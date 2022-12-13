Shania Twain has been and always will be a fashion icon, with her latest look serving as further proof that this celebrity's style is unmatched. The country singer shared a new video on social media today as she danced around on the streets of Nashville lip-syncing to her new song, "Giddy Up," which is set to be released on her upcoming album, Queen of Me.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO