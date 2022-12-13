ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
bcdemocrat.com

‘A worthwhile investment’: Brown County 4-H thankful for grants, looks forward to 2023 opportunities for kids

As holiday season celebrations are ongoing, the Brown County 4-H program is also celebrating many gifts that it has received in the form of financial support. In October, the Brown County 4-H Council applied for and received an $8,000 grant from the Smithville Valley Foundation, Brown County 4-H Youth Development Extension Educator Katie Finney said last week.
BROWN COUNTY, IN
bcdemocrat.com

Police respond to bomb threat in downtown Nashville; Investigation still ongoing with multiple agencies

Brown County law enforcement spent Friday evening in downtown Nashville this weekend after reports of a bomb threat and potential gunman were made in the area. Brown County Sheriff Scott Southerland said the call began as a bomb threat and that Nashville Metropolitan Police Department began securing the area of Van Buren Street to Franklin Street and Old School Way to Franklin Street.
NASHVILLE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy