CHELSEA, MI -- Cranes, bulldozers and construction workers are currently working on a new development that plans to bring a Starbucks to Chelsea. The national chain known for its coffee and green aprons is planning to open at 1620 S. Main St. as part of a new development that hopes to bring two fast food restaurants to the area. A Starbucks spokesperson confirmed in October that the business plans to open in fall of 2023.

CHELSEA, MI ・ 19 HOURS AGO