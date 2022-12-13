Read full article on original website
wtvbam.com
BUSINESS BEAT: Shemel’s Carpet and Interiors to use grant funds for two projects
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Shemel’s Carpet and Interiors in downtown Coldwater was among 35 small businesses around the state who were awarded funds through the Michigan Economic Development Corporation’s Match on Main grant program this week. Shemel’s will be getting a grant of just over $9,000.
wtvbam.com
Mersman reports to Council on group day care permit and CEDAM fellow application
BRONSON, MI (WTVB) – Bronson City Manager Brandon Mersman reported to the Bronson City Council on Monday night that a major need for more day care options in the city was filled last week when the Bronson Planning Commission approved a special land use permit for an at home group day care facility.
Jackson church becomes a place for people to come eat, enjoy live music and more
Every Wednesday, the First Baptist Church in Jackson turns into a restaurant from 4:30-7 p.m., complete with hosts, servers and kitchen staff.
Consumers Energy moves mid-Michigan center out of Lansing
For the past 60 years, the Consumers Energy Mid-Michigan Operations Center has made Lansing its home, but now, things are changing.
Elkhart restaurant named ‘best once-in-a-lifetime’ meal in Indiana
ELKHART, Ind. — Throughout one’s lifetime, a dedicated diner may rack up thousands upon thousands of meals at restaurants, diners, pizzerias, and the like. But have you ever had a so-called “once-in-a-lifetime meal?” According to Eat This, Not That!, a once-in-a-lifetime meal is one “actually worth traveling for” and doesn’t necessarily mean fine dining. It […]
WILX-TV
Jackson Area Career Center adds online options for Adult Education program
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Adult Education at the Jackson Area Career Center is expanding its options for medical programs. This will make it easier for people to reach their career goals and build skills related to the healthcare industry. The revised delivery of the curriculum was based on feedback from...
Residents worried after multiple businesses close in Leslie
LESLIE, Mich. (WLNS) – Experts say that small towns have needs just like larger communities and oftentimes, that need is greater. With businesses closing their doors in Leslie, some residents wonder if the small town they call home will survive, while others say it’s really not a big deal. “The more that leaves I’m afraid […]
lansingcitypulse.com
1018 E. Mount Hope Ave., Lansing
From the front, 1018 Mt. Hope Ave. looks respectable enough. But if you swing around on Alpha Street, you’ll see what residents facing the back of the building see: derelict, damaged vehicles sitting in waist-high grass and weeds. At least one has a flat tire. Under the back stairs is a pile of wood and other debris.
WNDU
Several pigs dead after barn fire in Cass County
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Officials with the Howard Township fire Department say “a number of pigs” are dead after a barn fire early Friday morning in Cass County. Crews were called just after 3:30 a.m. to the 1200 block of Airport Road in Howard Township. When they arrived, they found a large barn fully engulfed with fire.
What’s that being built just outside of Chelsea? New development features national chains
CHELSEA, MI -- Cranes, bulldozers and construction workers are currently working on a new development that plans to bring a Starbucks to Chelsea. The national chain known for its coffee and green aprons is planning to open at 1620 S. Main St. as part of a new development that hopes to bring two fast food restaurants to the area. A Starbucks spokesperson confirmed in October that the business plans to open in fall of 2023.
95.3 MNC
Several Elkhart, Warsaw, Edwardsburg schools closed, switched to e-learning
Several Elkhart, Warsaw and Edwardsburg schools are closed and switching to e-learning. In Warsaw, the decision was made based on advice from the Kosciusko County Health Department. Leesburg Elementary, Jefferson Elementary, Lakeview Middle School, and Warsaw Community High School – will switch to e-Learning, for Thursday, Dec. 15 and Friday,...
Concern mounts over missing mother of 8 in West Michigan
Family and friends of a West Michigan mother of eight are growing increasingly concerned after she went missing almost a week ago and her car was found abandoned.
WWMTCw
Local veterinarians expect canine influenza to hit West Michigan during the holidays
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Canine flu outbreaks and other viruses are spreading quickly in certain states. Several West Michigan veterinarians said they’re expecting canine flu to hit Michigan, but right now they’re dealing with an uptick in canine respiratory diseases. “It’s often brought across straight state lines through...
wtvbam.com
Nurses at Ascension Borgess Hospital ratify new three deal to avert strike
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A potential strike has been averted at Ascension Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo after an overwhelming majority of unionized nurses ratified a new contract with their hospital’s administration Wednesday. The three-year agreement covers over 300 registered nurses at the hospital. The new contract was...
Life sentence for man convicted in 1986 murder stays in place for now
There’s no sign of the grocery store that used to be on a busy road in Charlotte back in 1986, but it once was the scene of a murder that changed three families lives.
wtvbam.com
Driver escapes serious injury in roll over crash near Bronson
BATAVIA TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – A Coldwater resident escaped serious injury Friday afternoon in a roll over crash on U.S. 12 near Cavanaugh Road. The Branch County Sheriff’s Department says the crash was reported at about 12:30 p.m. Deputies say a westbound car driven by 19-year-old Graciela Cano went out of control. It then went off of U.S. 12 and rolled over three times before coming to rest on its roof.
With a Little Smile, Chewbacca Hopes to Be Adopted Soon
This is Chewbacca or Chewy for short. Chewy is about 4 months old and a part of a large litter that is currently at the SPCA of SW Michigan. He's a bit timid but, since he's a puppy, that's something that can be worked on with socialization and training:. Aside...
WILX-TV
Police seek man in Hillsdale County indecent exposure incident
JONESVILLE, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Jonesville are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man. According to authorities, the man is wanted for questioning in connection with an indecent exposure incident that happened at a Walmart. Further details were not revealed. Photos of the man can be...
jtv.tv
Brayden Lape Delivers Season of Pride to Grass Lake and the Jackson Community
Brayden Lape awaits the results Tuesday Night on The Voice. ( December 13, 2022 11.02 PM) The Tuesday, December 13, 2022, episode of NBC’s “The Voice” revealed the winner of season 22 of the competition reality show is Bryce Leatherwood. Brayden Lape’s name was announced first by...
The Story Behind The Rise And Fall Of Hot 'N Now
If you ask a former '80s or '90s kid from the Midwest, chances are they remember Hot 'n Now. Cheap burgers, cheap fries, and a drink delivered fresh, hot, and fast! No inside seating and no counter to order from. Just a simple menu and a drive-thru window. Hot 'n Now was the brainchild of experienced franchisee William "Bill" Van Domelen, who wanted to perfect the fast food model with an emphasis on "fast."
