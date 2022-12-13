ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

nwsportsmanmag.com

Another Washington Wolf Killed By A Cougar

Cougars bagged another Washington wolf, this one a member of the border-straddling Grouse Flats Pack of Asotin County. WDFW reports the wild canid was found dead in Oregon last month and subsequent investigation by ODFW staffers determined it had been killed by a big cat. Even as the Grouse Flats...
ASOTIN COUNTY, WA
newsnationnow.com

Student exodus could be an issue in Idaho killing probe

(NewsNation) —University of Idaho students are heading home after a semester like no other. While such an exodus at semester’s end is typical, a good many students left long before now. “They’ve all moved their classes online because, one, it’s more convenient, but, also, the campus made a...
MOSCOW, ID
q13fox.com

Idaho killer was 'methodical' and 'quick', says slain student's mom

MOSCOW, Idaho - The mother of slain University of Idaho student Kaylee Goncalves described the killer as "methodical" and "quick" when he entered the off-campus rental home and slaughtered her daughter and three friends, according to a new TV interview. "I think this person went in very methodical, I think...
MOSCOW, ID
koze.com

Senator Schoesler Visits Clarkston (Listen)

CLARKSTON, WA – Washington State Senator Mark Schoesler (R-Ritzville) was in Clarkston today for a press tour to talk about various issues including the upcoming session of the Washington State Legislature. It gets underway January 9th and is scheduled to last 105 days. Lawmakers meet annually on the second...
CLARKSTON, WA
yaktrinews.com

Police: suspect dead after SWAT standoff near WSU Pullman

PULLMAN, Wash. – WSU Police have given the all-clear after a SWAT situation prompted a shelter-in-place order on the WSU Pullman campus early Thursday morning. A WSU Pullman Alert posted at 3:20A.M. said that an active SWAT team operation was happening near the south side of campus, across SR-270.
PULLMAN, WA
q13fox.com

Idaho murders: Knife possibly used in slayings known to dull quickly, likely also caused injury to attacker

MOSCOW, Idaho - Warning: The following contains details that might be considered graphic in nature. The fixed-blade, Ka-Bar-style knife police are reportedly searching for in connection with the violent murders of four University of Idaho students is known to dull quickly and would have likely caused injury to the attacker because of the physical force required, an expert told Fox News Digital.
MOSCOW, ID
KING-5

Moscow murders: Police have identified 'patterns' in the investigation

MOSCOW, Idaho — Moscow Police Department has identified certain "patterns" in the quadruple student murder investigation, leading them to sort through over 22,000 white cars that could be the one they are looking for. It's been more than a month since 20-year-old Ethan Chapin, from Conway, Washington; 21-year-old Madison...
MOSCOW, ID
FOX 28 Spokane

Moscow Police release new information on quadruple homicide on Nov. 13th

MOSCOW, Idaho, — Investigators with the Moscow Police Department are continuing to solve the mystery of four University of Idaho students. MPD shared on Facebook the department has been looking through most of the photos and digital content gathered they’re calling “critical cameras” from before and after the murders.
MOSCOW, ID
koze.com

Clarkston Man Charged With Felonies Following Drug Task Force Investigation

CLARKSTON, WA – A 55-year-old Clarkston man was arrested following a Quad Cities Drug Task Force investigation. According to court records, Forest Caston, Junior was charged with three counts of Delivery of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine) following an investigation which included controlled buys over several weeks. Caston was taken...
CLARKSTON, WA

