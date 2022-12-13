Read full article on original website
footballscoop.com
Washington State coach Jake Dickert blasts wide-open Portal, says opposing coaches are targeting Cougars' players and parents
College football’s latest new frontier – the NCAA Transfer Portal window that opened Dec. 5 – has ushered in an unprecedented flood of student-athletes who are seeking to restart or resume their careers in new locations. It’s part of a new era in collegiate sports, what with...
Threats near WSU in Pullman lead to shootout with police; shooter dead
A man who barricaded himself in an apartment near Washington State University and threatened to kill his two roommates was killed in a shootout with police on Thursday morning, according to KHQ in Spokane. Just after 3 a.m., KHQ reported a “shelter in place” alert was in place near the...
nwsportsmanmag.com
Another Washington Wolf Killed By A Cougar
Cougars bagged another Washington wolf, this one a member of the border-straddling Grouse Flats Pack of Asotin County. WDFW reports the wild canid was found dead in Oregon last month and subsequent investigation by ODFW staffers determined it had been killed by a big cat. Even as the Grouse Flats...
Pullman man shot, killed by SWAT Team member during standoff
A Pullman, Washington man was shot and killed by a law enforcement officer Wednesday night after a standoff at his apartment near Washington State University.
newsnationnow.com
Student exodus could be an issue in Idaho killing probe
(NewsNation) —University of Idaho students are heading home after a semester like no other. While such an exodus at semester’s end is typical, a good many students left long before now. “They’ve all moved their classes online because, one, it’s more convenient, but, also, the campus made a...
Idaho Murders Updates: Goncalves Family Hires Attorney
One month after four students were murdered, police have yet to name a suspect or motive.
q13fox.com
Idaho killer was 'methodical' and 'quick', says slain student's mom
MOSCOW, Idaho - The mother of slain University of Idaho student Kaylee Goncalves described the killer as "methodical" and "quick" when he entered the off-campus rental home and slaughtered her daughter and three friends, according to a new TV interview. "I think this person went in very methodical, I think...
koze.com
Senator Schoesler Visits Clarkston (Listen)
CLARKSTON, WA – Washington State Senator Mark Schoesler (R-Ritzville) was in Clarkston today for a press tour to talk about various issues including the upcoming session of the Washington State Legislature. It gets underway January 9th and is scheduled to last 105 days. Lawmakers meet annually on the second...
yaktrinews.com
Police: suspect dead after SWAT standoff near WSU Pullman
PULLMAN, Wash. – WSU Police have given the all-clear after a SWAT situation prompted a shelter-in-place order on the WSU Pullman campus early Thursday morning. A WSU Pullman Alert posted at 3:20A.M. said that an active SWAT team operation was happening near the south side of campus, across SR-270.
q13fox.com
Idaho murders: Knife possibly used in slayings known to dull quickly, likely also caused injury to attacker
MOSCOW, Idaho - Warning: The following contains details that might be considered graphic in nature. The fixed-blade, Ka-Bar-style knife police are reportedly searching for in connection with the violent murders of four University of Idaho students is known to dull quickly and would have likely caused injury to the attacker because of the physical force required, an expert told Fox News Digital.
q13fox.com
Idaho murders: Group spotted walking in background of bodycam video taken near crime scene at 3 a.m.
MOSCOW, Idaho - Several people can be seen walking in the background of police bodycam video taken near the King Road home where four University of Idaho students were killed in their sleep on Nov. 13 and around the same time. Plainclothes officers made an unrelated stop of three University...
KLEWTV
VIDEO: Moscow Police Captain describes reaction to initial homicide call
Moscow Police Department released a video conducted by the department on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. Captain Roger Lanier describes his reaction to receiving the initial call that four University of Idaho students had been murdered.
KING-5
Moscow murders: Police have identified 'patterns' in the investigation
MOSCOW, Idaho — Moscow Police Department has identified certain "patterns" in the quadruple student murder investigation, leading them to sort through over 22,000 white cars that could be the one they are looking for. It's been more than a month since 20-year-old Ethan Chapin, from Conway, Washington; 21-year-old Madison...
FOX 28 Spokane
Moscow Police release new information on quadruple homicide on Nov. 13th
MOSCOW, Idaho, — Investigators with the Moscow Police Department are continuing to solve the mystery of four University of Idaho students. MPD shared on Facebook the department has been looking through most of the photos and digital content gathered they’re calling “critical cameras” from before and after the murders.
Inmate Overdoses on Fentanyl While in Custody at Nez Perce County Jail
LEWISTON - A 28-year-old Lewiston woman has been charged with two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance (Fentanyl) and Introduction of Contraband into a Corrections Facility, all felonies, after she allegedly overdosed while in custody for a previous offense at the Nez Perce County Adult Detention Center. On the...
koze.com
Clarkston Man Charged With Felonies Following Drug Task Force Investigation
CLARKSTON, WA – A 55-year-old Clarkston man was arrested following a Quad Cities Drug Task Force investigation. According to court records, Forest Caston, Junior was charged with three counts of Delivery of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine) following an investigation which included controlled buys over several weeks. Caston was taken...
