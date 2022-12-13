Read full article on original website
Scot Tomkinson
3d ago
That whole story has stunk since it first was told nothing lines up ,Nothing seems to fit, but hey their a family of democrats It doesn't have to, Just listen to the media It's okay
Reply(5)
76
Clint Hatfield
3d ago
"there’s an 82-year-old man asleep in his own bed and gets attacked in his own home."....🤔...that's not what happened, though, is it?
Reply(3)
62
Born2BFree
3d ago
Nancy Pelosi and her disrespectful behavior is ultimately responsible for rialing up people to violence. Karma. I feel sorry for her family for being victims of her madness.
Reply(1)
51
Related
Former House Speaker Paul Ryan says there's no one 'better suited' to lead House Republicans than Kevin McCarthy: 'He's been good for conservatives'
McCarthy has hit a bumpy path in rounding up the requisite votes to become speaker, with some Freedom Caucus members balking at supporting his bid.
Nancy Pelosi Glows In Gold Gown With Daughter Alexandra At Joe & Jill Biden’s 1st State Dinner: Photo
Nancy Pelosi, 82, shined at the White House State Dinner hosted by POTUS Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden on Dec. 1. Nancy, who stepped down as the Democratic House Speaker last month, wore a gorgeous gold gown to the event. She was joined by her daughter, Emmy-nominated journalist Alexandra Pelosi, 52, who wore an elegant, plunging black gown. Nancy and Alexandra stepped out together over one month after the politician’s husband Paul Pelosi, 82, was the victim of a home invasion attack.
Lauren Boebert Fumes as Nancy Pelosi Has Capitol Room Named After Her
The room has great significance for Democrats as the one where the Jan. 6 committee presented the findings of its investigation into the Capitol riots.
Alexandra Pelosi says dad Paul is ‘healing, but ‘looks like Frankenstein’ after hammer attack
Filmmaker Alexandra Pelosi says her father Paul is “healing” after a brutal hammer attack left him with a fractured skull in October — but added that the 82-year-old “looks like Frankenstein.” Alexandra — the youngest of Paul and outgoing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s five children — gave an update on her father’s condition in an interview with “CBS Sunday Morning” to promote her forthcoming HBO documentary “Pelosi in the House.” “He is getting better every day. Thank you for asking,” Alexandra Pelosi told Dickerson. “The scars are healing. I mean, he looks like Frankenstein. The scars are healing, but I think the...
WATCH: Lauren Boebert tells Pelosi Americans 'fired you' to her face
Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) went viral after telling House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) that the public "fired" her on the House floor.
BET
President Obama, Hillary Clinton, Rev. Al Sharpton, And Others React To News Of Brittney Griner’s Release From Russian Prison
WNBA star Brittney Griner is on her way home after spending months in a Russian prison. CBS News was the first to break the news on Thursday morning (December 8) after President Joe Biden tweeted, “She’s safe. She’s on a plane. She’s on her way home.”
Jimmy Kimmel has brutal response to Elon Musk changing his pronouns to 'Prosecute/Fauci'
Jimmy Kimmel has offered a very strong comeback to Elon Musk on Twitter, after the Tesla CEO provocatively posted about changing his pronouns to “'Prosecute/Fauci”.It comes as Musk shared a series of posts about Joe Biden's chief medical advisor and immunologist Dr Anthony Fauci and echoed the sentiments of a right-wing campaign to charge him for his involvement in setting the US’s Covid policies.Musk also shared a meme from the Lord of the Rings of Fauci telling Biden “Just one more lockdown, my king..." in a criticism of the measures taken against Coronavirus last year. Musk hinted at support for...
Voices: I used to think Nancy Pelosi was everything wrong with Washington. Wow, was I wrong
Nancy Pelosi has never been particularly popular outside Washington. Like most of Congress, she has low approval ratings and high disapproval ratings. Many conservatives see her as the embodiment of out-of-touch California liberalism that triggers outrage, but liberals see her as part of an old guard that is much less left-wing than they are. Meanwhile, much of America saw her as unwilling to let go of power. I say this because at one time or another, I shared all these views. As a young man inspired by Barack Obama’s soaring rhetoric about bridging larger divides, I found Pelosi’s establishment-style politics...
Washington Examiner
Elon Musk puts DNC on notice as he warns of 'smoking guns'
Elon Musk is putting the Democratic National Committee on high alert as he threatens to expose more "smoking guns" in his efforts to release internal communications and documents to the public. Musk, who recently became Twitter CEO, released never-before-seen information regarding the social media platform’s decision to suppress news stories...
Joe Biden's Latest Photo Prompts Intense Speculation About His Legs
Biden shared an image of himself in the Oval Office that featured a wild optical illusion.
Kyrsten Sinema's party switch may make life that much harder for her already stressed out Hill staff
"I doubt many Sinema staffers are going to be the highlight of any Democratic happy hours," said a former spokesperson for then-Sen. Joe Lieberman.
Popculture
Former Democratic Congresswoman Joins Fox News
Tulsi Gabbard is joining FOX News as a paid tributor. The former congresswoman recently announced that she has left the Democratic party. Since her transition, she has emerged as a leading critic of liberals, campaigning with several Trump-backed Republicans during the recent midterm elections cycle. Deadline reports that the LA Times was the first to confirm the hire. Gabbard filled in for Tucker Carlson on his primetime show on Monday evenings. She's also contributed to other Fox News programming. In June, she appeared on a panel on FOX's afternoon table talk program The Five and occupied its seat that is typically reserved for Democrats and liberals. Before switching parties, she ran for the Democratic presidential nomination in the 2020 cycle, forgoing a run for reelection for a Hawaii congressional seat. She's hasn't been shy of her criticism of the part, alleging it's "an elitist cabal of warmongers."
Obama pauses his speech to let a 4-year-old say a few words
President Obama rallies in Atlanta for Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock ahead of the runoff election when he interrupts his own speech to let a four-year-old say a few words.
Race Expert Newt Gingrich Says Herschel Walker Is Better “African American” Over Sen. Warnock
The former Republican Speaker of the House of Representatives, Newt Gingrich, claimed that "having an African American" like GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker is a "dramatic improvement" over the incumbent Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock. The post Race Expert Newt Gingrich Says Herschel Walker Is Better “African American” Over Sen. Warnock appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Voters in Marjorie Taylor Greene and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's district agree on one thing
Voters in Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's New York City district and Marjorie Taylor Greene's rural Georgia district see politics very differently. But this election season one issue is uniting them, and it's a good thing for Republicans.
Donald Trump's Trading Cards Have Sparked a Republican Meltdown
Trump said he is selling NFTs of himself for $99, and one Republican tweeted, "Whoever advised Trump to sell NFT's shouldn't be fired. They should be exiled."
MSNBC
Voter fraud investigation takes a serious turn for Mark Meadows
At roughly this time a decade ago, Mark Meadows was probably feeling pretty good about his career in North Carolina politics. The Republican had just easily won his first congressional campaign in the state, and the future appeared bright. Local voters proceeded to re-elect him by wide margins in the next three election cycles.
Black America Web
Barack Obama Didn’t Have To Roast Herschel Walker Like This, But We’re Glad He Did
I‘m not sure if former President Barack Obama was auditioning to be on an episode of Wild ‘n Out or if Kevin Hart, Katt Williams and Martin Lawrence formed a comedy Voltron that took the form of America’s first Black commander-in-chief—but Obama really didn’t need to roast Herschel Walker like this.
CNN Fires Top Morning Show Host
"Morning Express with Robin Meade" host Robin Meade was among the staffers laid off by CNN this week, according to Variety. Meade was the host of the morning show on HLN, which is owned by CNN, and has been with the network for 21 years.
The Jewish Press
Biden’s Press Secretary Kindergarten Teacher of the Year: ‘I’m Not Calling on People who Yell’
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Tuesday was in the middle of a press briefing on COVID-19 with Chief Medial Advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci, when Diana Glebova, White House Correspondent for the Daily Caller, a right-wing publication founded by Tucker Carlson, interrupted the proceedings. Glebova called out at Dr. Fauci to respond to the fact that she had asked him several times what he had done to investigate the origins of the virus.
CNN
1M+
Followers
178K+
Post
1084M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 129