent rating winner and even turns up some intriguing found treasure now and then.
Avatar: The Way Of Water Fans Foresee An Eternal Battle With Quaritch In The Sequels
Launching to serious critical acclaim, James Cameron's "Avatar: The Way of Water" returns audiences to the wildly exotic planet Pandora, its native Na'vi people and their fight against arch-nemesis Col. Miles Quaritch, played as in the original "Avatar" by Stephen Lang. When last seen in "Avatar," Quaritch had been violently vanquished by Sam Worthington's ex-Marine-turned-Na'vi Jake Sully. Jake had joined forces with the Na'vi in a desperate and ultimately successful attempt to fend off the rapacious corporate and military forces from Earth attempting to strip-mine Pandora for its gravity-defying unobtanium deposits.
Henry Cavill Reportedly Signs Onto Amazon Prime's Warhammer 40,000 Adaptation
Henry Cavill has been all over the headlines lately, and not necessarily for the most positive reasons. With the release of 2022's "Black Adam," he suited up as Superman after an unexpectedly long time away from the character, much to the delight of DC fans around the world. Around the same time, fans of Netflix's "The Witcher" received the disappointing news that he wouldn't return for the show's fourth season. Instead, Liam Hemsworth would succeed him in the role of Geralt of Rivia going forward. Then December 14, 2022, came along.
Hey Bro, Fans Have Some Strong Reactions To Avatar: The Way Of Water Already
Unless you are living under a giant pile of moss on a planet far, far, away you are probably aware that James Cameron's blockbuster "Avatar: The Way of Water" hit theaters across the United States yesterday. The online discussion has been mostly favorable, with critiques of the relatively thin plot and more than three-hour run time tossed in with mostly positive comments.
Ice Road Truckers' Hugh Rowland Started Being A Truck Driver When He Was Just A Teenager
If there's anything "Ice Road Truckers" has taught us, it's that hauling tons of supplies across the frozen tundra of the far north isn't just a job, it's a calling. The rewards can be great, but so can the danger. It's no wonder that some of the characters that fans grew to love and root for on the History Channel reality series became truckers when they were still relatively young.
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss: Facts Only True Fans Know About Ellen's Former DJ
It's never easy to lose a loved one, and when the world loses a beloved performer, there is a profound sense of communal mourning across the industry and audiences who shared in the experienced of that newly-lost magic. When news broke on December 14, 2022 that actor-producer-dancer Stephen 'tWitch' Boss...
Bardo Review: Extreme Beauty Meets Exhausting Boredom
Pros Gorgeous cinematography Personal reflection on immigrant identity Occasionally funny Cons Way too long for something this structureless Self-indulgent about its own self-indulgence Gets pretty boring. The 2022 awards season has been filled with extremely long movies. With some of these films, like Steven Spielberg's "The Fabelmans" (151 minutes), that...
Deadliest Catch's Jake Anderson Wrote The Sweetest Message To His Wife When They First Met
Everyone has their meet-cutes. Walking down the street you bump into the love of your life completely by accident, and everything each of you is holding flies everywhere. As you help each other recover everything, you talk until you look up into their eyes, speechless. Or perhaps you happen to keep seeing the same stranger — and if this isn't a stalker situation — it's a wonderful coincidence. Love at first sight, or maybe interest at first sight.
