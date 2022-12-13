Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Centre Daily
Penn State Is ‘Very Close’ on Beaver Stadium Renovation Plan
Penn State Athletic Director Patrick said he's "very close" to recommending a Beaver Stadium renovation plan to President Neeli Bendapudi and the Board of Trustees, likely meaning that the university will not build a new stadium. Speaking at a bowl media event Friday from Beaver Stadium, Kraft said the athletic...
Live updates: Penn State, Centre County schools closed Thursday due to winter storm
The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning.
fox8tv.com
New Location For Moshannon Valley EMS
Its called the financial trifecta for the planned new headquarters for the Moshannon Valley Emergency Services Headquarters. This week, an application is approved for three hundred thousand dollars in federal funding for the project joining funds from local and state grant programs in helping to provide a total of just over two million dollars.
Winter weather crashes: Traffic accidents reported in Central PA
(WTAJ) — As a winter storm brings ice and snow across Central Pennsylvania on Thursday, Dec. 15, traffic accidents and vehicle crashes are being reported by local emergency services. A section of I-80 in Centre County was closed due to a vehicle accident. I-99 in Blair County was also closed for a short period of […]
What’s the future of Beaver Stadium renovations? Here’s what Penn State AD Pat Kraft said
“I want to make this building better, and we have to do that.”
‘Please check on your neighbors.’ Hundreds without power in Penns Valley
The Miles Township Social Club is offering free meals from a limited menu through 2 p.m. for those affected by outages.
Central Pa. creamery damaged in fire; GoFundMe launched
A Cumberland County creamery is asked for the public’s help rebuilding after fire tore through the business. An early Tuesday morning electrical fire in Newburg destroyed Keswick Creamery’s milking parlor, milk house and cheese plant, according to a GoFundMe organized to help the business rebuild. All of the...
abc27.com
Former Mifflin County Taco Bell building available
LEWISTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – A former Taco Bell location is now on the market in Mifflin County. According to a listing by Bennett Williams Commercial real estate, the Lewistown building at 10405 US Highway 522 South is 1,600 square feet with a hood system and walk-in cooler/freezer. Pictures inside...
State College
Closings, Parking Restrictions and More Announced with Winter Storm Warning Issued for Centre County
Centre County is now under a winter storm warning from 1 a.m. Thursday to 7 a.m. Friday and the anticipated snow and ice are causing closings, snow emergencies and highway restrictions. According to AccuWeather, the storm is expected to most likely bring between 3 and 6 inches of snow and...
abc27.com
Winter Storm Warning prompts school closings, delays for portions of Central Pennsylvania
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a winter storm warning for portions of the abc27 viewing area in Pennsylvania. According to the NWS, this includes the counties Mifflin and Juniata Counties. Impacts due to this storm will make traffic very difficult. The time of the warning is from 1 a.m. Thursday to 7 a.m Friday.
Man charged for leading police on 100 mph pursuit
Selinsgrove, Pa. — When state police attempted to pull a man over in Snyder County, he fled and drove in excess of 100 mph in a heavily trafficked area. Caleb Timothy Daniels, 18, was arrested after he led police on a chase around 4 p.m. Nov. 26. Cpl. Kyle Whitford of state police at Selinsgrove says Daniels was traveling north on Route 11 in Selinsgrove going 78 mph in a 55 mph zone. ...
State College man found dead at residence, borough police launch investigation
There is no known threat to the community, police wrote in a statement.
Route 14 in central PA reopens after temporary closure
LEWIS TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, PennDOT, Route 14 in Lewis Township has reopened after temporarily being closed in both directions between the Route 15 interchange (Trout Run exit) due to a tractor trailer crash. PennDOT says that the road reopened at around 10:50 a.m. on Wednesday. No […]
fox8tv.com
Altoona Area School District Act 120
The Altoona Area School District is setting the record straight clarifying a possibly new adaptation to a school policy. Officials are clarifying that trained ACT 120 certified police officers in the school district would have access to AR-15 semi-automatic rifles in the case of an emergency —- We’re told...
State College casino update: Companies arguing over bid
(WTAJ) — A mini casino in State College was first proposed nearly two years ago, and the fight for and against it continues. The Pennsylvania Gaming and Control Board held a hearing Wednesday, Dec. 14 on a final license and ownership, but how it will ultimately play out is still a roll of the dice. […]
Digital Collegian
National Weather Service issues winter storm watch for central Pennsylvania, includes State College
The National Weather Service issued a winter storm watch for most of central Pennsylvania at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday. The alert calls for potential snow, sleet, freezing rain and rain, and will stay in effect from Wednesday night until Friday morning, according to the NWS. Current predictions claim that snow...
Winter storm causes closed roads, crashes in Centre County
Numerous crashes have been reported throughout the area.
Altoona church brings the Christmas spirit with annual show
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– The community is invited to come out this weekend and listen to Christmas music at Altoona’s 5th Annual Christmas Show. The show takes place at the Champion Life Church at 1314 12th Street on Saturday, Dec. 17 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. with doors and concessions opening an hour before. Christmas […]
Police: Burglar claims to be federal agent, steals shotgun from Clearfield home
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man claiming to be a federal agent after breaking into a home has been arrested by state police. On Dec. 5 around 5:30 p.m., homeowners along the 3000 block of McCartney Road in Jordan Township called state police after they came home and noticed an unknown vehicle in their […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police: Area Woman Scammed Out of $10K in Bradford Township
BRADFORD TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are investigating an incident in which an area woman was scammed out of $10,000 last week. According to a release issued by PSP Clearfield on Wednesday, December 14, the incident occurred near Egypt Road in Bradford Township, Clearfield County, around 6:26 p.m. on Wednesday, December 7.
