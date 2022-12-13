Read full article on original website
5-Star Quarterback Recruit Might Be On The Verge Of Flipping His Commitment
With the departure of quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, UCLA has a need at quarterback, and Oregon commit Dante Moore could be a good fit. Moore is a five-star quarterback from Detroit. He is the No. 3 prospect nationally and No. 1 player in the state of Michigan. Moore made an official ...
Ohio State freshman OL, former 4-star recruit, becomes 24th Buckeye to lose Black Stripe in 2022
Another Ohio State player lost his Black Stripe on Tuesday. This time it was freshman OL Carson Hinzman. Hinzman played in The Game against Michigan this season. Hinzman was a former 4-star recruit from the 2022 class per the 247Sports Composite. He originally picked Ohio State over Wisconsin, Iowa, Notre Dame, and Alabama. Hinzman was also the No. 9 IOL and No. 3 prospect from his home state of Wisconsin in his class.
Mike Leach Was Happily Married for 30 Years — Meet His Wife
Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach died on Dec. 12, 2022. The coach enjoyed a prolific career at the highest levels. Throughout his career, he was the head coach at Texas Tech, Washington State, and Mississippi State. Article continues below advertisement. Off the field, Mike was married to his wife,...
The ripple effect of Deion Sanders’ hire causes hardship for Star City (Arkansas) standout
By Steve Andrews Feature photo of Colorado head coach Deion Sanders is courtesy of CU sports information. When Deion Sanders accepted the head-coaching job at Colorado earlier this month, the ripple effects began. One ripple has now found its way to the small southeast Arkansas town of Star ...
Mike Leach ineligible for College Football Hall of Fame due to NFF rule
The sudden death of Mike Leach brought out a tidal wave of tributes and memories of the head coach who helped innovate the sport of college football while leaving a legacy as a wit and an inquisitive mind who seemed able to hold forth on almost any subject. Leach is credited with helping popularize ...
Clemson transfer announce his new destination
One of the Tigers who entered the transfer portal earlier this month has found a new home. On December 5, Clemson quarterback Billy entered the transfer portal. Wiles originally joined Clemson as a (...)
Football World Reacts To Despicable Mississippi State Report
Mississippi State players and staffers are mourning head coach Mike Leach's sudden death. Football understandably may not be the first thing on anyone's mind. However, a writer made a troubling accusation about other schools attempting to benefit from the tragedy. According to longtime Mississippi State reporter Steve Robertson, college coaches...
2nd former Michigan captain announces transfer destination
After announcing that he was transferring from Michigan, Eric All Jr. made his destination known to the public Wednesday morning. The senior tight end, who picked up just 36 yards and 3 receptions this season, is heading to Iowa, he announced on Twitter. The transfer comes after former Michigan quarterback...
Michigan Lands Major Transfer From Big Ten Rival
The Michigan Wolverines are going to be getting a lot of fresh faces next season. But one of those new players is joining them after playing a full year with a Big Ten rival. On Thursday, linebacker Ernest Hausmann announced that he is transferring from Nebraska to Michigan. Taking to Twitter, he called the move his "next chapter."
Another Michigan Quarterback Has Reportedly Entered Transfer Portal
The Michigan Wolverines have lost yet another quarterback to the 2023 NCAA transfer portal. Alan Bowman, a senior reserve for the Wolverines, reportedly entered his name into the portal on Thursday. On3 Sports' Matt Zenitz was the first to report the news. Bowman spent the first three seasons of his...
Bobby Petrino leaves Missouri State for offensive coordinator job
Bobby Petrino is officially returning to the FBS. After spending three seasons as the head coach at FCS program Missouri State, Petrino has accepted a job as the offensive coordinator at UNLV. ESPN’s Chris Low reported the news on Thursday morning. Petrino has been at Missouri State since 2020. He led the team to the... The post Bobby Petrino leaves Missouri State for offensive coordinator job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SEC Program Reportedly Had 25 Players Enter Transfer Portal
No SEC program has lost more players to the NCAA transfer portal this year than Texas A&M. Believe it or not, 25 players on the Aggies have entered the transfer portal. Most of these departures - 24 to be exact - have occurred over the past three weeks. Wide receivers...
Caleb Williams makes clear statement about playing in bowl game
USC quarterback Caleb Williams has more than one reason to consider sitting out of the Cotton Bowl, but that apparently is not in his plans. The Heisman Trophy winner made clear Thursday that he intends to play against Tulane on Jan. 2 despite the hamstring injury he suffered in the Pac-12 title game. Williams spoke to the media and did not hesitate when he said he expects to be ready to go.
Top Transfer Quarterback Reportedly Visiting Prominent SEC Program
It was announced this week that Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall entered the NCAA transfer portal. On Wednesday, Brandon Marcello of 247Sports provided an update on the talented signal-caller. According to 247Sports, McCall will visit Auburn this Saturday. This would be a huge move for Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze....
No. 1 Overall Wide Receiver Jeremiah Smith Announces Commitment
Jeremiah Smith, the No. 1 wide receiver from the 2024 class, is heading to Ohio State. He announced his commitment on Wednesday night. Smith received offers from a plethora of Power Five programs, such as Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Miami and USC. At the end of the day, Smith couldn't...
Football World Reacts To No. 1 Wide Receiver's Commitment
Five-star wide receiver recruit Jeremiah Smith has announced his commitment decision. The No. 2 overall player in the 2024 class has chosen the Ohio State Buckeyes over Miami, USC, Georgia, Florida, and Florida State. This commitment gives Ohio State the No. 1 and No. 2 overall players in the 2024...
Drew Brees Lands College Football Coaching Gig For Bowl Season
Purdue won't have its starting quarterback on the field when it faces LSU in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl on Jan. 2., as Aidan O'Connell reportedly will not play in the game in order to prepare for the NFL Draft. But the Boilermakers will have the most famous signal-caller in school history on the ...
Quarterback Recruit Announces New Commitment Hours After Decommitting From Pac-12 School
Sam Leavitt didn't need much time to find a new home. The four-star pulled his commitment from Washington State around midnight Thursday. Later in the afternoon, he revealed his decision to join Michigan State. According to Spartan Tailgate's Justin Thind, Leavitt said he made up his mind after visiting East...
CFB world reacts to SEC realignment bombshell
When the Southeastern Conference announced the addition of the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners to the conference, the move wasn’t planned to happen until the 2025 season. That SEC expansion move will reportedly now ‘likely’ be happening sooner, according to a bombshell report released by Stewart Mandel, Max Olson and Andy Staples of The Athletic Read more... The post CFB world reacts to SEC realignment bombshell appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
No. 14 Recruit In 2023 Class Announces Commitment
Samson Okunlola, the No. 14 overall recruit in the 2023 class, will take his talents to the Sunshine State. On Thursday, the Thayer Academy offensive tackle announced his commitment to Miami. Okunlola cited Miami's coaching staff as the main reason why he chose the Hurricanes. “I say just the strong...
