ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loudwire

Comments / 0

Related
Loudwire

Why Disturbed’s David Draiman Got Those Chin Piercings in the First Place

David Draiman is one of the more recognizable musicians in rock, even after ditching his onetime chin piercings. But for many years, many recognized the Disturbed frontman by his unique double labret piercing. In a deeper dive on his life, Draiman relayed to Revolver how the signature chin piercings came to be part of his look.
Parade

Shania Twain Takes Nashville in Metallic Cheetah-Print Outfit

Shania Twain has been and always will be a fashion icon, with her latest look serving as further proof that this celebrity's style is unmatched. The country singer shared a new video on social media today as she danced around on the streets of Nashville lip-syncing to her new song, "Giddy Up," which is set to be released on her upcoming album, Queen of Me.
NASHVILLE, TN
Vice

Wild, politically-charged photos of the late 80s post-punk boom

After rising to power in 1979, Margaret Thatcher spent the next decade planting seeds of neoliberalism that would have devastating consequences for decades to come. With the Thatcher regime promulgating free trade, open markets, privatisation and deregulation, multinational corporations rose to the fore, increasing inequality and environmental destruction in the UK and developing countries around the globe.
CALIFORNIA STATE
TODAY.com

Adam Lambert delivers haunting cover of Duran Duran's 'Ordinary World'

This is no ordinary cover. On Dec. 13, Adam Lambert unveiled a video for his version of Duran Duran’s 1993 smash “Ordinary World.”. The track is slow and pensive, heavy on piano and strings, with the arrangement and Lambert’s distinctive voice giving the song an equally distinctive sound. It manages to remain loyal to the legendary band's original single while being unique in its own right.
Loudwire

Pantera Announce First U.S. Show at 2023 Festival

Pantera have been steadily adding dates for their concert celebration of the band in recent months, but so far everything has been outside of the U.S. That's no longer the case as the first Pantera celebration performance in the United States has been announced, with the group taking part in the 2023 Rock Fest bill next summer.
CADOTT, WI
Loudwire

Watch Municipal Waste Drummer’s Mom Stage Dive at Their Show

What mothers won't do for their sons! There have been a fair share of parental figures who've turned up at their kids shows over the years, often introducing the band, but supreme metal props go out to the mother of Municipal Waste drummer Dave Witte who took things to a new level by stage diving mid-song during a recent performance in Asbury Park, New Jersey.
ASBURY PARK, NJ
Loudwire

Polyphia’s ‘Playing God’ Is the 2022 Song of the Year

Polyphia’s “Playing God” is Loudwire’s pick for the 2022 Song of the Year. Guitarist Tim Henson joins us to talk about the massive track, whether 2010 Polyphia would like 2022 Polyphia, his newest signature guitar and more. “Originally, that wasn’t going to be the first song,”...
Popculture

Imagine Dragons Singer Spotted out With New Actress Girlfriend

Imagine Dragons singer Dan Reynolds has a new woman in his life. As TMZ noted, Reynolds was spotted hitting up Disneyland with his new girlfriend, Minka Kelly. The rock star and the actor were first linked together in late November, months after Reynolds announced his split from his wife, Aja Volkman.
Loudwire

Floor Jansen Busts ‘Sick Dance Moves’ After Forgetting Nightwish Lyrics

Being a rock vocalist can sometimes be a humbling experience, but if you're able to roll with the punches, it can also show a bit of your humanity to the crowd. Nightwish vocalist Floor Jansen recently had a mid-show flub, but her quick reaction to the incident led to a humorous moment, one that she shared with fans via social media.
Loudwire

Setlist + Video – Pantera Play Second Comeback Show, Cut Two Songs From First Set

Yesterday (Dec. 6, 2022) Pantera performed their second comeback show, this time at the Monterrey Metal Fest in Monterrey, Mexico. The setlist differed just slightly from the band's Dec. 2 show (their first with Zakk Wylde + Charlie Benante) as two songs were cut from that original set and fan-filmed footage from the night has also made its way online.
Loudwire

How Pantera’s Rex Brown Went From Playing Tuba to Picking Up the Bass

Rex Brown is currently celebrating the legacy he helped build, playing bass and revisiting the music of Pantera on the band current tour dates. But did you know that the bass wasn't his first instrument? That actually would be the tuba. During an interview conducted with Gibson TV in December...
Loudwire

Loudwire

22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Rock music news, interviews, reviews and more from rock artists.

Comments / 0

Community Policy