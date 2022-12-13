ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy, MI

FOX59

Elkhart restaurant named ‘best once-in-a-lifetime’ meal in Indiana

ELKHART, Ind. — Throughout one’s lifetime, a dedicated diner may rack up thousands upon thousands of meals at restaurants, diners, pizzerias, and the like. But have you ever had a so-called “once-in-a-lifetime meal?” According to Eat This, Not That!, a once-in-a-lifetime meal is one “actually worth traveling for” and doesn’t necessarily mean fine dining. It […]
ELKHART, IN
WLNS

Residents worried after multiple businesses close in Leslie

LESLIE, Mich. (WLNS) – Experts say that small towns have needs just like larger communities and oftentimes, that need is greater. With businesses closing their doors in Leslie, some residents wonder if the small town they call home will survive, while others say it’s really not a big deal. “The more that leaves I’m afraid […]
LESLIE, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

1018 E. Mount Hope Ave., Lansing

From the front, 1018 Mt. Hope Ave. looks respectable enough. But if you swing around on Alpha Street, you’ll see what residents facing the back of the building see: derelict, damaged vehicles sitting in waist-high grass and weeds. At least one has a flat tire. Under the back stairs is a pile of wood and other debris.
LANSING, MI
WNDU

Several pigs dead after barn fire in Cass County

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Officials with the Howard Township fire Department say “a number of pigs” are dead after a barn fire early Friday morning in Cass County. Crews were called just after 3:30 a.m. to the 1200 block of Airport Road in Howard Township. When they arrived, they found a large barn fully engulfed with fire.
CASS COUNTY, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

What’s that being built just outside of Chelsea? New development features national chains

CHELSEA, MI -- Cranes, bulldozers and construction workers are currently working on a new development that plans to bring a Starbucks to Chelsea. The national chain known for its coffee and green aprons is planning to open at 1620 S. Main St. as part of a new development that hopes to bring two fast food restaurants to the area. A Starbucks spokesperson confirmed in October that the business plans to open in fall of 2023.
CHELSEA, MI
95.3 MNC

Several Elkhart, Warsaw, Edwardsburg schools closed, switched to e-learning

Several Elkhart, Warsaw and Edwardsburg schools are closed and switching to e-learning. In Warsaw, the decision was made based on advice from the Kosciusko County Health Department. Leesburg Elementary, Jefferson Elementary, Lakeview Middle School, and Warsaw Community High School – will switch to e-Learning, for Thursday, Dec. 15 and Friday,...
WARSAW, IN
wtvbam.com

Nurses at Ascension Borgess Hospital ratify new three deal to avert strike

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A potential strike has been averted at Ascension Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo after an overwhelming majority of unionized nurses ratified a new contract with their hospital’s administration Wednesday. The three-year agreement covers over 300 registered nurses at the hospital. The new contract was...
KALAMAZOO, MI
wtvbam.com

Driver escapes serious injury in roll over crash near Bronson

BATAVIA TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – A Coldwater resident escaped serious injury Friday afternoon in a roll over crash on U.S. 12 near Cavanaugh Road. The Branch County Sheriff’s Department says the crash was reported at about 12:30 p.m. Deputies say a westbound car driven by 19-year-old Graciela Cano went out of control. It then went off of U.S. 12 and rolled over three times before coming to rest on its roof.
BRONSON, MI
WILX-TV

Police seek man in Hillsdale County indecent exposure incident

JONESVILLE, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Jonesville are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man. According to authorities, the man is wanted for questioning in connection with an indecent exposure incident that happened at a Walmart. Further details were not revealed. Photos of the man can be...
JONESVILLE, MI
Mashed

The Story Behind The Rise And Fall Of Hot 'N Now

If you ask a former '80s or '90s kid from the Midwest, chances are they remember Hot 'n Now. Cheap burgers, cheap fries, and a drink delivered fresh, hot, and fast! No inside seating and no counter to order from. Just a simple menu and a drive-thru window. Hot 'n Now was the brainchild of experienced franchisee William "Bill" Van Domelen, who wanted to perfect the fast food model with an emphasis on "fast."
STURGIS, MI

