wmay.com
Illinois Unemployment Rate Up, Despite Job Growth
Illinois’s statewide unemployment rate is up slightly, even though the state added jobs last month. The November jobless rate inched up one-tenth of one-percent from October, to 4.7 percent. State officials say the increase reflects a growing number of people seeking to return to the work force. Illinois added...
wmay.com
Illinois quick hits: Arbiter sides with Carbondale’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate; Chicago approves Bally’s casino bid
Arbiter sides with Carbondale’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate. An arbitrator has sided with an Illinois city on its COVID-19 vaccine policy. The policy requires employees of the city of Carbondale to be fully vaccinated against the virus. The decision found that city officials had the right under the Management Rights clause of the collective bargaining agreement. The policy required all employees to be fully vaccinated by Nov. 15, 2021, or provide evidence from a licensed medical provider for an exemption.
wmay.com
New program aims to boost Illinois’ rural economies by developing the food industry
(The Center Square) – A new program aims to boost economic growth in rural areas of Illinois by building up the food industry with federal grants. It is called the Regional Food Economic Development, or ReFED Project. The goal is to provide business development assistance to beginning farmers, food processors, food cooperatives and independent grocers.
wmay.com
State Launches New Effort To Help Problem Gamblers
Illinois is launching a new effort to steer people with gambling problems toward help. The state Department of Human Services has begun a public awareness campaign called “Are You Really Winning?,” which asks people to evaluate how gambling impacts them. It poses questions such as whether a person has ever asked for money to help with problems created by gambling losses, or has tried to hide their gambling from family and friends.
wmay.com
State commission offers uncertain forecast for Illinois’ economy
(The Center Square) – The latest update on Illinois’ economy going forward offers a wide range of possibilities from an economic soft landing to a full-scale recession. The Commission on Government Forecasting and Accountability provided an update on the 2023 forecast to the Illinois State Board of Education Wednesday and said it is increasing its fiscal year 2023 revenue outlook to just over $51 billion. That is only $259 million above fiscal 2022 final levels.
wmay.com
New laws in January aimed at addressing spike in carjackings, vehicle thefts in Illinois
(The Center Square) – As Illinois continues to deal with vehicle thefts and carjackings, there are new laws that take effect in January aimed at addressing the problem. California experienced the highest number of stolen vehicles overall in 2021, with more than 200,000 vehicles taken. The top five states for vehicular crime – California, Illinois, Florida, Colorado and Texas – accounted for 412,008 cars stolen. Those who speculated that it was a “pandemic thing” may rethink that notion as the problem continues.
wmay.com
Illinois quick hits: Carmax settles; innovation hubs get $37.3 million; Decatur mayor unopposed
A used car company has reached a settlement with Illinois and 35 other states after authorities accused the company of selling some cars that may have had serious safety risks. A coalition of states’ attorneys general announced that Carmax has agreed to pay a $1 million fine as well as...
wmay.com
Republican lawmakers criticize proposed Illinois gun control measures
(The Center Square) – Republican lawmakers are pushing back against a proposed measure at the Illinois statehouse that would outlaw the sale of certain semi-automatic firearms and magazines and attempt to stop anyone under 21 from legally buying a gun. House Bill 5855, filed by state Rep. Bob Morgan,...
wmay.com
State Releases Millions For Innovation Hubs, Including One In Springfield
The Pritzker administration has released more than $37 million in funding for the state’s five “innovation hubs,” including one in Springfield. The money from the Rebuild Illinois public works program will pay for construction or renovation of facilities to house the business development, research, and incubation programs planned as part of the Illinois Innovation Network. $15 million of the money is earmarked for the University of Illinois Springfield’s purchase and renovation of the former Illinois Sheriff’s Association building at 4th and Washington.
wmay.com
Candidates for Illinois school boards begin filing nominating petitions
(The Center Square) – Those who aspire to help govern their local school district in Illinois may now file nominating petitions. Nearly 6,000 men and women serve on school boards in the state, which covers 852 school districts. Some incoming members will have the responsibility of allocating part of...
wmay.com
Illinois quick hits: Police look for robbery spree suspects; ‘Sixteen Candles’ home sells
Chicago police are looking for two to four people believed to be responsible for 50 armed robberies over four days last week. In each case, police said the suspects wore dark clothing with hoods and ski masks, exited a nearby car and approached people on the sidewalk and robbed them at gunpoint.
wmay.com
Flags Flying At Half-Staff To Honor Late Lawmaker
Flags are flying at half-staff across Illinois in memory of state Senator Scott Bennett. The Champaign Democrat passed away unexpectedly last week at the age of 45 from complications caused by a previously-undiagnosed brain tumor. Governor JB Pritzker ordered flags to be lowered through next Monday, when memorial services for...
wmay.com
More Testimony Taken On Proposed Assault Weapons Ban
Lawmakers continue to take testimony on the proposed ban on assault weapons and high-capacity ammunition magazines. Several public safety advocates testified before a legislative committee Thursday, saying the ban and other measures are needed to reduce the risk of mass gun violence around the state. But incoming Illinois House Republican leader Tony McCombie spoke against the bill, saying it will leave Illinoisans more vulnerable and contending the proposal is ultimately unconstitutional.
