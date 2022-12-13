ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State freshman OL, former 4-star recruit, becomes 24th Buckeye to lose Black Stripe in 2022

Another Ohio State player lost his Black Stripe on Tuesday. This time it was freshman OL Carson Hinzman. Hinzman played in The Game against Michigan this season. Hinzman was a former 4-star recruit from the 2022 class per the 247Sports Composite. He originally picked Ohio State over Wisconsin, Iowa, Notre Dame, and Alabama. Hinzman was also the No. 9 IOL and No. 3 prospect from his home state of Wisconsin in his class.
Football World Reacts To Despicable Mississippi State Report

Mississippi State players and staffers are mourning head coach Mike Leach's sudden death. Football understandably may not be the first thing on anyone's mind. However, a writer made a troubling accusation about other schools attempting to benefit from the tragedy. According to longtime Mississippi State reporter Steve Robertson, college coaches...
2nd former Michigan captain announces transfer destination

After announcing that he was transferring from Michigan, Eric All Jr. made his destination known to the public Wednesday morning. The senior tight end, who picked up just 36 yards and 3 receptions this season, is heading to Iowa, he announced on Twitter. The transfer comes after former Michigan quarterback...
Michigan Lands Major Transfer From Big Ten Rival

The Michigan Wolverines are going to be getting a lot of fresh faces next season. But one of those new players is joining them after playing a full year with a Big Ten rival. On Thursday, linebacker Ernest Hausmann announced that he is transferring from Nebraska to Michigan. Taking to Twitter, he called the move his "next chapter."
Bobby Petrino leaves Missouri State for offensive coordinator job

Bobby Petrino is officially returning to the FBS. After spending three seasons as the head coach at FCS program Missouri State, Petrino has accepted a job as the offensive coordinator at UNLV. ESPN’s Chris Low reported the news on Thursday morning. Petrino has been at Missouri State since 2020. He led the team to the... The post Bobby Petrino leaves Missouri State for offensive coordinator job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Caleb Williams makes clear statement about playing in bowl game

USC quarterback Caleb Williams has more than one reason to consider sitting out of the Cotton Bowl, but that apparently is not in his plans. The Heisman Trophy winner made clear Thursday that he intends to play against Tulane on Jan. 2 despite the hamstring injury he suffered in the Pac-12 title game. Williams spoke to the media and did not hesitate when he said he expects to be ready to go.
Top Transfer Quarterback Reportedly Visiting Prominent SEC Program

It was announced this week that Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall entered the NCAA transfer portal. On Wednesday, Brandon Marcello of 247Sports provided an update on the talented signal-caller. According to 247Sports, McCall will visit Auburn this Saturday. This would be a huge move for Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze....
Football World Reacts To No. 1 Wide Receiver's Commitment

Five-star wide receiver recruit Jeremiah Smith has announced his commitment decision. The No. 2 overall player in the 2024 class has chosen the Ohio State Buckeyes over Miami, USC, Georgia, Florida, and Florida State. This commitment gives Ohio State the No. 1 and No. 2 overall players in the 2024...
CFB world reacts to SEC realignment bombshell

When the Southeastern Conference announced the addition of the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners to the conference, the move wasn’t planned to happen until the 2025 season. That SEC expansion move will reportedly now ‘likely’ be happening sooner, according to a bombshell report released by Stewart Mandel, Max Olson and Andy Staples of The Athletic Read more... The post CFB world reacts to SEC realignment bombshell appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
No. 14 Recruit In 2023 Class Announces Commitment

Samson Okunlola, the No. 14 overall recruit in the 2023 class, will take his talents to the Sunshine State. On Thursday, the Thayer Academy offensive tackle announced his commitment to Miami. Okunlola cited Miami's coaching staff as the main reason why he chose the Hurricanes. “I say just the strong...
