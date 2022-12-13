Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The daughter of Haitian immigrants, Claudine Gay is appointed the first black president of Harvard UniversityAnita DurairajCambridge, MA
Boston Red Sox Make Trade For Much Needed PitchingOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Harvard University announces Claudine Gay as 1st Black president, 2nd womanB.R. ShenoyCambridge, MA
Tufts announces construction of new residence hallThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Maine Chapter of the Freedom from Religion Foundation Targets Nativity SceneThe Maine WriterBucksport, ME
Related
communityadvocate.com
Marlborough schools deal with lower MCAS scores, absenteeism
MARLBOROUGH – While the COVID-19 pandemic has abated, its aftereffects continue to be felt. For Marlborough Public Schools, as in school systems across the state, extensive absences caused by the pandemic have led to lower MCAS scores. During the School Committee meeting on Nov. 22, R.J. Skala, assistant superintendent...
communityadvocate.com
Crossroads Continuum honors supporters at Apex
MARLBOROUGH – Crossroads Continuum is gearing up for its “Hero Happy Hour” at Apex Entertainment. The event will take place on Dec. 15 from 6 to 8 p.m. At the Hero Happy Hour, community leaders, parents and their students can enjoy bowling, laser tag, bumper cars and arcade games. Smiley, who is the WooSox mascot, will join in the festivities.
communityadvocate.com
Apartments, event venue among proposals for White Cliffs
NORTHBOROUGH – From housing to collaborative workspace and an event venue, Northborough has received three responses to its recent request for proposals (RFP) for the redevelopment and reuse of White Cliffs. The town issued the RFP in October and accepted proposals through Dec. 8. The White Cliffs Committee will...
communityadvocate.com
Library Building Committee discuss next steps after Town Meeting
WESTBOROUGH – The windows and roof of the Westborough Public Library still need to be replaced. As does the electrical system. The entrances, doors and ramps are not ADA compliant, and the elevator needs work. The question – with the plans for expanding and renovating the library rejected at...
communityadvocate.com
Marlborough gets MassWorks grant for Main Street improvements
MARLBOROUGH – Portions of Main and Weed streets are about to undergo some changes. The city was recently awarded a $3 million grant from the MassWorks Infrastructure Program through the state’s Executive Office of Housing and Economic Development. The grant, which was approved by the City Council on...
communityadvocate.com
Fine, three-day license suspension for Vape City in Westborough
WESTBOROUGH – An anonymous complaint led to a $1,000 fine and a three-day license suspension for the Vape City Smoke Shop at 135 Turnpike Road. According to the Board of Health, on Thursday, Nov. 17, Public Health Director Jennifer Sullivan and Health Inspector Maria Goncalves, in collaboration with the Tobacco Control Coalition, conducted a compliance check at Vape City. This check was initiated as a result of the receipt of an anonymous complaint.
communityadvocate.com
Westborough’s Paul Horrigan honored as ‘Veteran of the Year’
WESTBOROUGH – Veterans’ Advisory Board member Paul Horrigan has been named the 2022 Veteran of the Year. The board presented the award to Horrigan during the Dec. 13 Select Board meeting. A Vietnam War veteran, Horrigan has been advocating for veterans programs for decades. He remains active with...
communityadvocate.com
‘Quality not quantity:’ Marlborough boys track gets ready for winter season
MARLBOROUGH – As the Marlborough High School boys varsity track team races around the indoor track, they keep one goal in mind – to beat their own personal records. “Every day, throughout the season, if they throw further, run faster and jump higher, that is my goal for them – to self improve,” Head Coach Emily Welton-Reis said.
communityadvocate.com
Rimkus: American flag returns over Cox Square
HUDSON – An old holiday tradition was renewed on Nov. 26 when members of Manning Post VFW, and other volunteers, renewed, re-lighted and re-hung the American Flag at Cox Square, Central and Lincoln street. Created in 1953 by the late Harry Schneider, the Flag was once part of the...
communityadvocate.com
Virginia McGowan, 80, formerly of Shrewsbury
– Virginia (Hall) McGowan, 80, of Worcester, Massachusetts died Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at the UMass-Memorial Medical Center. She leaves behind four children and their spouses, Maria A. Williams and her husband Chris of Rockwood, Maine, Patty Svirsky and her husband Bob of Lynn, Massachusetts, Bob McGowan and his wife Allison of Zionsville, Indiana, and Deb McGowan of Seattle, Washington; three grandchildren, Nicole Walsh, and Caroline and Kevin McGowan; three sisters, Christine Williams, Frances Kelly, and Mary Frazer; two brothers, Bernard and John Hall, her best friend Betsy Eck, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brothers David and Edward Hall.
communityadvocate.com
Bessie M. McMenemy, 96, of Northborough
– Bessie M. McMenemy passed away peacefully on Monday evening, December 12, 2022, at the age of 96 years. Bessie was born in Boston and raised in Roxbury, the daughter of Leland B. and Violet K. (Arnold) Buchanan. For several years Bessie operated the Town Line Pet Shop in Hudson....
communityadvocate.com
Natalice Mendes, 61, of Marlborough and Framingham
– Natalice Mendes, 61, of Marlborough and Framingham passed away unexpectedly on Monday December 12, 2022 at MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham. She was born, raised and educated in Anápolis, Goiás, Brazil the daughter of the late Joaquim Mendes Da Silva and Delmira Gabriel De Jesus. Natalice worked as a chef in area nursing homes serving delicious meals to residents for many years. Natalice showed love to others through her passion for cooking, baking, and celebrating joyous occasions. She was a member of St. Tarcisius Church in Framingham and also helped teach the children in the church’s daycare and preschool. Natalice enjoyed the beach, shopping and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She loved everyone with all of her heart, always trying her best to help others.
communityadvocate.com
Developers make changes to proposed Hyundai dealership
WESTBOROUGH – The developers behind a proposed Hyundai dealership in Westborough presented the Planning Board with several changes to their plans. TTHY Westborough LLC hopes to convert 180-182 Turnpike Road – which combined would be a total of a 9.34-acre site – into the dealership. Many of...
communityadvocate.com
Elizabeth J. Tebbetts, 87, of Southborough
– On Saturday, December 10th, Elizabeth J. Tebbetts “Betty,” a beloved mother, grandmother and great grandmother peacefully passed away. She was 87 years old, two days shy of her 88th birthday. Born to Joseph Marchand and Mildred A. (Geyer) Marchand was the oldest of their eight children. She...
communityadvocate.com
Jose V. Cabral, 70, of Hudson
– Jose Vicente Cabral “Ze”, 70, long time resident of Hudson, MA, passed peacefully surrounded by his family at home on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 after a struggle with cancer. He was predeceased by his father Manuel Pereira Cabral in 1998 and his mother Helena Loura Cabral in 2022.
communityadvocate.com
Marlborough police log, Dec. 16 edition
7:42 a.m. Sudbury St. MVA with injuries. 8:27 a.m. Royal Crest Apartments/Royal Crest Dr. B&E into MV. 10:38 a.m. BPRE/Phelps St. Larceny. 11:57 a.m. AVRTHS/Fitchburg St. Trespassing. 12:20 p.m. Marlborough Hospital/Union St. Disturbance. 3:25 p.m. BPRE. Larceny. 4:21 p.m. Capital Liquors/BPRE. MVA property damage only. 6:43 p.m. Speedy Auto Body/Maple...
communityadvocate.com
Sandra Anderson, 79, formerly of Grafton
– Sandra (MacKenzie) Anderson, 79, of Edward Street, died Friday, December 9, 2022, in her home. She was predeceased by her husband of 49 years, Paul E. Anderson who died in 2014. She is survived by two children, Gretchen Slevin and her husband Mike of Worcester; and Glenn Anderson of...
communityadvocate.com
Jeannette L. Seymour, 84, of Marlborough
– Jeannette L. (Walcott) Seymour, 84, of Marlborough, died Monday, December 12, 2022 at the Artisan at Hudson. She was the daughter of the late Raymond and Lillian (Ledoux) Walcott and wife of the late Richard M. Seymour. Jeannette was predeceased by her son, Rick Seymour, and daughter Paula Seymour, as well as her sisters, Fleurette Connelly and Doris Girouard.
communityadvocate.com
Martha A. Gallagher, 65, of Shrewsbury
Shrewsbury – Martha A. Gallagher, 65, of Shrewsbury, died on Friday, December 9, 2022 at Rose Monahan Hospice Home after an illness. She was born in Worcester, daughter of the late Paul B. and Grace E. (Burns) Gallagher, and she was longtime Shrewsbury resident. She was a graduate of...
communityadvocate.com
Ruth E. Cangello, 96, of Shrewsbury
– Ruth E. (Simoncini) Cangello, 96, of Shrewsbury, passed away on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at The Christopher House in Worcester. She is reunited with her beloved husband, Leo Cangello, who predeceased her in November 1999. Ruth is survived by her children, Susan Farrington of Shrewsbury and Peter Cangello and...
Comments / 0