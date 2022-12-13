Read full article on original website
Spend time in nature: reservations open now at tiny-house campground site
VAN BUREN TWP. — Visitors to Brown County seeking an escape to rejuvenate and find balance in their lives can now make reservations to do so on a 250-acre property in the southern part of the county. The newly established campgrounds, called Getaway Brown County, feature 45 tiny-house-like cabins.
‘A worthwhile investment’: Brown County 4-H thankful for grants, looks forward to 2023 opportunities for kids
As holiday season celebrations are ongoing, the Brown County 4-H program is also celebrating many gifts that it has received in the form of financial support. In October, the Brown County 4-H Council applied for and received an $8,000 grant from the Smithville Valley Foundation, Brown County 4-H Youth Development Extension Educator Katie Finney said last week.
‘Our little paradise’: Gifts, plants and more offered at new gift shop on Van Buren Street
Just at the corner Van Buren Street and Molly’s Lane shoppers can step out of dreary winter air and into a warm and humid atmosphere, bursting with green leaves that seem to wave in greeting each time they notice someone at the door. The new plant and gift store,...
Maintaining, honoring & inviting: Family takes over business at Artist Colony shops
Mother-daughter duo Tonya and Maryrose Augsburger cheerfully greet any and all who enter their new store in downtown Nashville, which opened its doors to the public at the beginning of last month. Named Kith &Kindred, the store invites friendship and connection to those searching for gifts and goods from both...
Police respond to bomb threat in downtown Nashville; Investigation still ongoing with multiple agencies
Brown County law enforcement spent Friday evening in downtown Nashville this weekend after reports of a bomb threat and potential gunman were made in the area. Brown County Sheriff Scott Southerland said the call began as a bomb threat and that Nashville Metropolitan Police Department began securing the area of Van Buren Street to Franklin Street and Old School Way to Franklin Street.
