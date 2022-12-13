Read full article on original website
foxbaltimore.com
'Save Suburbia?': Proposal to expand public transit between City and County draws debate
A proposal to expand public transportation between Baltimore City and Baltimore County is drawing debate on both sides. Some say they don’t want their neighborhoods to become more urban while others say fast, reliable transit options are what the region needs. Right now in parts of Lutherville, signs read...

RIDESHARE WARNING | Caution urged as passengers, drivers attacked in Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — As the holidays approach, state and local police agencies are urging people to use rideshare services when going out for drinks to cut down on DUIs, even offering discounts. But Baltimore police are warning rideshare passengers and drivers to be careful amid an uptick of armed carjackings targeting Uber and Lyft drivers.

Failure Factory: Project Baltimore investigates 'ghost students'
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — On March 1, 2021, the Fox45 News investigative unit, Project Baltimore, broke the story. A Baltimore City mother, Tiffany France, came forward with stunning information about her son’s education. In four years at Augusta Fells High School, he passed just three classes. France said she didn’t know her son was failing, because the school was still promoting him through the course levels. When Fox45 obtained his transcripts, we learned his grade point average was 0.13, yet he was ranked 62 of 120 in his class. France’s son was not the only child being failed by this school.

Baltimore residents dispute Mayor's passing grade on crime; 'He gets an F for me'
Earlier this week, Mayor Brandon Scott graded his performance when it came to crime with a passing score. Today, Baltimore City residents we spoke with disagree. “I would rate at a B, B minus," Scott said. Mayor Scott points out that over two thousand guns have been taken off the...

Data shows vacant homes across Baltimore City still standing after multiple fires
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Vacant homes across Baltimore City are putting firefighters' lives at risk. Data we requested from the Baltimore City Fire Department shows fires are starting in vacant homes nearly every day. From November 2017 up until last month, the data shows there were 1,018 vacant home fires,...

PHOTOS: Governor-Elect Wes Moore tours Government House with Gov. Hogan
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WBFF) — Maryland Governor Larry Hogan and his wife, Yumi, welcomed Governor-Elect Wes Moore, his wife, Dawn, and their children to Government House in Annapolis today. Gov. Hogan is leaving office after two terms. Moore won the election in November, beating Republican Dan Cox.

MDOT MTA celebrates completion of MARC Riverside Heavy Maintenance Facility
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Maryland Department of Transportation Maryland Transit System (MDOT MTA) held a ribbon cutting Friday to celebrate the completion of the new MARC Riverside Heavy Maintenance Facility in Baltimore. The $64.2 million project of the new 35,000-square-foot facility will "enhance locomotive and railcar maintenance capabilities and...

Do you know them? Md. Police looking to identify drive-thru ATM carjacking suspects
RIVERDALE PARK, Md. (7News) — Riverdale Park police are looking to identify two suspects in relation to a drive-thru ATM carjacking, police said. Police reported that on Dec. 12, two armed suspects in a grey Audi sedan approached a victim that was in a Wells Fargo Bank drive-thru in the 6000 block of Baltimore Avenue in Riverdale Park, Md.

Revitalization in Baltimore with the new Justice Thurgood Marshall Amenity Center
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — City organizations are working together to rebuild a once-thriving community. The Upton Neighborhood was significant in the nation's Civil Rights Movement. Cross Street Partners, Beloved Community Services Corp., and the University of Maryland are redeveloping the Henry Garnet School into the new Justice Thurgood Marshall Amenity...

Data shows nearly 30% of home fires in Baltimore City were vacant over five year span
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The streets of Baltimore City are filled with thousands of deserted homes. While the city’s vacant homes from the outside may look void of life, inside they often become a refuge for the homeless and a space for illegal activity. “You have the homeless issue....

Baltimore and Anne Arundel County on Winter Weather
The first winter weather system hits Maryland Thursday. The morning show spoke with both Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski and Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman on how they prepared for the icy conditions. Executive Olszewski says they are pleased with how things are going in Baltimore County this morning...

Questionable timing of City Council President Nick Mosby's tribute to celebrate Marilyn
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Over the last year, Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby has been filmed countless time, hanging her head walking in and out of city buildings in preparation for her federal perjury trial. But Thursday, her chin was up inside City Hall, with City Council voting...

Wall knocked down at the former Mondawmin Target to make way for a new community hub
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A wall was knocked down Thursday at the former Mondawmin Target store as a symbol to make way for a new lively community hub. President of the Great Mondawmin Coordinating Council Adeline Hutchinson said today was an important step in the part of their plan to revitalize the Mondawmin area.

Expert says voters see 'shenanigans' as City Council honors State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — City Hall was buzzing on Friday after the Baltimore City Council saluted State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby for her distinguished service. The presentation came three months before Mosby is set to stand trial on federal perjury charges. "I wanted to do it for my wife," said Mosby's...

Baltimore County man guilty of city murder gets 15 year federal sentence for carjacking
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man from Baltimore County was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison, followed by supervised probation, according to the Maryland U.S. Attorney’s Office. 21-year-old Daquan Murphy of Randallstown was also convicted of killing a person in Baltimore during the crime spree. According to federal...

School and business delays Thursday due to ice morning conditions
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — On Thursday, December 15 the following schools and businesses are closed due to icy conditions in the forecast:. Baltimore County Circuit Court: Opening at 10a; Staff report at 9a. Baltimore City Government: Opening two hours late. Baltimore City Public Schools: Opening two hours late. Baltimore County...

Police: Middle school student charged, found with unloaded BB gun and marijuana
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WBFF) — A 14-year-old student was charged Thursday at Annapolis Middle School in connection to a report of seeing them with a BB gun, according to Anne Arundel County Police Department. Police said the middle school's Student Resource Officer (RSO) was told around 12 p.m. that a...

Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby's push to honor wife under scrutiny
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby has pushed a council resolution recognizing his wife, city state's attorney Marilyn Mosby for what he calls, "distinguished service to Baltimore." It's another Mosby move under scrutiny. It's an honor given to no other city state's attorney over past decades...

Swastika found on bathroom wall at Charles County school for second time, principal says
POMFRET, Md. (7News) — A swastika was found drawn on the wall inside the boys bathroom at a Charles County school -- and according to a letter sent to 7News, the principal said it's the second time it's happened in recent weeks. Louis D'Ambrosio, principal at the Robert D....

PHOTOS: 1 person taken to hospital in I-695 Baltimore County crash
BALTIMORE COUNTY (WBFF) — Emergency crews are responding to a crash in Baltimore County with one person take to the hospital on Friday morning. The crash occurred I-695 Between Exit 28 and Exit 29. As of 4:45AM, crews were working to rescue one person trapped in a vehicle. Once...
