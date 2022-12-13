ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Jaguars vs. Cowboys: 5 Pressing Questions on Critical Week 15 Matchup

The Jacksonville Jaguars (5-8) won't play many home games more important than this Sunday's. With the Dallas Cowboys (10-3) coming to TIAA Bank Field a week after an emotional and physical win over the Titans, the Jaguars know their playoff chances hinge on every single week -- making this weekend a critical matchup.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
‘We’ll See’: Texans Coach Lovie Smith Not Revealing QB Plans vs. Chiefs

The Houston Texans don’t have anything left to play for this season besides pride, player development and in-game experience for the future. But this is hardly keeping Texans coach Lovie Smith from making sure he doesn’t show too much of his hand in order to gain somewhat of a competitive advantage headed into Sunday’s matchup with the always-dangerous Kansas City Chiefs at NRG Stadium.
HOUSTON, TX
Top Potential Landing Spots for Tom Brady in 2023

Tom Brady, 45, is going to have decisions to make at the end of the 2022 NFL season. After retiring this past offseason and then un-retiring not 2 months later, it is hard to imagine Brady coming back just for one year - especially with how the season has played out so far for himself and the Bucs.
TAMPA, FL
NFL Draft Profile: McKade Mettauer, Interior Offensive Linemen, Oklahoma Sooners

Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Broncos rule out Russell Wilson for Cardinals game Sunday. The Denver Broncos are holding quarterback Russell Wilson out of this weekend’s game against the Arizona Cardinals, even though he passed concussion protocol Friday.
DENVER, CO
Watson makes home debut as Browns host first-place Ravens

BALTIMORE (9-4) at CLEVELAND (5-8) Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST, NFL Network. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Ravens 5-7-1; Browns 6-7. SERIES RECORD: Ravens lead 35-12. LAST MEETING: Ravens beat Browns 23-20 on Oct. 23 in Baltimore. LAST WEEK: Ravens beat Steelers 16-14; Browns lost to Bengals 23-10. RAVENS OFFENSE: OVERALL (14, RUSH...
CLEVELAND, OH
LIVE UPDATES: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at San Francisco 49ers

As the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the San Francisco 49ers much of the stories are going to center around quarterback Tom Brady's homecoming to the west coast. Brady grew up a fan of the 49ers and quarterback Joe Montana. Wanted to be drafted by San Francisco. Was almost traded...
TAMPA, FL
Drew Brees: Purdue ‘Interim’ Assistant Coach vs. LSU in Citrus Bowl

On Thursday, Dec. 15, Purdue University vice president and director of athletics Mike Bobinski announced that the football program was returning Drew Brees to serve as an assistant coach. "I am extremely excited to work with our team over the next few weeks as we prepare for the Citrus Bowl,"...
Four Keys to Hawks Defeating Hornets Tonight

After meeting in the 2022 Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament last spring, the Atlanta Hawks and Charlotte Hornets have had disastrous starts to the season. Atlanta is 14-15, while Charlotte's 7-21 record is a league-worst. Even though Charlotte is riding a six-game losing streak, they are still considered favorites to win...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Michigan State punter Bryce Baringer named a consensus All-American

Michigan State football did not have the season that most Spartans fans expected or hoped for, but one player from the 2022 roster performed his duty at a level worthy of national recognition. Senior punter Bryce Baringer was named the Eddleman-Fields Big Ten Punter of the Year two weeks ago,...
EAST LANSING, MI
Roquan Smith Has Been a Hit on Field and In Ravens Locker Room

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Some Ravens players are surprised by Roquan Smith's ferocity on the field because of his cool demeanor in the locker room. Smith, who was acquired from the Bears on Nov. 1, has not wasted any time endearing himself to his new teammates. "As a player,...
BALTIMORE, MD
Pistons’ Cade Cunningham has season-ending shin surgery

Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham had season-ending surgery on his left shin Friday. Cunningham, the No. 1 pick overall in 2021, is expected to be cleared for basketball activities in the offseason. The 6-foot-6 guard averaged 19.9 points and six assists in 12 games this year, making his final appearance...
DETROIT, MI
76ers vs. Warriors: De’Anthony Melton’s Playing Status on Friday

Going into the Friday night matchup against the Golden State Warriors, the Philadelphia 76ers hope to get healthier. On Tuesday, the Sixers believed they were on pace to get another player back in the mix as Danuel House Jr. was upgraded to probable after missing the last couple of games. Not only was House surprisingly downgraded to doubtful before getting ruled out on Tuesday, but the 76ers added De’Anthony Melton to the injury report not long after the team’s morning shootaround.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Miami Heat’s Udonis Haslem Starting Tonight Against Houston Rockets

View the original article to see embedded media. Miami Heat will make his 501st start with the Miami Heat tonight against the Houston Rockets. Haslem is in the starting lineup because of injuries. The Heat are without rotation players Bam Adebayo (ankle), Gabe Vincent (knee), Victor Oladipo (rest) and Kyle Lowry (rest).
MIAMI, FL
Devils bring 4-game losing streak into matchup against the Panthers

Florida Panthers (14-12-4, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (21-6-2, first in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The New Jersey Devils will try to end a four-game slide when they play the Florida Panthers. New Jersey is 10-6-1 at home and 21-6-2 overall. The Devils have gone...
NEWARK, NJ

