Obee
3d ago
nothing will happen to these juveniles...the laws protect them. police catch them and the courts let them go with a slap on the wrist. smh.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding DSW Shoes Store Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
Governor Abbott confirms he has sent 8,400 migrants to the D.C area, wants VP Kamala Harris to visit the Texas borderJalyn SmootTexas State
Longstanding T.J. Maxx Location Permanently Closing December 24thJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
T.J. Maxx Permanently Closing on Christmas Eve - Friendship Heights Location ShuttersTy D.Washington, DC
Popular grocery store chain opening new supermarket location in VirginiaKristen WaltersReston, VA
fox5dc.com
Bank drive-thru ATM carjacking caught on camera in Prince George's County: police
RIVERDALE PARK, Md. - Authorities are searching for two armed suspects they say were caught on camera carjacking a person in their vehicle at a bank's drive-thru ATM window in Prince George's County. Police say it happened just before 3 a.m. on December 12 at the Wells Fargo Bank in...
Bay Net
Officers Locate And Arrest Subjects Breaking Into Vehicles; Recover Stolen Vehicle
WALDORF, Md. – On December 14 at 2:01 a.m., officers responded to Oyster Reef Place in the Sheffield Links neighborhood for the report of several subjects walking around with flashlights attempting to get into vehicles. Upon officers’ arrival, the subjects fled on foot before getting into a vehicle and...
MPD: 5-week-old puppy stolen during violent home invasion and burglary in Southwest DC
WASHINGTON — Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department are asking for the public's help identifying and locating suspects involved in a violent home invasion and burglary in Southwest D.C. Thursday night. Around 7 p.m. Dec. 15, police say three suspects forced their way into a home in the 100...
Police identify body of pregnant woman found shot, dead in apartment
SILVER SPRING, MD – The body of a woman found dead inside a Silver Spring apartment last Friday has been identified as Denise Middleton. Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police Department said the 26-year-old woman was allegedly killed by Torrey Damien Moore sometime in October of this year. As Montgomery County Police executed a search warrant for a homicide committed by Moore on Thursday, December 8, 2022, Middleton’s body was discovered. After the shooting death of 61-year-old Ayalew Wondimu, an employee of the Dash In Convenience Store, located in the 11100 block of New Hampshire Avenue, officers obtained The post Police identify body of pregnant woman found shot, dead in apartment appeared first on Shore News Network.
Bay Net
Police Seek Identity Of Theft Suspects At Mechanicsville Wawa
MECHANICSVILLE, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the two males pictured in a theft investigation. On Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, at 1:25 am, the two subjects were in the Mechanicsville Wawa convenience store when the male in the gray shirt reached behind the counter and removed a Juul product.
Bay Net
Teenage Suspect Wanted For Shooting At Suitland High School In Custody
DISTRICT HEIGHTS, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department charged a 16-year-old student in connection with a non-fatal shooting outside of Suitland High School last Thursday. The suspect turned himself in on Tuesday. He is charged as an adult. The 14-year-old victim remains hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.
Bay Net
Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Crime Blotter
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – During the week of December 5– December 11, 2022, Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to 1,495 calls for service throughout the community. Damaged Property: 22-71250. On December 7, 2022, Deputy Dymond responded to a commercial building in the 1200 block of East...
16-year-old charged with attempted murder in Federal Hill robbery
A 16-year-old male has been arrested anc harged with the attempted murder of a 62-year-old earlier this month
fox5dc.com
4 men arrested in deadly November shooting of 19-year-old in Silver Spring
GAITHERSBURG, Md. - Four suspects have been taken into custody in connection with a deadly November shooting in Montgomery County. Montgomery County Police announced on Thursday that 18-year-old Elvin Manuel Guzman-Machato, 19-year-old Junior Francisco Del-Cid, 23-year-old Elmer Lopez-Cortez, and 24-year-old Jonathan Adonys Leon-Chacon were all taken into custody in connection with the shooting.
Police: Pregnant woman stabbed in DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police were searching for a suspect on Friday after they said a pregnant woman was stabbed. Police were called to the 4500 block of Central Avenue NE during the afternoon after a woman was stabbed. They said that the victim told officers she was pregnant. Police did not give an […]
Maryland man charged with murder after road rage incident at DC gas station
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said they arrested a man for a deadly road rage incident that took place outside a gas station in Southeast D.C. on Wednesday. Anthony Williams, 44, of Gaithersburg, Md. faces a charge of Second Degree Murder While Armed. Investigators said he shot and killed Brooklyn Michael […]
mocoshow.com
Detectives are Seeking Additional Victims in a Cash for Gold Robbery Scheme
Per Fairfax County Police: On Oct. 29, a victim was driving home, when he saw three people on the side of I-495 in Bethesda. The victim stopped to provide aid. A woman said the stranded group needed money to continue their travels. She showed the victim a watch and gold jewelry. She requested cash in exchange for the items. The woman convinced the victim to drive to an ATM. Two men in a black SUV followed the victim and woman. The victim began driving and quickly realized this was likely a scam. The victim stopped in a parking lot and exited his car. One of the men from the other vehicle exited their car and told the victim to sit in the driver’s seat while he drove the victim to obtain money.
Innocent Bystander Shot, Killed During Potential Road-Rage Incident In DC
Authorities say that a possible road-rage incident on a busy DC roadway ended in tragedy when a Maryland man pulled out a gun and killed an innocent bystander who was not even involved in the initial crash. Gaithersburg resident Anthony Williams, 44, has been charged with murdering Southeast, Washington, DC...
mocoshow.com
15 Year Sentence for 7-Eleven Shooting Involving Ex-Boyfriend of Co-Worker
Per the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office: In the Circuit Court for Montgomery County, MD, the honorable Judge John Maloney has sentenced defendant, Zekale Long, 42, of Silver Spring, to life in prison suspend all but 15 years. Long pleaded guilty on October 27th, 2022, to Attempted First-Degree Murder and Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony Violent Crime.
Police identify pregnant woman found a month after dying inside Silver Spring apartment
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Police have identified a pregnant woman whose body was found inside a Silver Spring apartment after a deadly convenience store shooting earlier this month. Officers confirmed the woman found inside the Enclave Apartment was 26-year-old Denise Middleton. Investigators believe she was killed sometime in October,...
Man sentenced to 15 years in prison for convenience store shooting
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A man faces more than a decade in prison after he was convicted of a shooting at a Silver Spring convenience store Thursday. According to a release from the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office, the shooting happened inside a store on Georgia Avenue in Silver Spring on Oct. 27.
mocoshow.com
Police Identify Body of 38-Week Pregnant Woman Discovered in White Oak Apartment
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division have identified the body of a pregnant woman discovered in a White Oak apartment. 26-year-old Denise Middleton was allegedly killed by Torrey Damien Moore sometime in October of this year. Middleton’s body was discovered on Friday, December 9, 2022, while Montgomery County Police were executing a search warrant for a homicide committed by Moore on Thursday, December 8.
alxnow.com
Man arrested after allegedly crashing into multiple cars on N. Quaker Lane
Alexandria police arrested a man after he allegedly crashed his car into multiple vehicles and and got into a foot chase with police. The incident occurred on Thanksgiving (Nov. 24) at around 2:30 p.m. in the 500 block of N. Quaker Lane, according to a search warrant affidavit recently released at the city’s courthouse..
One Dead, Three Injured In Massive Chain Reaction Route 100 Crash In Maryland
One person is dead and three are injured after a violent crash in Glen Burnie, authorities say.Police located the victims after responding to westbound Route 100 at southbound I-97 for reports of a multiple-vehicle crash around 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 15, according to Anne Arundel County police.I…
fox5dc.com
Student stabbed during fight outside Accokeek Academy in Prince George’s County: officials
ACCOKEEK, Md. - Authorities are investigating after a student was stabbed during a fight at Accokeek Academy in Prince George's County. The stabbing was reported around 8:45 a.m. as the students were getting off of the bus outside the school on Berry Road. Police say they believe one student stabbed another.
