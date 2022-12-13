Per Fairfax County Police: On Oct. 29, a victim was driving home, when he saw three people on the side of I-495 in Bethesda. The victim stopped to provide aid. A woman said the stranded group needed money to continue their travels. She showed the victim a watch and gold jewelry. She requested cash in exchange for the items. The woman convinced the victim to drive to an ATM. Two men in a black SUV followed the victim and woman. The victim began driving and quickly realized this was likely a scam. The victim stopped in a parking lot and exited his car. One of the men from the other vehicle exited their car and told the victim to sit in the driver’s seat while he drove the victim to obtain money.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO