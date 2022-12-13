ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX Carolina

Clemson linebacker Trenton Simpson declares for NFL Draft

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Clemson linebacker Trenton Simpson declared on Wednesday for the NFL Draft. The junior was a defensive star for the Tigers. He was second on the team with 73 tackles. He also racked up 2.5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, 3 pass breakups and 4 tackles for loss.
