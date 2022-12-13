ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SPONSORED: Beverage-Air Employee Spotlight – Kimberly Himes

Each month Beverage-Air will be recognizing multiple employees responsible for the quality products Beverage-Air manufactures and have contributed to the family atmosphere at Beverage-Air of Brookville. This week Beverage-Air is recognizing Kimberly Himes. Kim has been part of the Beverage-Air team since 2018 and is currently in the Top Wirer...
BROOKVILLE, PA
SPONSORED: Join the UPMC Northwest Team as a Telemetry Nurse

SENECA, Pa. (EYT) – UPMC Northwest currently has an opening for a Telemetry Nurse in Seneca. Join the UPMC Northwest Team in Venango County as a Registered Nurse in the Telemetry Unit with a wide-ranging Benefits package that goes beyond compensation, medical coverage, and savings plans to help you be your best at home and at work.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
Police: Area Woman Scammed Out of $10K in Bradford Township

BRADFORD TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are investigating an incident in which an area woman was scammed out of $10,000 last week. According to a release issued by PSP Clearfield on Wednesday, December 14, the incident occurred near Egypt Road in Bradford Township, Clearfield County, around 6:26 p.m. on Wednesday, December 7.
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
Jefferson County Historical Society Approved for State Historical Marker

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. – The Jefferson County Historical Society (JCHS) has been approved for a new historical marker by the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission (PHMC). (PHOTO: The Little Wonder, a replication of the original logging locomotive that ran in the Callen Run area, often appears at lumber-related events...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Cinnamon Walnut Bar

-In a large bowl, combine flours, sugar, cinnamon, baking powder, and baking soda. -In another bowl, combine egg, oil, applesauce, and honey. -Stir into dry ingredients just until moistened. Fold in walnuts. -Spread batter into a 13×9-in. baking pan coated with cooking spray. Bake 15-20 minutes (or until a toothpick...
Featured Local Job: Assistant Public Defender

The County of Clarion currently has an opening for an Assistant Public Defender. POSITION: Assistant Public Defender, Full-Time, 80 hours per pay. BENEFITS: Up to family coverage for health, dental, and vision insurance effective the first of the month after the date of hire (employee pays 12.5% of the premium, the county pays 87.5%). $1,500 stipend if you do not need county insurance. Life insurance coverage at no cost to employees. 5 Vacation days the first year, 10 vacation days starting the second year, 3 personal days per year, 10 sick days per year, and 13 paid holidays off. Enrollment in Clarion County’s Pension plan (vested after 5 years, eligible to retire at 55 with 20 years of service).
CLARION COUNTY, PA
Brockway Man Accused of Stealing Broadhead Arrows from Local Store

BROCKWAY BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Brockway man is facing felony theft charges for allegedly stealing broadhead arrows from a local store. According to court documents, the Brockway Borough Police Department on Tuesday, December 13, filed criminal charges against 37-year-old Michael Ryan Roush in Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana’s office.
BROCKWAY, PA
School Closings and Delays for Thursday, December 15, 2022

A look at area school closings and delays for Jefferson County and surrounding areas for Thursday, December 15, 2022, brought to you by Cousin Basils Restaurant and Bar. Updated: 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 15, 2022. TWO-HOUR DELAY. Butler Area School District. Butler County Area Vo-Tech. First Baptist Christian School-Butler.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
Police Seek Info on Criminal Mischief at Local Church

PERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) — Police are asking for the public’s help with information related to an incident of criminal mischief in Perry Township. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, it was reported that a truck tractor pulling a semi dump trailer entered a parking lot on State Route 536 in Perry Township, Jefferson County, and caused damage to the asphalt around 3:42 p.m. on Friday, December 2.
Punxsutawney Co-Principal Arrested for 3rd Time Since October

According to court documents, 45-year-old Paul Alan Hetrick, co-principal at Punxsutawney Area High School, was arrested in October for a PFA (Protection From Abuse) violation, charged in November for a DUI, and then on December 9 for another PFA violation. According to a criminal complaint filed on October 20, 2022,...
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
Penn State DuBois Celebrates Fall 2022 Graduates

DUBOIS, Pa. — Faculty, staff and alumni gathered in the multi-purpose room in the newly renovated PAW Center to celebrate students completing their degrees during the fall 2022 semester. (PHOTO: John Peterson connects with Sydney Brown, a graduating wildlife technology student at a celebratory lunch.) Students were invited to...
DUBOIS, PA
7-Day Weather Forecast for Jefferson County

The seven-day weather forecast for the Jefferson County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook. Today – Partly sunny, with a high near 37. East wind around 8 mph. Tonight – Freezing rain likely, mainly after 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. East wind...
Police Release Details of One-Vehicle Crash on Route 219

SNYDER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a one-vehicle crash in Snyder Township earlier this month. According to a release issued by PSP DuBois on Monday, December 12, the crash occurred at 6:37 p.m. on Friday, December 2, on State Route 219, near the intersection of Creek Village Lane, in Snyder Township, Jefferson County.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA

