Mike Leach, college football coach dead at 61

Mike Leach, head football coach for Mississippi State has died at the age of 61.

Leach died Monday night after complications related to a heart condition, the school announced.

The school said Leach suffered a “personal health issue” at his home in Starkville on Sunday and was airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.

Leach told ESPN that he had pneumonia during the season but was feeling better.

Leach was the head coach at Mississippi State for the past three years and before that was the head coach at Texas Tech

