Spread: Hornets -3 It feels like the Hornets have not been favored in a game in quite some time, but with the news of Dejounte Murray, John Collins and Clint Capela all being out for Atlanta I actually like a three-star play on Charlotte tonight. As of this writing, it appears as though Gordon Hayward is trending towards a return to the lineup for the Hornets. That added with LaMelo Ball's return on Wednesday, this is the healthiest the Hornets have been maybe all season. Neither team has been playing all that well lately, but with the injury luck seeming to shift in Charlotte's direction, I would say lay the points with Buzz City tonight.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 12 HOURS AGO