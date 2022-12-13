Read full article on original website
WEAU-TV 13
Neillsville woman accused of OWI 2nd offense with children in the vehicle
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A Neillsville, Wis. woman is accused of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence 2nd offense with minor children in the vehicle. According to a media release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, Wisconsin State Patrol Northwest Region Eau Claire Post, on Dec. 16, 2022, around 9:52 p.m. the Wisconsin State Patrol responded to a vehicle run-off at Markgraff Road and Highway 12.
95.5 FM WIFC
Chippewa Falls Man Sentenced for Stealing Two Vehicles in Marathon County
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — A man who stole an Aspirus transport van at gunpoint and lead police on a high-speed chase in the Wausau area was sentenced to prison time on Wednesday. Brand Biller pled guilty to four counts including taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Judge Michael Moran then sentenced him to 18 years in prison and 15 years of probation for the counts.
Appeal to find missing teen in western Wisconsin
Police have issued a public appeal to find a 16-year-old boy missing in western Wisconsin. The Barron County Sheriff's Department said James Mortensen was last seen around 3 p.m. Monday in the Barronett area. He was last seen on a snowmobile wearing a gray jacket, black pants and black boots.
wwisradio.com
Terror Threat Charges For Menomonie Man
(Menomonie, WI) — Prosecutors in Menomonie are pushing ahead with terroristic threat charges against a young man who says he wanted to burn down the place where he works. The D.A. filed formal charges yesterday against Garrett Kinser. Police got the call Friday to come to Phillips Medisize because co-workers said Kinser asked them to make a molotov cocktail. Police say he also threatened to cut-up a young woman who he works with and put her in the meat grinder. Kinser told investigators he was just joking, he says he made the threats cause he was bored at work.
onfocus.news
Marshfield Police Reports – November 25 to December 11
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – Reports submitted by Marshfield Police Department:. During a traffic stop, K-9 Rika indicated to a controlled substance in a vehicle. Following a search a female was found to be in possession of multiple prescriptions that were not prescribed to her. One pill bottle also contained THC residue. The female was transported to jail on a probation hold. A request for charges will be forwarded to the Wood County District Attorney’s office for their review.
‘Significant increase in burglaries’ Eau Claire Police say
Police say most of the burglaries are occurring due to criminals taking advantage of unlocked doors while homeowners are away.
drydenwire.com
Man Sentenced In Rusk County Double Homicide Of His Grandparents
RUSK COUNTY (DrydenWire) -- The Court has sentenced Adam Rosolowski for the 2020 homicides of Robert Rosolowski and Bonnie Rosolowski in Rusk County. Joseph Falk was previously convicted and sentenced for the homicides of Robert and Bonnie. A third male, Tristan Shober, was also arrested at the time of the incident. Although he was a juvenile at the time of the incident, he was subsequently charged as an adult and convicted.
drydenwire.com
Over 20 Grams Of Fentanyl Seized From Man On Parole For Heroin Charges
BURNETT COUNTY (DrydenWire) -- St. Croix Tribal PD seized over 20 grams of fentanyl during an investigation at the Hertel Express Casino, leading to the arrest of Brandon Paul Price, and Tasha Marie King. Felony charges have now been filed against both Brandon and Tasha.
WEAU-TV 13
Walmart employee charged with stealing thousands of dollars in cash, merchandise
LADYSMITH, Wis. (WEAU) - A woman is charged with stealing thousands of dollars in cash and merchandise from her employer in Rusk County. 32-year-old Saybre Graeff was charged Tuesday with theft of movable property between $10,000 and $100,000 in Rusk County Circuit Court. According to documents filed with the charges,...
drydenwire.com
Barron County Disposition And Warrant Status Reports - Dec. 15, 2022
BARRON COUNTY -- DrydenWire.com has been informed by the Barron County Clerk of Courts Office the following Criminal and Traffic Disposition and Warrant Status Reports for Barron County.
Price County police reports for November 2022
Price County police reports for November 2022 were condensed and summarized.Photo byMy Price County. Reports received by the police departments in Price County for the month have been condensed and summarized.
Lincoln County Sheriff’s log for week ending Dec. 14, 2022
Significant incidents reported by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department for the preceding week. Information provided each Monday by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department. An 18-year-old Irma man was injured in a one-vehicle rollover crash in the Town of Schley, on the morning of Dec. 10. A preliminary investigation...
drydenwire.com
Court Sentences 2 Of 4 People Charged Following Burnett County Drug Bust
BURNETT COUNTY (DrydenWire) – The Court has sentenced Jacqueline Duncan and Christopher Merrill, 2 of the 4 people charged that were criminally following a drug bust in Burnett County in September 2022 during which St. Croix Tribal K-9 assisted with locating controlled substances.
merrillfotonews.com
2022 preliminary gun deer hunt harvest statistics
On the heals of the 2022 gun deer hunting season in Wisconsin, the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) released preliminary statistics related to the harvest, number of hunters, and safety during the season. Preliminary license sales. As of 11:59 p.m., on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, sales for gun, bow, crossbow,...
1 dead, 2 hurt in multi-vehicle crash on slick highway near Hayward, Wisconsin
HAYWARD, Wis. – Investigators say weather played a factor in a multi-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon in western Wisconsin that left one man dead and sent two others to the hospital.The Sawyer County Sheriff's Office says it happened at about 3:21 p.m. on State Highway 27 in the Town of Bass Lake, which is about 10 miles southeast of Hayward.Witnesses say an SUV was heading northbound on the highway when the driver, 64-year-old Sarah Cleeton of Exeland, lost control and struck a sedan head-on.The sedan, driven by 72-year-old Terrell Boettcher, was then struck by a pickup truck driven by 37-year-old Jared Lane. Both are from Hayward.Cleeton's passenger, 77-year-old John Peterson of Ojibwa, died from his injuries at a local hospital. Cleeton and Boettcher were both hospitalized with unknown injuries. Lane was not hurt.The sheriff's office is investigating.
drydenwire.com
Multi-Vehicle Crash In Sawyer County Results In Death Of Ojibwa Man
SAWYER COUNTY — A multi-vehicle crash in Sawyer County on Saturday, December 10, 2022, has resulted in the death of a 77-year-old man from Ojibwa, according to a press release from the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office. Press Release. On December 10, 2022 at 3:21p, the Sawyer County Sheriff’s...
WSAW
UPDATE: Scene Cleared on Highway 29 West
EDGAR, Wis. (WSAW) - UPDATE: The scene has been cleared on Highway 29 West. All lanes are back open in both directions as of 2:53 a.m. The left lane of Highway 29 traveling westbound is closed due to a semi-trailer truck in a ditch. According to WisDOT, the crash happened at Mile Marker 145 in Edgar.
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin's Milk Cow Herds; Clark County Continues to Hold Highest Number of Herds
(Wisconsin Ag Connection) Newly released figures on the number of farmers still milking cows in America's Dairyland shows some similar trends compared to recent years, according to the Wisconsin Ag Connection. According to the Wisconsin Ag Statistics Service, there were 6,140 herds milking during the first week of December. That's...
houston-today.com
Pedestrian dies in fatal Abbotsford crash with driver still at large
A man was fatally struck by a red Dodge Ram pickup truck on Lefeuvre Road between late Saturday night (Dec. 10) and early Sunday morning (Dec. 11), the Abbotsford Police Department says. The suspected driver remains at large. The APD responded to a call just past midnight on Sunday morning...
WEAU-TV 13
Power outages reported in Eau Claire, western Wisconsin
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Tens of thousands of western Wisconsin power customers lost power service Thursday morning after a strong winter storm came through. Outages peaked from 7 a.m. through 12 p.m. in western Wisconsin, according to the power outage tracking website poweroutage.us. Over 30,000 Xcel Energy customers, or about 1/8 of the total customers for Xcel Energy in Wisconsin, experienced a power outage Thursday. All told, power outages peaked at over 70,000 Wisconsin power customers, with the first outages reported after midnight.
Comments / 0