Football World Is Furious With Mississippi State Report
Legendary college football head coach Mike Leach died at the age of 61 on Monday night. According to a report on Wednesday, some college football programs have already started to contact Mississippi State players about transferring. "Getting some reports of some college coaches working through third parties to try and...
Coaches Called Out For Despicable Move After Mike Leach's Death
Some concerning reports are coming out of the college football world on Wednesday. According to Mississippi State insider Steve Robertson, some coaches are reportedly trying to poach transfers from the Bulldogs program just after the death of head coach Mike Leach. "Getting some reports of some college coaches working through...
Sports Reporter Reveals Mike Leach's Final Words To Her
Mike Leach touched the lives of so many around the sports world — including college football reporter Crissy Froyd. On Tuesday morning, just one day after Leach's passing, Froyd shared the final words that the late Mississippi State head coach said to her:. "You've got your whole life ahead...
wcbi.com
Heavy showers and storms expected
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- While today was overcast, it was calm. Ingredients for tomorrow are getting ready to gear up for heavy showers and storms Tuesday night through early Thursday morning. MONDAY NIGHT: Overcast cloud coverage is going to be continuing through the overnight hours. Low temperatures tonight are going to...
wtva.com
Suspect wanted for Lowndes County murder
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A murder suspect is on the run in Lowndes County. Bobby Childs Jr. is accused of fatally shooting Julius Wilson, 55, of Columbus, Tuesday night. According to the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened at approximately 9:40 at an apartment on Jess Lyons Road in Columbus.
