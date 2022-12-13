Read full article on original website
Aaron Rodgers ‘Chess Match’: Rams LB Bobby Wagner Ready for Packers
When the NFL schedule was released before the season, this week's Monday night matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and Green Bay Packers was a contestant for a great prime-time game. Things change fast in the NFL, though, as both teams have failed to meet their preseason expectations. The Rams...
Notre Dame Got A “Tremendous Fit” And NFL Kicker In Spencer Shrader
Notre Dame landed their first addition from the transfer portal since it opened up on Monday, securing a commitment from South Florida placekicker Spencer Shrader. With the graduation of senior kicker Blake Grupe, finding a replacement in the portal became an important, but overlooked priority. Special teams evaluating can be...
Jaguars vs. Cowboys: Travon Walker Listed as Questionable
The Jacksonville Jaguars have six key players listed as questionable for this weekend's clash against the Dallas Cowboys, but one name is standing above the rest. No. 1 pick Travon Walker (ankle) is listed as questionable for the contest, along with quarterback Trevor Lawrence (toe), cornerback Darious Williams (abdomen), guard Brandon Scherff (abdomen), safety Andrew Wingard (shoulder), and linebacker Chad Muma (ankle).
Kenny Pickett Keeps Door Open to Play as He Continues to Practice
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett continues to practice while in concussion protocol, keeping his window to return open for Week 15 against the Carolina Panthers. Pickett was a limited participant in practice for a second consecutive day. Meanwhile, Mason Rudolph and Mitch Trubisky continued to split reps as...
Logan Wilson Reveals Top Attribute A Super Bowl Team Needs
CINCINNATI — Bengals star linebacker Logan Wilson appeared on Up & Adams this week following a career-high tackle outing in the 23-10 win over Cleveland. The Wyoming product gave some insight into the most important attribute a team needs to make a Super Bowl. "Biggest thing is unselfishness," Wilson...
Rams Coach Reveals Reasons for Waiving LB Terrell Lewis
The Los Angeles Rams rank bottom-10 in the NFL in sacks, and yet, on Thursday, decided to waive third-year outside linebacker Terrell Lewis, a former third-round pick who entered the season as a potential breakout candidate. Lewis, 24, played in 11 games with three starts prior to his departure, recording...
Former Texans Star Returns With Chiefs: Warm Welcome?
After former franchise quarterback Deshaun Watson returned to face the Houston Texans with the Cleveland Browns in Week 13, they are set to host yet another former player. In their Week 15 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, the Texans will see former safety Justin Reid make his return to NRG Stadium for the first time. While Watson was showered with boos and taunts, the reception for Reid will likely be much warmer.
Pros & Cons of Broncos Drafting a First-Round QB in 2023
It's unbelievable that a conversation about drafting a quarterback is on the table for Denver Broncos, but here we are. Denver made that big trade for Russell Wilson, but the acquisition has not panned out. While Wilson isn't the only issue with the Broncos' offense, many of them fall at...
Giants Out to Spoil Commanders’ Run
The New York Giants has unfinished business to take care of this weekend when it visits FedExField to face the Washington Commanders in a critical NFC East game. The winner will gain the head-to-head tie-breaking advantage and, according to the website FiveThirtyEight, improve its chances of gaining a postseason berth.
Chiefs Injury Updates Ahead of Game Against Texans
As the Kansas City Chiefs gear up for the final stretch of the 2022 campaign, they're looking to get and stay healthy for their last four games of the regular season. Coming off a Week 14 victory on the road against the Denver Broncos, Kansas City is traveling to Houston to square off against the 1-11-1 Texans this week. Currently, Lovie Smith's squad has injuries to multiple notable playmakers such as running back Dameon Pierce, cornerbacks Steven Nelson and Derek Stingley Jr., wide receiver Nico Collins and a few others. Meanwhile, the Chiefs' injury report for Week 15 contains a lot of names but not many serious ailments.
Tyler Lockett having surgery for broken hand. He, Seahawks in race to get back this season
How quickly can Tyler Lockett return from hand surgery?. The Seahawks hope their season has enough meaning by the end of this month to answer that question. Pete Carroll said Friday Seattle’s captain and top wide receiver is heading out of state to have a specialist perform surgery on his left hand. The coach didn’t rule out Lockett returning to play Jan. 1, when the Seahawks host the New York Jets.
Saints Injury Roundup: McCoy Returns to Practice, 13 Players Listed on Wednesday’s Report
LIMITED: J.T. Gray (hamstring), Juwan Johnson (ankle), Cam Jordan (foot), Marshon Lattimore (abdomen), Ryan Ramczyk (rest/knee), Adam Trautman (ankle), Payton Turner (ankle), Pete Werner (ankle) Ingram, Washington, Williams, Baun, Lutz, and Jordan were among those not spotted at Wednesday's practice. Chase Hansen and Erik McCoy were among those to return...
NFL Week 15 Picks From the MMQB Staff
Welcome to Week 15. With no more bye weeks, all 32 teams are in action. Several big games have playoff ramifications for both teams, including an AFC East game between the Bills and Dolphins and an NFC East showdown on Sunday night between the Commanders and Giants, two teams that tied in their last matchup. Meanwhile, the Lions look to stay hot against the Jets and the Cowboys may have their hands full with the Jaguars.
‘No Babying’: Rookie QB Desmond Ridder Reveals Falcons’ Process Toward Debut
When the Atlanta Falcons took quarterback Desmond Ridder in the third round of the NFL Draft, they did it with the hope that he could become their future signal-caller. But, of course, the road to becoming a starter at any position, especially quarterback, would be tough, and the Falcons made sure that nothing was easy.
Richard Sherman thinks Seahawks’ Tariq Woolen may be named All-Pro by this season’s end
The mentor is pleased with his protege. So pleased, Richard Sherman thinks Tariq Woolen could be named an All-Pro cornerback at the end of this season. “I mean, he may find himself on an All-Pro team,” Sherman, Seattle’s legendary cornerback and three-time All-Pro, said of the Seahawks’ wondrous fifth-round draft choice this spring.
T.Y Hilton Creates Cowboys Crowd at WR: ‘We Took It!’
The Dallas Cowboys wanted some receiver depth and got it in the form of T.Y. Hilton. With the Odell Beckham Jr. saga in a sort of separate category - yes, the parties are still talking - Dallas moved in another direction, of sorts. That direction led them to Hilton. Cowboys...
Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets vs Hawks
Spread: Hornets -3 It feels like the Hornets have not been favored in a game in quite some time, but with the news of Dejounte Murray, John Collins and Clint Capela all being out for Atlanta I actually like a three-star play on Charlotte tonight. As of this writing, it appears as though Gordon Hayward is trending towards a return to the lineup for the Hornets. That added with LaMelo Ball's return on Wednesday, this is the healthiest the Hornets have been maybe all season. Neither team has been playing all that well lately, but with the injury luck seeming to shift in Charlotte's direction, I would say lay the points with Buzz City tonight.
OBJ Talks Contract with Cowboys; Bills ‘Wait’ to Sign?
Increasingly, in the eyes of NFL observers, Odell Beckham Jr. seems like a "prize free agent'' ... for the spring of 2023. The Dallas Cowboys still have the idea of signing OBJ now, with the hope that he could contribute in the NFL Playoffs - and maybe with a contract offer that would secure his services in future years as well, especially as his "ticking time bomb'' knee is well in his past.
What the ESPN FPI Says About the Panthers’ Chances Against the Steelers
Bank of America Stadium will be hosting an important game in the month of December (that's not the ACC Championship game) for the the first time in a long time when the Carolina Panthers and Pittsburgh Steelers get together on Sunday afternoon. Carolina has won two in a row and...
