Retail sales have dropped significantly
Black Friday may have been back in fashion this year, but the strong turnout at the start of the holiday shopping season last month wasn't enough to counter a broader consumer pullback in spending.
'I'm just lost': Couple reflects after their home was burned down
Alan and Kirsten Mays's home was burned down a year ago and authorities are still actively investigating. "This is Life with Lisa Ling" talks with the interracial family about the loss.
Why people in China are panic buying canned yellow peaches as Covid surges
An unprecedented wave of Covid cases in China has sparked panic buying of fever medicines, pain killers, and even home remedies such as canned peaches, leading to shortages online and in stores.
Here's where mortgage rates and home prices may be headed in 2023
The housing market is still up double digits from a year ago, but where will it go in 2023? Danielle Hale, Realtor.com's chief economist, breaks down her predictions for home buyers and sellers.
Missing American student's French host mother talked to CNN. Hear what she said
The woman who hosted Kenny DeLand Jr., an American college student studying in France before he went missing, told CNN she thinks he may have left voluntarily -- a claim echoed by a French prosecutor. But the young man's parents don't believe that's the case and the student's father said he felt there was not an urgent enough response from authorities. CNN's Melissa Bell reports.
'Putin killed off Russian culture,' Ukranian and Russian authors on ten months of war
Ukrainian novelist Andrey Kurkov and historian Nina Khrushcheva talk to Christiane Amanpour about how Russian and Ukraine have changed after nearly a year of war.
Bernard Arnault just became the world's richest person. So who is he?
Bernard Arnault, the chairman of French luxury goods giant LVMH, has just become the first European to top Bloomberg's list of the world's richest people, relegating Elon Musk to second place.
'I carry a gun everywhere I go': GOP lawmaker grills activist over rhetoric
Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) called out Harvard Law instructor and LGTBQ rights activist Alejandra Caraballo at a House oversight hearing over some of her past tweets.
'I can't do this anymore': Bannon comments on Trump's trading cards
CNN political analyst John Avlon and political commentator Errol Louis join "CNN This Morning" to discuss former President Donald Trump's announcement he is selling digital trading cards.
Officer injured on Jan. 6 says resigning wasn't his choice: 'They did that to me, the mob'
A US Capitol police officer injured on January 6, 2021, said Thursday that he is not leaving the force by choice, but "because they did that to me, the mob."
Prince Harry and Meghan reveal bitter split from royal family in Netflix documentary
Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have detailed the breakdown of their relationship with the British royal family in the final episodes of their controversial Netflix documentary.
Indian and Chinese troops fight with sticks and bricks in video
Video of what appears to be a previously unreported violent clash between Indian and Chinese troops at their disputed Himalayan border has emerged online, offering a rare window into the long-simmering territorial tensions between the two Asian powers.
Ellen DeGeneres 'heartbroken' over death of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss
Ellen DeGeneres has issued a statement regarding the death of her former talk show's longtime DJ and co-executive producer, Stephen "tWitch" Boss, saying on Wednesday that she's "heartbroken" over his passing.
5 Louisiana law enforcement officers indicted in death of Ronald Greene
Five law enforcement officers involved in the May 2019 death of Black motorist Ronald Greene have been indicted on state charges by a grand jury in Union Parish, Louisiana.
Who's manning the train? Railroads want a one-person crew
When a freight train travels across the country, two people are in the cab of the locomotive working to keep the train, its often hazardous and flammable contents, and the communities they are passing through, all safe.
Capitol rioter who chased officer near Senate chamber sentenced to 5 years in prison
The rioter at the front of a mob that chased US Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman up flights of stairs near the Senate chamber on January 6, 2021, has been sentenced to five years behind bars.
Fact check: Republican congressman falsely claims Democratic congresswoman said pedophilia isn't a crime
On Thursday afternoon, Republican Rep. Ronny Jackson of Texas accused Democratic Rep. Katie Porter of California of having said that "pedophilia isn't a crime."
HBCU Winston-Salem State University responds to video of Black student being arrested in classroom
Winston-Salem State University, a historically Black institution in North Carolina, has addressed the use of law enforcement on its campus amid the online spread of a video that shows a Black student being arrested in a classroom after an apparent dispute with a professor.
What would Patriot missiles do for Ukraine?
The Patriot missile defense could help protect Ukraine from Russia's best missiles. But it is costly, requires training, and Russia calls it provocative.
