Read full article on original website
Related
Centre Daily
Jaguars vs. Cowboys: 5 Pressing Questions on Critical Week 15 Matchup
The Jacksonville Jaguars (5-8) won't play many home games more important than this Sunday's. With the Dallas Cowboys (10-3) coming to TIAA Bank Field a week after an emotional and physical win over the Titans, the Jaguars know their playoff chances hinge on every single week -- making this weekend a critical matchup.
Centre Daily
‘We’ll See’: Texans Coach Lovie Smith Not Revealing QB Plans vs. Chiefs
The Houston Texans don’t have anything left to play for this season besides pride, player development and in-game experience for the future. But this is hardly keeping Texans coach Lovie Smith from making sure he doesn’t show too much of his hand in order to gain somewhat of a competitive advantage headed into Sunday’s matchup with the always-dangerous Kansas City Chiefs at NRG Stadium.
Centre Daily
OBJ ‘Is Going to Join’ Cowboys,’ Promises Jerry Jones; Signing 1-Year Deal?
FRISCO - After all of the Odell Beckham Jr. drama and posturing, a Dallas Cowboys fan likely feels twisted into a knot featuring both "anticipation'' and "skepticism.''. Here comes another twist, team owner Jerry Jones saying, “Odell’s going to join us.''. That quote comes via USA Today’s Jarrett...
Centre Daily
Top Potential Landing Spots for Tom Brady in 2023
Tom Brady, 45, is going to have decisions to make at the end of the 2022 NFL season. After retiring this past offseason and then un-retiring not 2 months later, it is hard to imagine Brady coming back just for one year - especially with how the season has played out so far for himself and the Bucs.
Centre Daily
NFL Draft Profile: McKade Mettauer, Interior Offensive Linemen, Oklahoma Sooners
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Broncos rule out Russell Wilson for Cardinals game Sunday. The Denver Broncos are holding quarterback Russell Wilson out of this weekend’s game against the Arizona Cardinals, even though he passed concussion protocol Friday.
Centre Daily
Watson makes home debut as Browns host first-place Ravens
BALTIMORE (9-4) at CLEVELAND (5-8) Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST, NFL Network. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Ravens 5-7-1; Browns 6-7. SERIES RECORD: Ravens lead 35-12. LAST MEETING: Ravens beat Browns 23-20 on Oct. 23 in Baltimore. LAST WEEK: Ravens beat Steelers 16-14; Browns lost to Bengals 23-10. RAVENS OFFENSE: OVERALL (14, RUSH...
Centre Daily
LIVE UPDATES: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at San Francisco 49ers
As the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the San Francisco 49ers much of the stories are going to center around quarterback Tom Brady's homecoming to the west coast. Brady grew up a fan of the 49ers and quarterback Joe Montana. Wanted to be drafted by San Francisco. Was almost traded...
Centre Daily
Jonathan Mingo Returns For Rebels Bowl Game, Focused on ‘Right Direction’ of Program
OXFORD, Miss. -- Ole Miss Rebels wide receiver Jonathan Mingo hopes to have a future in the NFL, but his current focus is on establishing a strong future for his college program. Three-straight losses to end the regular season put a sour taste in the mouths of the Rebels who...
Centre Daily
Drew Brees: Purdue ‘Interim’ Assistant Coach vs. LSU in Citrus Bowl
On Thursday, Dec. 15, Purdue University vice president and director of athletics Mike Bobinski announced that the football program was returning Drew Brees to serve as an assistant coach. "I am extremely excited to work with our team over the next few weeks as we prepare for the Citrus Bowl,"...
Centre Daily
Alabama’s Bryce Young, Will Anderson Jr. Set to Play in Sugar Bowl, per Report
View the original article to see embedded media. After missing out on this year’s College Football Playoff, No. 5 Alabama will finish the season playing against No. 9 Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl. And, according to the latest news, the Crimson Tide expect to be at full strength for the contest.
Centre Daily
Four Keys to Hawks Defeating Hornets Tonight
After meeting in the 2022 Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament last spring, the Atlanta Hawks and Charlotte Hornets have had disastrous starts to the season. Atlanta is 14-15, while Charlotte's 7-21 record is a league-worst. Even though Charlotte is riding a six-game losing streak, they are still considered favorites to win...
Centre Daily
Zac Taylor Offers Injury Updates on Tee Higgins, Trey Hendrickson, Tyler Boyd and Mike Hilton
CINCINNATI — The Bengals may be shorthanded on offense and defense on Sunday against the Buccaneers. Trey Hendrickson (wrist) won't play after missing practice all week. Mike Hilton (knee) is also out. Jalen Davis (thumb) hasn't been ruled out yet. "Jalen didn't practice, but he's gotten a lot of...
Centre Daily
Michigan State punter Bryce Baringer named a consensus All-American
Michigan State football did not have the season that most Spartans fans expected or hoped for, but one player from the 2022 roster performed his duty at a level worthy of national recognition. Senior punter Bryce Baringer was named the Eddleman-Fields Big Ten Punter of the Year two weeks ago,...
Centre Daily
Cowboys Fans (50%!) Jaguars Takeover, NFL Hot Ticket, Playoff Berth Pending
On a four-game winning streak, the Dallas Cowboys travel to face the Jacksonville Jaguars from TIAA Bank Field on Sunday. The Cowboys look to build back momentum after narrowly escaping the NFL-worst Houston Texans last Sunday. Dallas will clinch an NFL playoff berth with a win in Jacksonville. ... and...
Centre Daily
Roquan Smith Has Been a Hit on Field and In Ravens Locker Room
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Some Ravens players are surprised by Roquan Smith's ferocity on the field because of his cool demeanor in the locker room. Smith, who was acquired from the Bears on Nov. 1, has not wasted any time endearing himself to his new teammates. "As a player,...
Centre Daily
Lakers News: LeBron James, Key Bench Players Help L.A. Blow Out Nuggets 126-108
Your Los Angeles Lakers lost their best player at the end of the first half of their home game tonight against the Denver Nuggets, but since their second-best player was LeBron James, they still managed to run away with a blowout in the second half. The final margin: 126-108. All-NBA...
Centre Daily
Pistons’ Cade Cunningham has season-ending shin surgery
Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham had season-ending surgery on his left shin Friday. Cunningham, the No. 1 pick overall in 2021, is expected to be cleared for basketball activities in the offseason. The 6-foot-6 guard averaged 19.9 points and six assists in 12 games this year, making his final appearance...
Centre Daily
76ers vs. Warriors: De’Anthony Melton’s Playing Status on Friday
Going into the Friday night matchup against the Golden State Warriors, the Philadelphia 76ers hope to get healthier. On Tuesday, the Sixers believed they were on pace to get another player back in the mix as Danuel House Jr. was upgraded to probable after missing the last couple of games. Not only was House surprisingly downgraded to doubtful before getting ruled out on Tuesday, but the 76ers added De’Anthony Melton to the injury report not long after the team’s morning shootaround.
Centre Daily
Miami Heat’s Udonis Haslem Starting Tonight Against Houston Rockets
View the original article to see embedded media. Miami Heat will make his 501st start with the Miami Heat tonight against the Houston Rockets. Haslem is in the starting lineup because of injuries. The Heat are without rotation players Bam Adebayo (ankle), Gabe Vincent (knee), Victor Oladipo (rest) and Kyle Lowry (rest).
Centre Daily
Devils bring 4-game losing streak into matchup against the Panthers
Florida Panthers (14-12-4, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (21-6-2, first in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The New Jersey Devils will try to end a four-game slide when they play the Florida Panthers. New Jersey is 10-6-1 at home and 21-6-2 overall. The Devils have gone...
Comments / 0