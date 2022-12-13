ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

foxbaltimore.com

RIDESHARE WARNING | Caution urged as passengers, drivers attacked in Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — As the holidays approach, state and local police agencies are urging people to use rideshare services when going out for drinks to cut down on DUIs, even offering discounts. But Baltimore police are warning rideshare passengers and drivers to be careful amid an uptick of armed carjackings targeting Uber and Lyft drivers.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Failure Factory: Project Baltimore investigates 'ghost students'

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — On March 1, 2021, the Fox45 News investigative unit, Project Baltimore, broke the story. A Baltimore City mother, Tiffany France, came forward with stunning information about her son’s education. In four years at Augusta Fells High School, he passed just three classes. France said she didn’t know her son was failing, because the school was still promoting him through the course levels. When Fox45 obtained his transcripts, we learned his grade point average was 0.13, yet he was ranked 62 of 120 in his class. France’s son was not the only child being failed by this school.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

MDOT MTA celebrates completion of MARC Riverside Heavy Maintenance Facility

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Maryland Department of Transportation Maryland Transit System (MDOT MTA) held a ribbon cutting Friday to celebrate the completion of the new MARC Riverside Heavy Maintenance Facility in Baltimore. The $64.2 million project of the new 35,000-square-foot facility will "enhance locomotive and railcar maintenance capabilities and...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Revitalization in Baltimore with the new Justice Thurgood Marshall Amenity Center

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — City organizations are working together to rebuild a once-thriving community. The Upton Neighborhood was significant in the nation's Civil Rights Movement. Cross Street Partners, Beloved Community Services Corp., and the University of Maryland are redeveloping the Henry Garnet School into the new Justice Thurgood Marshall Amenity...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore and Anne Arundel County on Winter Weather

The first winter weather system hits Maryland Thursday. The morning show spoke with both Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski and Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman on how they prepared for the icy conditions. Executive Olszewski says they are pleased with how things are going in Baltimore County this morning...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

School and business delays Thursday due to ice morning conditions

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — On Thursday, December 15 the following schools and businesses are closed due to icy conditions in the forecast:. Baltimore County Circuit Court: Opening at 10a; Staff report at 9a. Baltimore City Government: Opening two hours late. Baltimore City Public Schools: Opening two hours late. Baltimore County...
BALTIMORE, MD

