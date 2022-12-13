USC quarterback Caleb Williams has more than one reason to consider sitting out of the Cotton Bowl, but that apparently is not in his plans. The Heisman Trophy winner made clear Thursday that he intends to play against Tulane on Jan. 2 despite the hamstring injury he suffered in the Pac-12 title game. Williams spoke to the media and did not hesitate when he said he expects to be ready to go.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO