ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starkville, MS

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Coaches Called Out For Despicable Move After Mike Leach's Death

Some concerning reports are coming out of the college football world on Wednesday. According to Mississippi State insider Steve Robertson, some coaches are reportedly trying to poach transfers from the Bulldogs program just after the death of head coach Mike Leach. "Getting some reports of some college coaches working through...
STARKVILLE, MS
wtva.com

Suspect wanted for Lowndes County murder

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A murder suspect is on the run in Lowndes County. Bobby Childs Jr. is accused of fatally shooting Julius Wilson, 55, of Columbus, Tuesday night. According to the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened at approximately 9:40 at an apartment on Jess Lyons Road in Columbus.
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Noxubee County Sheriff’s Department searches for wanted man

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Noxubee County man is in trouble with the sheriff’s department. Investigators are looking for Clint Earvin, Sr. Noxubee County Sheriff Tommy Roby said Earvin is wanted on two counts of grand larceny. That is basically stealing items that add up to felony charges. Brooksville Police are also on the lookout for Earvin.
NOXUBEE COUNTY, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy