In 2010, a 16-year-old girl told her mom she was going to pick up her paycheck after school. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajSpring, TX
Houston native wins Survivor, says he will donate $1 million prize to veteransAsh JurbergHouston, TX
50 Cent is Giving Back to the Houston Community with New Business LabAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITHouston, TX
Christmas Eve Delicacies In Houston You Should TryWrld_FaymuzHouston, TX
5 Great Fruitcake Places In TexasWrld_FaymuzTexas State
NBC Sports
Purdy cracks awesome one-liner on Kittle in postgame interview
Brock Purdy showed a little jokester side of his personality Thursday night, as the 49ers' rookie quarterback becomes more comfortable as the starter. After leading San Francisco to a 21-13 win over the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field, Purdy and George Kittle appeared on "TNF Nightcap," where the 22-year-old poked fun at the veteran tight end.
NBC Sports
NFL Rumors: Belichick, Tomlin linked to potential coach trades
Is this Bill Belichick’s last season in New England?. There’s been nothing firm to suggest otherwise, but NBC Sports analyst Mike Florio dropped some hints on Wednesday in an appearance on 93.7 The Fan. The ProFootballTalk host was discussing Steelers coach Mike Tomlin’s future – potentially in Carolina...
NBC Sports
Purdy humbly credits Jimmy G, Lance for success as 49ers' QB
Brock Purdy is humble and wise beyond his years. After the 49ers' 21-13 NFC West-clinching win over the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night at Lumen Field, the rookie quarterback was asked how great it felt to record a victory over Tom Brady in his first career start last Sunday at Levi's Stadium, followed by beating the Seahawks to win the NFC West just four days later.
NBC Sports
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones hints at possible Odell Beckham Jr. signing
Stand by on Odell Beckham Jr. The Dallas Cowboys may have just signed veteran wide receiver T.Y. Hilton on Monday, but team owner Jerry Jones says they are still in pursuit of OBJ. Jones, after praising Beckham and his play-making ability, was asked when the star receiver, who is recovering...
NBC Sports
NFL will no longer allow Raiders to use a holder on kickoffs to place football on top of tee
The Raiders’ strategy of using a holder on kickoffs to improve hang time is no longer allowed. The NFL has now reversed course and won’t allow holders to hold the ball on top of the tee, according to FootballZebras.com. Raiders coach Josh McDaniels explained that the Raiders got...
The 5 Ugliest Divorces in NFL History
Here's a look five notable contenders for the most publicized and ugliest divorces and settlements involving current or retired NFL stars.
NBC Sports
Marcus Mariota situation confuses many
On Thursday, the Falcons told quarterback Marcus Mariota he’d be benched. The next day, he left the team. It’s a confusing situation, exacerbated by an erroneous item from SI.com claiming that Mariota’s partner had a baby had a baby on Tuesday of this week. If true, that would explain his absence from the team. The truth, however, is that the baby was born last week, after the game against the Steelers.
NBC Sports
Lynch reveals key trait that helps Purdy fit 49ers' offense
Rookie quarterback Brock Purdy seems to have made a seamless transition from backup to starter for the 49ers, and general manager John Lynch knows exactly why. “He makes decisions really quickly,” Lynch told NBC Sports Bay Area’s Matt Maiocco on the latest episode of “49ers Game Plan.” “I think Kyle’s going to put a lot on quarterbacks in terms of a lot of information, even calling the plays. There’s a lot of verbiage to him.
NBC Sports
Kittle's perfect response to wide-open TDs vs. Seahawks
George Kittle loves one thing more than anything else in football, and the 49ers tight end achieved the feat twice Thursday night during his big game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. “There’s nothing like being wide open in football, because it doesn’t happen very much,” Kittle told reporters...
NBC Sports
Report: Andrew Benintendi lands five-year deal with new team
A key piece of the 2018 championship Boston Red Sox roster has found a new home in free agency. Andrew Benintendi signed a five-year contract worth $75 million with the Chicago White Sox on Friday, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. Benintendi spent the first five seasons of his MLB career...
NBC Sports
Pats get great news at Friday practice ahead of Raiders showdown
TUCSON, Ariz. -- The Patriots got some excellent news on Friday afternoon. Particularly when it comes to their offense. And good news on that side of the ball has been hard to come by of late. Both Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) and Jakobi Meyers (concussion) returned to practice during New England's...
NBC Sports
Before throwing to Penei Sewell, Jared Goff told him: “Hold onto the ball, don’t be stupid”
The Lions sealed their win over the Vikings on Sunday with Jared Goff throwing a third-and-7 pass to a receiver offensive the Vikings weren’t expecting to get the ball: offensive tackle Penei Sewell, who lined up in the backfield and went in motion before Goff passed to him. Before...
NBC Sports
Mike White out, Zach Wilson in for Jets
The Jets had kept their cards suspiciously close to the vest regarding the things going on inside Mike White‘s chest. And now the cards are on the table. White is out, and Zach Wilson is in as the starting quarterback for Sunday against the Lions. Jets coach Robert Saleh...
NBC Sports
Patrick Mahomes has right hand injury but had a full practice Wednesday
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes popped up on the practice report with a right hand injury. It is a new injury, but Mahomes was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice. Mahomes was on the practice report last week with a foot injury but had full participation all week. His 889...
NBC Sports
Kyler Murray’s injury should get Lamar Jackson’s attention
Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray wisely wasn’t going to play this year without a new contract. His wisdom manifested itself in a very unfortunate way. A torn ACL has knocked him out for the balance of 2022 and significantly complicates his preparations and availability for 2023. Through it all, he has the full security of the long-term contract he negotiated earlier this year.
NBC Sports
Marlon Humphrey wants to give Deshaun Watson “a not-so-soft” welcome to Ravens-Browns rivalry
Quarterback Deshaun Watson will meet the Ravens on Saturday for the first time since joining the Browns and the two sides should see plenty of each other over the rest of his time in Cleveland. The Browns have gone 1-1 with Watson, although he posted better numbers in last Sunday’s...
NBC Sports
DiVincenzo's 'play like the freaking Warriors' plea on target
Until the Warriors know the extent of the injury to Stephen Curry’s left shoulder, which will undergo an MRI test on Thursday, they can’t begin to know when he might be back on the court. They have no idea when Andrew Wiggins, who missed the last five games...
NBC Sports
Bosa's great answer on what goes through his mind when chasing QBs
Nick Bosa is a man of very few words, which is why an answer he gave after the 49ers' NFC West-clinching win over the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night was so perfect. After recording another sack to give him 15.5 this season, Bosa was asked by Amazon Prime's Kaylee Hartung what goes through his mind when pursuing opposing quarterbacks.
NBC Sports
Report: Steph expected to miss 'a few weeks' with shoulder injury
The Warriors' rough start to the 2022-23 NBA season has taken another tough hit. Steph Curry is expected to miss "a few weeks" with the left shoulder injury he suffered Wednesday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Thursday, citing sources. Based on the reported timeline, Curry will miss the rest of the...
