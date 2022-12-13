ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Temple Hills, MD

Comments / 2

Obee
3d ago

nothing will happen to these juveniles...the laws protect them. police catch them and the courts let them go with a slap on the wrist. smh.

Shore News Network

Police identify body of pregnant woman found shot, dead in apartment

SILVER SPRING, MD – The body of a woman found dead inside a Silver Spring apartment last Friday has been identified as Denise Middleton. Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police Department said the 26-year-old woman was allegedly killed by Torrey Damien Moore sometime in October of this year. As Montgomery County Police executed a search warrant for a homicide committed by Moore on Thursday, December 8, 2022, Middleton’s body was discovered. After the shooting death of 61-year-old Ayalew Wondimu, an employee of the Dash In Convenience Store, located in the 11100 block of New Hampshire Avenue, officers obtained The post Police identify body of pregnant woman found shot, dead in apartment appeared first on Shore News Network.
SILVER SPRING, MD
Bay Net

Police Seek Identity Of Theft Suspects At Mechanicsville Wawa

MECHANICSVILLE, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the two males pictured in a theft investigation. On Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, at 1:25 am, the two subjects were in the Mechanicsville Wawa convenience store when the male in the gray shirt reached behind the counter and removed a Juul product.
MECHANICSVILLE, MD
Bay Net

Teenage Suspect Wanted For Shooting At Suitland High School In Custody

DISTRICT HEIGHTS, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department charged a 16-year-old student in connection with a non-fatal shooting outside of Suitland High School last Thursday. The suspect turned himself in on Tuesday. He is charged as an adult. The 14-year-old victim remains hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.
SUITLAND, MD
Bay Net

Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Crime Blotter

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – During the week of December 5– December 11, 2022, Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to 1,495 calls for service throughout the community. Damaged Property: 22-71250. On December 7, 2022, Deputy Dymond responded to a commercial building in the 1200 block of East...
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

4 men arrested in deadly November shooting of 19-year-old in Silver Spring

GAITHERSBURG, Md. - Four suspects have been taken into custody in connection with a deadly November shooting in Montgomery County. Montgomery County Police announced on Thursday that 18-year-old Elvin Manuel Guzman-Machato, 19-year-old Junior Francisco Del-Cid, 23-year-old Elmer Lopez-Cortez, and 24-year-old Jonathan Adonys Leon-Chacon were all taken into custody in connection with the shooting.
SILVER SPRING, MD
DC News Now

Police: Pregnant woman stabbed in DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police were searching for a suspect on Friday after they said a pregnant woman was stabbed. Police were called to the 4500 block of Central Avenue NE during the afternoon after a woman was stabbed. They said that the victim told officers she was pregnant. Police did not give an […]
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Detectives are Seeking Additional Victims in a Cash for Gold Robbery Scheme

Per Fairfax County Police: On Oct. 29, a victim was driving home, when he saw three people on the side of I-495 in Bethesda. The victim stopped to provide aid. A woman said the stranded group needed money to continue their travels. She showed the victim a watch and gold jewelry. She requested cash in exchange for the items. The woman convinced the victim to drive to an ATM. Two men in a black SUV followed the victim and woman. The victim began driving and quickly realized this was likely a scam. The victim stopped in a parking lot and exited his car. One of the men from the other vehicle exited their car and told the victim to sit in the driver’s seat while he drove the victim to obtain money.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
mocoshow.com

15 Year Sentence for 7-Eleven Shooting Involving Ex-Boyfriend of Co-Worker

Per the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office: In the Circuit Court for Montgomery County, MD, the honorable Judge John Maloney has sentenced defendant, Zekale Long, 42, of Silver Spring, to life in prison suspend all but 15 years. Long pleaded guilty on October 27th, 2022, to Attempted First-Degree Murder and Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony Violent Crime.
SILVER SPRING, MD
mocoshow.com

Police Identify Body of 38-Week Pregnant Woman Discovered in White Oak Apartment

Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division have identified the body of a pregnant woman discovered in a White Oak apartment. 26-year-old Denise Middleton was allegedly killed by Torrey Damien Moore sometime in October of this year. Middleton’s body was discovered on Friday, December 9, 2022, while Montgomery County Police were executing a search warrant for a homicide committed by Moore on Thursday, December 8.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
alxnow.com

Man arrested after allegedly crashing into multiple cars on N. Quaker Lane

Alexandria police arrested a man after he allegedly crashed his car into multiple vehicles and and got into a foot chase with police. The incident occurred on Thanksgiving (Nov. 24) at around 2:30 p.m. in the 500 block of N. Quaker Lane, according to a search warrant affidavit recently released at the city’s courthouse..
ALEXANDRIA, VA

Comments / 0

