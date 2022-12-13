The County of Clarion currently has an opening for an Assistant Public Defender. POSITION: Assistant Public Defender, Full-Time, 80 hours per pay. BENEFITS: Up to family coverage for health, dental, and vision insurance effective the first of the month after the date of hire (employee pays 12.5% of the premium, the county pays 87.5%). $1,500 stipend if you do not need county insurance. Life insurance coverage at no cost to employees. 5 Vacation days the first year, 10 vacation days starting the second year, 3 personal days per year, 10 sick days per year, and 13 paid holidays off. Enrollment in Clarion County’s Pension plan (vested after 5 years, eligible to retire at 55 with 20 years of service).

CLARION COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO