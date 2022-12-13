ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mitchell, IN

FOX59

Vincennes man charged in gunshot death of toddler

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A man has been arrested and charged in a case where a two-year-old died of a gunshot wound in Vincennes. According to Vincennes Police, the charges stem from the events of Nov. 9, when officers were called to Good Samaritan Hospital in reference to a two-year-old that had suffered a gunshot […]
VINCENNES, IN
wbiw.com

Woman refuses to comply with officers’ warnings and is arrested

BEDFORD – A Bedford woman is facing a charge of disorderly conduct after Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies were called to a domestic disturbance at a home in the 7000 block of State Road 159. When officers arrived they spoke with 51-year-old Cindy Carter who told police she...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Bedford Police officers will address parking against the flow of traffic and other parking violations

BEDFORD – Bedford Police officers are handing out “courtesy warnings’ for those that park their vehicles against the traffic or on city sidewalks. “Currently, there is an Indiana code 9-21-16-7 that “could be” enforced with a $135.50 state citation,” said Bedford Police Chief Terry Moore. “I am working with the city attorney and will present a city ordinance that will address this issue on Monday at the Board of Works and Council meeting. I will also present an amended ordinance for drivers that park their vehicles obstructing sidewalks.
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Bedford woman injures nurse and is arrested

BEDFORD – A Bedford woman was arrested after an incident at IU Health Hospital on November 25, 2022. Police arrested 30-year-old Brittany Flick on a charge of battery resulting in bodily injury to a public safety officer. According to police, on that day Flick was in the emergency room...
BEDFORD, IN
korncountry.com

Jackson County man busted for meth after traffic stop

NORTH VERNON, Ind. – The Jennings County Sheriff’s Office pulled over a vehicle in Country Squire Lakes regarding traffic-related offenses on Saturday. The traffic stop subsequently led to the arrest of the driver, Robert E. Norris, of Seymour, who was allegedly found to have approximately 29 grams or an ounce of methamphetamine on his person at the time.
JACKSON COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Assistant store manager faces theft charges

BEDFORD – A woman reported that on November 2, 2022, a Dollar General employee reported they had found her wallet outside the store on Mitchell Road. The woman reported there was more than $900 in the wallet. All the cash was missing from the wallet but nothing else was missing.
BEDFORD, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Shots fired at delivery driver on SR 59 in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Clay County Sheriff Paul Harden said the closure of State Road 59 for part of Monday night was caused by an incident involving shots being fired at a delivery driver. Harden said the driver was working for a independent contractor through Fedex making deliveries a little after 10 p.m. He said […]
CLAY COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Man arrested on warrants and now faces new drug charges

BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested Wednesday, December 7th after a Bedford Police officer on routine patrol spotted 40-year-old Christopher Cox, who was wanted on warrants walking east on 17th Street. The officer stopped Cox and detained him on two warrants for failure to appear. Cox admitted he...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Uncooperative man arrested when officers served a search warrant

BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested on Friday, December 9th on a charge of resisting arrest after Conservation Officers and Officers with the Indiana Gaming Commission went to 7579 Tunnelton Road to execute a search warrant. Although officers could hear movement inside, officers did not get a response...
BEDFORD, IN
FOX59

Woman, teen suspected in series of purse snatchings in Bloomington area

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Police believe a 21-year-old woman and a 17-year-old male are behind a series of purse snatchings in Bloomington. Investigators said the pair sometimes distracted their victims, took their purses and then used their credit cards to make expensive purchases. Charges against Raven Russell include multiple counts of theft and fraud. The 17-year-old, […]
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wvih.com

Police Search For Armed Robbery Suspect

Meade County Authorities are searching for an armed robbery suspect. According to the Meade County Sheriff’s Department, a white male entered the Shreeji Mart at 369 Hog Wallow Lane, near the intersection of US 60 and Kentucky 313, at around 9:45 pm Tuesday (12/13) with a firearm and demanded cash from the clerk.
MEADE COUNTY, KY
wbiw.com

Bedford man facing child molestation charges

BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested on 16 counts including child molesting. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department investigators arrested 60-year-old Tommy Jenkins after they were alerted to the crimes on November 16, 2022. The crimes were committed between October 4, 2013, through March 2022. Jenkins is facing charges...
BEDFORD, IN

