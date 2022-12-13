Read full article on original website
Man arrested after confessing to having meth and syringes in his vehicle
BEDFORD – A Williamsville man was arrested early Tuesday morning after a Bedford Police officer located a male near a Jeep Compass parked next to a storage container in the Lowe’s parking lot. The vehicle windows were covered with blankets and a male was shuffling around inside. When...
Man admits bottled urine is in his backpack, used to interfere with drug screen
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested on Monday after a Bedford Police officer stopped his vehicle for an equipment violation at State Road 37 and 29th Street. According to a probable cause affidavit, 32-year-old Klayton Unger was a passenger in the vehicle. Police received permission to search the...
Vincennes man charged in gunshot death of toddler
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A man has been arrested and charged in a case where a two-year-old died of a gunshot wound in Vincennes. According to Vincennes Police, the charges stem from the events of Nov. 9, when officers were called to Good Samaritan Hospital in reference to a two-year-old that had suffered a gunshot […]
Woman refuses to comply with officers’ warnings and is arrested
BEDFORD – A Bedford woman is facing a charge of disorderly conduct after Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies were called to a domestic disturbance at a home in the 7000 block of State Road 159. When officers arrived they spoke with 51-year-old Cindy Carter who told police she...
Bedford Police officers will address parking against the flow of traffic and other parking violations
BEDFORD – Bedford Police officers are handing out “courtesy warnings’ for those that park their vehicles against the traffic or on city sidewalks. “Currently, there is an Indiana code 9-21-16-7 that “could be” enforced with a $135.50 state citation,” said Bedford Police Chief Terry Moore. “I am working with the city attorney and will present a city ordinance that will address this issue on Monday at the Board of Works and Council meeting. I will also present an amended ordinance for drivers that park their vehicles obstructing sidewalks.
Habitual traffic offender is arrested after officer spots him driving a vehicle
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested on Thursday, December 8th after a Bedford Police officer on routine patrols spotted a white Pontiac G6 parked at the gas pumps at the Circle K gas station at 16th and O streets. The officers recognized the driver as 35-year-old Jeffrey Novak...
Bedford woman injures nurse and is arrested
BEDFORD – A Bedford woman was arrested after an incident at IU Health Hospital on November 25, 2022. Police arrested 30-year-old Brittany Flick on a charge of battery resulting in bodily injury to a public safety officer. According to police, on that day Flick was in the emergency room...
Jackson County man busted for meth after traffic stop
NORTH VERNON, Ind. – The Jennings County Sheriff’s Office pulled over a vehicle in Country Squire Lakes regarding traffic-related offenses on Saturday. The traffic stop subsequently led to the arrest of the driver, Robert E. Norris, of Seymour, who was allegedly found to have approximately 29 grams or an ounce of methamphetamine on his person at the time.
Assistant store manager faces theft charges
BEDFORD – A woman reported that on November 2, 2022, a Dollar General employee reported they had found her wallet outside the store on Mitchell Road. The woman reported there was more than $900 in the wallet. All the cash was missing from the wallet but nothing else was missing.
Shots fired at delivery driver on SR 59 in Clay County
CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Clay County Sheriff Paul Harden said the closure of State Road 59 for part of Monday night was caused by an incident involving shots being fired at a delivery driver. Harden said the driver was working for a independent contractor through Fedex making deliveries a little after 10 p.m. He said […]
Man arrested after a report of a physical altercation at an apartment complex
BEDFORD – A Solsberry man was arrested on Thursday, December 8th after Bedford Police officers were called to a physical altercation taking place at an apartment in the 1000 block of I Street. When officers arrived at the top of the stairways in the building they could hear arguing....
Bargersville Police conducting homicide investigation after body found near pond
Police in Bargersville are currently investigating the death of a person who was found near a retention pond Thursday morning.
Man arrested on warrants and now faces new drug charges
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested Wednesday, December 7th after a Bedford Police officer on routine patrol spotted 40-year-old Christopher Cox, who was wanted on warrants walking east on 17th Street. The officer stopped Cox and detained him on two warrants for failure to appear. Cox admitted he...
Uncooperative man arrested when officers served a search warrant
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested on Friday, December 9th on a charge of resisting arrest after Conservation Officers and Officers with the Indiana Gaming Commission went to 7579 Tunnelton Road to execute a search warrant. Although officers could hear movement inside, officers did not get a response...
DOJ: Bloomington man arrested with gun, cocaine while on supervised release for bank robbery
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A Bloomington man was sentenced to over six years in prison after he was arrested with a gun and cocaine while on supervised release for bank robbery, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Tuesday. John Lee Adams III, age 32, was ordered to serve 81 months...
Woman, teen suspected in series of purse snatchings in Bloomington area
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Police believe a 21-year-old woman and a 17-year-old male are behind a series of purse snatchings in Bloomington. Investigators said the pair sometimes distracted their victims, took their purses and then used their credit cards to make expensive purchases. Charges against Raven Russell include multiple counts of theft and fraud. The 17-year-old, […]
Indianapolis man found dead near Bargersville pond died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to autopsy
BARGERSVILLE, Ind. — Bargersville police are investigating after a body was discovered near a retention pond just before noon Thursday. The Johnson County Coroner's Office conducted an autopsy Friday morning, ruling the death of 19-year-old Angel Luna, of Indianapolis, a homicide due to multiple gunshot wounds. Police said they...
Police Search For Armed Robbery Suspect
Meade County Authorities are searching for an armed robbery suspect. According to the Meade County Sheriff’s Department, a white male entered the Shreeji Mart at 369 Hog Wallow Lane, near the intersection of US 60 and Kentucky 313, at around 9:45 pm Tuesday (12/13) with a firearm and demanded cash from the clerk.
Bedford man facing child molestation charges
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested on 16 counts including child molesting. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department investigators arrested 60-year-old Tommy Jenkins after they were alerted to the crimes on November 16, 2022. The crimes were committed between October 4, 2013, through March 2022. Jenkins is facing charges...
Man arrested after allegedly stealing a vehicle and money from a deceased man’s bank account
MITCHELL – A Mitchell man was arrested after police say he stole a vehicle and took money from a deceased man’s bank account. On November 28, 2022, a woman called the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department to report the theft of a wallet and vehicle from 30 Sams Road.
