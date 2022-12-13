ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

What Are the Odds of Alabama Having a White Christmas?

I remember back when I was studying winter weather at Mississippi State University the discussion came up about what is considered a “White Christmas.” For meteorologists, it means 1 inch of snow on the ground during December 25. Technically, the snow doesn’t have to fall on the 25th it has to be visible.
Flood Watch Issued Tuesday for Parts of West, Central Alabama Ahead of Wednesday Severe Weather

The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a flood watch for several counties across Central and West Alabama Tuesday as severe weather is expected to impact parts of the state on Wednesday. Counties/ Cities Impacted. Marion. Lamar. Fayette. Winston. Walker. Blount. Etowah. Calhoun. Cherokee. Pickens. Tuscaloosa. Jefferson. Shelby. St.Clair.
Details on Mid-Week Severe Weather, Flooding Threat for Alabama

Our team is closely monitoring the potential for severe weather on Wednesday into the evening hours. There will be a strong cold front that will move into and across the Yellowhammer State that could bring showers and thunderstorms "over the state for a prolonged period, with rainfall rates high enough for a localized flooding threat. Severe thunderstorms may also be possible,” said the National Weather Service in Birmingham.
6 Alabama Towns That Are Surprisingly Real Places

There are plenty of places across the globe that have weird names. Some of these names, people wouldn't even believe they're real places. Alabama isn't the only state with town names that are outrageous. According to Far and Wide, there are weird town names in plenty of other states like Tennessee, Wyoming, and even Texas.
Temperature Guide: How Warm Will it Get This Weekend in Alabama?

It’s incredibly warm. Actually, it is too warm for some Alabamians that are trying to get into the holiday spirit. However, there is good news in the future for those wanting colder temperatures. James Spann, ABC 33/40, and Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa Chief Meteorologist said that “global models continue to show signals for below average temperatures across the Deep South (and much of the nation) as we approach Christmas.”
Alabama’s New Gun Laws (Plus A Few More) In 2023

Every year, the start of January brings new laws to the state of Alabama, as well as the nation. Last year, it was a new law related to the vaccine for Covid-19. This time, it's a strange bill that allows law enforcement to easily obtain a warrant for a "wiretap" on your digital devices.
Alabama This Dollar Bill Can Be Worth $20,000

Have you ever heard of a star note? If I was told two years ago that I would watch TikTok and learn things I never knew…I would laugh at them. Now I find myself losing hours watching videos. Scrolling TikTok like a teenager…. So back to what a star...
New Alabama Laws For 2023 That You Should Know

Every year, the start of January brings new laws to the state of Alabama, as well as the nation. Last year, it was a new law related to the vaccine for Covid-19. This time, it's a strange bill that allows law enforcement to easily obtain a warrant for a "wiretap" on your digital devices.
Tyler Childers Delivers Special Gifts to Colorado Elementary Students

Before taking the stage for a sold out show at Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Tyler Childers took time to connect with local schoolchildren. The acclaimed singer-songwriter paid a visit to nearby Foothills Elementary School and donated a trove of musical instruments to the students. Childers is a Tunes Ambassador for Can'd Aid, a nonprofit organization that helps underserved youth connect with music, arts and the outdoors. Through their partnership, the Kentucky native was able to put instruments directly in the hands of students, and even treated them to a performance in the school's auditorium.
Governor Kay Ivey Bans TikTok on State-Issued Devices and Networks

Governor Kay Ivey has banned the use of TikTok on state-issued networks and devices, reportedly as a means to protect Alabama from Chinese infiltration. Governor Ivey issued a memo to the heads of state agencies Tuesday evening, banning the use of the social media platform on any device provided or network operated by the state government.
