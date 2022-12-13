Read full article on original website
Watch Fan Breathe Fire in the Pit During Pantera’s Knotfest Chile Set
During Pantera's Knotfest Chile set, one fan breathed fire in the put as the band played the Vulgar Display of Power favorite "This Love," sending flames sky-high in a dangerous but cool stunt. We've all heard the general rules of the mosh put before, right? If someone falls down you...
Watch Skid Row Vocalist Erik Grönwall’s Wildly Energetic Cover of Guns N’ Roses’ ‘You’re Crazy’
Skid Row frontman Erik Grönwall is no stranger to recording impressive covers, having previously tackled gems such as Pantera’s “Shattered,” Van Halen’s “Dreams” and even Sia’s “Chandelier.” However, he may’ve just topped himself with this electrifying rendition of Guns N’ Roses’ “You’re Crazy.”
Guy Sings Taylor Swift in the Style of James Hetfield, Wins Metallica Tickets
How far would you go to win free Metallica concert tickets? A guy recently called into New York's classic rock radio station Q104.3 and sang a Taylor Swift song in the style of James Hetfield — and he won the hearts of the station's listeners. The man, whose name...
Why Disturbed’s David Draiman Got Those Chin Piercings in the First Place
David Draiman is one of the more recognizable musicians in rock, even after ditching his onetime chin piercings. But for many years, many recognized the Disturbed frontman by his unique double labret piercing. In a deeper dive on his life, Draiman relayed to Revolver how the signature chin piercings came to be part of his look.
Hellfest Announces 179 Bands for 2023 Lineup – Iron Maiden, Slipknot, Motley Crue + More
For the hard rock and metal lovers out there, France's Hellfest is an annual must-see event, and the 2023 edition is no different. Organizers have just unleashed a massive lineup of acts that will take over Clisson, France the weekend of June 15-18, 2023, with KISS, Motley Crue, Iron Maiden and Slipknot headlining the bill.
Shania Twain Takes Nashville in Metallic Cheetah-Print Outfit
Shania Twain has been and always will be a fashion icon, with her latest look serving as further proof that this celebrity's style is unmatched. The country singer shared a new video on social media today as she danced around on the streets of Nashville lip-syncing to her new song, "Giddy Up," which is set to be released on her upcoming album, Queen of Me.
Robert Trujillo Was Still Learning Song Arrangement During Metallica ‘Lux Aeterna’ Video Shoot
In a behind-the-scenes video documenting the shoot for Metallica's "Lux Æterna," bassist Robert Trujillo seems to be still learning the song. In "Metallica: Lux Æterna (Behind the Video,)" the keeper of Metallica's low end says (referring to the song playback), "It tricked me." The making-of-type video begins with...
Tool, Slipknot, Avenged Sevenfold + Pantera to Headline Welcome to Rockville 2023
The annual rock and metal festival Welcome to Rockville has announced a stacked lineup of bands for the 2023 edition of the fest. As revealed this week by the organizer Danny Wimmer Presents, Welcome to Rockville 2023 will be headlined by Tool, Slipknot, Avenged Sevenfold and Pantera. It will be...
Wild, politically-charged photos of the late 80s post-punk boom
After rising to power in 1979, Margaret Thatcher spent the next decade planting seeds of neoliberalism that would have devastating consequences for decades to come. With the Thatcher regime promulgating free trade, open markets, privatisation and deregulation, multinational corporations rose to the fore, increasing inequality and environmental destruction in the UK and developing countries around the globe.
Adam Lambert delivers haunting cover of Duran Duran's 'Ordinary World'
This is no ordinary cover. On Dec. 13, Adam Lambert unveiled a video for his version of Duran Duran’s 1993 smash “Ordinary World.”. The track is slow and pensive, heavy on piano and strings, with the arrangement and Lambert’s distinctive voice giving the song an equally distinctive sound. It manages to remain loyal to the legendary band's original single while being unique in its own right.
Rolling Stones, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Motley Crue Among 2022’s Highest Grossing Tours
The Rolling Stones, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Motley Crue are just three of the rock and metal bands among Billboard's year-end ranking of the overall top-grossing tours of 2022. In the second full year since the COVID-19 pandemic effectively shuttered all touring in 2020, some big-time rock artists returned...
Pantera Announce First U.S. Show at 2023 Festival
Pantera have been steadily adding dates for their concert celebration of the band in recent months, but so far everything has been outside of the U.S. That's no longer the case as the first Pantera celebration performance in the United States has been announced, with the group taking part in the 2023 Rock Fest bill next summer.
Ghost Debut Video for 3-Year-Old Song After It Goes Viral on the Internet
It's been a huge year for Ghost and one of the reasons came from a totally unexpected source. "Mary on a Cross' became a viral sensation this past summer, three years after it was initially released. And now the song is finally getting a music video, one that you can see in full below.
Watch Municipal Waste Drummer’s Mom Stage Dive at Their Show
What mothers won't do for their sons! There have been a fair share of parental figures who've turned up at their kids shows over the years, often introducing the band, but supreme metal props go out to the mother of Municipal Waste drummer Dave Witte who took things to a new level by stage diving mid-song during a recent performance in Asbury Park, New Jersey.
Polyphia’s ‘Playing God’ Is the 2022 Song of the Year
Polyphia’s “Playing God” is Loudwire’s pick for the 2022 Song of the Year. Guitarist Tim Henson joins us to talk about the massive track, whether 2010 Polyphia would like 2022 Polyphia, his newest signature guitar and more. “Originally, that wasn’t going to be the first song,”...
Imagine Dragons Singer Spotted out With New Actress Girlfriend
Imagine Dragons singer Dan Reynolds has a new woman in his life. As TMZ noted, Reynolds was spotted hitting up Disneyland with his new girlfriend, Minka Kelly. The rock star and the actor were first linked together in late November, months after Reynolds announced his split from his wife, Aja Volkman.
Floor Jansen Busts ‘Sick Dance Moves’ After Forgetting Nightwish Lyrics
Being a rock vocalist can sometimes be a humbling experience, but if you're able to roll with the punches, it can also show a bit of your humanity to the crowd. Nightwish vocalist Floor Jansen recently had a mid-show flub, but her quick reaction to the incident led to a humorous moment, one that she shared with fans via social media.
Setlist + Video – Pantera Play Second Comeback Show, Cut Two Songs From First Set
Yesterday (Dec. 6, 2022) Pantera performed their second comeback show, this time at the Monterrey Metal Fest in Monterrey, Mexico. The setlist differed just slightly from the band's Dec. 2 show (their first with Zakk Wylde + Charlie Benante) as two songs were cut from that original set and fan-filmed footage from the night has also made its way online.
Steel Panther Joined by New ‘Top Gun’ Movie Guitarist for Van Halen Cover
If you've seen Top Gun: Maverick, you may have noticed some impressive guitar-playing throughout the soundtrack. That would be the work of 21-year-old session guitarist Lexii Lynn Frazier, and Steel Panther recently invited her to perform a cover of Van Halen's "Ain't Talkin' 'Bout Love" onstage with them during one of their shows.
How Pantera’s Rex Brown Went From Playing Tuba to Picking Up the Bass
Rex Brown is currently celebrating the legacy he helped build, playing bass and revisiting the music of Pantera on the band current tour dates. But did you know that the bass wasn't his first instrument? That actually would be the tuba. During an interview conducted with Gibson TV in December...
