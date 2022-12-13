ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brown County, IN

Comments / 0

Related
bcdemocrat.com

Police respond to bomb threat in downtown Nashville; Investigation still ongoing with multiple agencies

Brown County law enforcement spent Friday evening in downtown Nashville this weekend after reports of a bomb threat and potential gunman were made in the area. Brown County Sheriff Scott Southerland said the call began as a bomb threat and that Nashville Metropolitan Police Department began securing the area of Van Buren Street to Franklin Street and Old School Way to Franklin Street.
NASHVILLE, IN
wrtv.com

18-year-old shot, killed in Bartholomew County

HOPE, Ind. — An 18-year-old man is dead after a shooting Saturday night in Hope. Police and deputies found Jesse Bragg, 18, of Hope with a gunshot wound inside a home in the 300 block of Elm Street. He died at the scene. The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office says...
HOPE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy