Jackson State fans let Mo Williams down vs. Mississippi State
Jackson State finally got a chance to play in its back yard, but Mo Williams said he was disappointed by the lack of support. The post Jackson State fans let Mo Williams down vs. Mississippi State appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Coaches Called Out For Despicable Move After Mike Leach's Death
Some concerning reports are coming out of the college football world on Wednesday. According to Mississippi State insider Steve Robertson, some coaches are reportedly trying to poach transfers from the Bulldogs program just after the death of head coach Mike Leach. "Getting some reports of some college coaches working through...
Alabama man wins extra Christmas cash, wins $55,000 jackpot in Mississippi Lottery
An Alabama man has some extra Christmas cash with the $55,000 dollar prize he won in the Mississippi Lottery. Mississippi Lottery officials report that the man won the prize in Dec. 10 drawing of the Mississippi Match 5 game. The player, from Carrollton, Alabama, matched all five numbers with one...
wtva.com
Suspect wanted for Lowndes County murder
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A murder suspect is on the run in Lowndes County. Bobby Childs Jr. is accused of fatally shooting Julius Wilson, 55, of Columbus, Tuesday night. According to the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened at approximately 9:40 at an apartment on Jess Lyons Road in Columbus.
wcbi.com
Noxubee County Sheriff’s Department searches for wanted man
NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Noxubee County man is in trouble with the sheriff’s department. Investigators are looking for Clint Earvin, Sr. Noxubee County Sheriff Tommy Roby said Earvin is wanted on two counts of grand larceny. That is basically stealing items that add up to felony charges. Brooksville Police are also on the lookout for Earvin.
