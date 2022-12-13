Read full article on original website
firststateupdate.com
Troopers ID Victim In Fatal Townsend Rollover Crash
firststateupdate.com
Dover Police Identify Bicyclist Struck And Killed Tuesday
firststateupdate.com
Police: Woman Stabbed, Carjacked In Lewes On Thursday
Delaware State Police have arrested 27-year-old Justice Bowser of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, for a carjacking that occurred yesterday in Lewes. Officials said on December 15, 2022, at approximately 5:48 a.m., troopers responded to the 17,000 block of Valley Drive in Lewes for a reported carjacking. The investigation showed that the 56-year-old victim remotely started her vehicle while she was inside her residence. She walked outside, opened the driver’s side car door, and placed her purse inside the vehicle. She heard the car door shut after she walked toward the vehicle’s rear hatch to retrieve an item. When she walked back to the driver’s side, she observed Bowser standing by the driver’s side car door and a child seated on the passenger side according to police. The victim attempted to remove Bowser when Bowser got into the vehicle, however, Bowser stabbed the victim in the arm with an unknown object and fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle police said.
firststateupdate.com
Troopers ID Woman Killed In Dover Accident Monday
1 dead, 1 injured after multi-vehicle crash in New Castle, Delaware
Authorities on the scene say a silver car was traveling southbound when it crossed into oncoming traffic.
WBOC
Updated: Police ID Woman Killed in Dover Area Car Crash
firststateupdate.com
One Bicyclists Dead, One Hospitalized After Dover Accident
Driver killed in 2-car collision on Gloucester County highway
A motorist was killed in a two-vehicle collision Wednesday evening in Gloucester County. A 52-year-old Marlton man was driving a Honda Accord west on Route 322/South Black Horse Pike near Ocean Lane in Monroe Township around 5:40 p.m. when he attempted to make a left turn into a parking lot, according to Monroe Township Police.
firststateupdate.com
Man Charged In Numerous Felony Investigations
Officers from the New Castle County Division of Police have arrested 18-year-old Semaj Lloyd of Wilmington in reference to numerous felony investigations. Officials said on Thursday, December 15, 2022, Semaj was taken into custody without incident in reference to six separate investigations involving stolen motor vehicles. Through forensic evidence and...
Cape Gazette
Crews working to remove submerged car
Crews have been working all morning and into the afternoon Dec. 16 to remove a submerged vehicle from the Broadkill River near Milton Memorial Park. Milton Police, Delaware State Police, DNREC Natural Resources police and other emergency personnel are on the scene overseeing the effort. There are no reports of injuries related to the incident.
YAHOO!
53-year-old man dies after car drifts off road near Odessa Wednesday morning: Police
nccpdnews.com
SUSPECT ARRESTED FOR MULTIPLE FELONY CHARGES RELATED TO VEHICLE THEFTS AND BURGLARIES – SEMAJ LLOYD (18)
(New Castle, DE 19720) Officers from the New Castle County Division of Police have arrested Semaj Lloyd (18) of Wilmington in reference to numerous felony investigations. On Thursday, December 15, 2022, Semaj was taken into custody without incident in reference to six separate investigations involving stolen motor vehicles. Through forensic evidence and investigative measures detectives were able to link Semaj to vehicles that were stolen from the communities of Westhaven, Collins Park, Wilmington Manor, Cleland Heights, and Brookside Park.
Traffic Alert: Route 141 closed in both directions due to motor vehicle crash
NEW CASTLE, DE – The DSP has issued the following traffic and public safety announcement regarding a collision on Route 41 near Stockton Drive and Frenchtown Road. Delaware State Police are currently on the scene of a serious motor vehicle collision on East Basin Road (Route 141) in the New Castle area. As a result, Route 141 is closed in both directions in the area of Stockton Drive and Frenchtown Road (Route 273) for an extended period. Motorists are urged to seek alternate routes of travel to avoid delays. This collision is in the early stages of the investigation. Additional The post Traffic Alert: Route 141 closed in both directions due to motor vehicle crash appeared first on Shore News Network.
WGMD Radio
6 Injured in Crash Near Georgetown
Six people were injured after a 3 vehicle collision on Zoar Road near Georgetown around 5:30 Monday evening. Delaware State Police say a Kia driven by a 34 year old man from Wilmington was eastbound on Wood Branch Road and failed to remain stopped at a stop sign. The Kia pulled onto northbound Zoar Road colliding with a Toyota driven by a 59 year old Georgetown woman and striking a utility pole – and a Cruze driven by a 20 year old Millsboro woman. All three drivers and a passenger in each vehicle were treated for non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the Kia was cited for failure to remain stopped and driving while suspended or revoked.
WGMD Radio
State Police Investigating Weekend Theft at Caesar Rodney High School
State Police need your help in identifying someone who entered the parking lot of Caesar Rodney High School on Old North Road in Camden on Saturday, December 10th. Police say this person stole a generator and sound system worth over $1500. If you recognize the vehicle in the pictures or have information regarding this theft, contact Detective C. Bowie at Troop 3 by calling (302) 698-8503. Information can also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at (800) 847-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com/.
firststateupdate.com
Troopers Identify Second Victim Who Succumbed To Injuries Suffered In Lewes Head-On Collision
Delaware State Police have identified the second victim who died in a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred on December 10, 2022, in the Lewes area as Irma Koch, 104, of Lewes, Delaware. Yesterday police identified the first victim who died in the accident as Carol Greblunas, 73, of Lewes,...
Genealogy leads to rape suspect's arrest in Cecil Co., case dates back 20 years
Investigators track down rape suspect 20 years after the crime in Cecil County with family genealogy tied to DNA evidence.
Human remains found in basement of home in the Wissinoming section of Philadelphia
The home has been the focus of a police investigation this week.
firststateupdate.com
Man Charged In Prices Corner GameStop Armed Robbery
The Delaware State Police have arrested 56-year-old Brian Bishop of Wilmington for the robbery of a Wilmington area Game Stop last week. Officials said on December 7, 2022, at approximately 7:39 p.m., troopers were dispatched to an armed robbery at GameStop, located at 3204 Kirkwood Highway in Wilmington. The investigation revealed that an unknown male suspect entered the store wearing an unknown type of face covering and dark clothing. The suspect approached two store employees, displayed a firearm in his waistband, and demanded numerous video game accessories said police. The suspect also demanded an undisclosed amount of money from the cash registers. The suspect then fled the area with the stolen merchandise and money. No one was injured during this incident.
Baltimore woman charged in hit and run that left Columbia man dead on I-95
A 63-year-old Baltimore woman has been charged in connection to a deadly hit and run on I-95 that left a Columbia man dead.
