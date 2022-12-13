ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Legendary TTU football coach Mike Leach dies, family announced

By James Clark
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XZFWl_0jguJ3nB00

LUBBOCK, Texas – Former Texas Tech Head Football Coach Mike Leach, more recently head coach at Mississippi State University, died on Monday, according to his family in a statement.

How to watch the 2022 Texas high school football state championship games

“We are uplifted by the outpouring of love and prayers from family, friends, Mississippi State University, the hospital staff, and football fans around the world. Thank you for sharing in the joy of our beloved husband and father’s life,” Leach’s family said.

Leach was taken on Sunday from Starkville, Mississippi to the University of Mississippi
Medical Center in Jackson after suffering a “personal health issue,” MSU said.

The Clarion Ledger in Jackson reported Coach Leach suffered a heart attack. On Monday, even
before official word of his death, Texas Tech Athletics honored Coach Leach on the end zone
score board at Jones AT&T Stadium. His image and the words “swing your sword” were
displayed on the big screen.

Leach was Red Raider coach from 2000 to 2009. He went for eight seasons at Washington State
University and then to MSU in 2020.

Leach succeeded Spike Dykes, who had been the winningest coach in Texas Tech history
before Leach surpassed him. Leach remains the winningest coach in school history.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
everythinglubbock.com

Funeral details for former TTU coach Mike Leach released

LUBBOCK, Texas— The funeral service for former Texas Tech University Head Football Coach Mike Leach was announced to take place on Tuesday, December 20 inside the Humphrey Coliseum at Mississippi State University, according to social media post from MSU. The service was also announced to be livestreamed on WatchESPN.com.
LUBBOCK, TX
keranews.org

Former Texas Tech coach Mike Leach leaves behind legacy of ‘ambition and guile’

Mike Leach, the one-time head coach at Texas Tech and most recently at Mississippi State, died Tuesday at the age of 61 from complications due to heart issues, doctors said. The winningest college football coach in the history of the Red Raiders program, Leach was considered by many to be among the most influential figures in college football history. His adoption of the air raid offense dazzled opposing defenses and earned him the 2008 College Football Coach of the Year honor.
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

San Diego State safety transferring to Texas Tech

LUBBOCK, Texas – A day after safety Reggie Pearson announced he would enter the transfer portal, Texas Tech will add another safety to its roster. San Diego State’s CJ Baskerville announced Wednesday on social media that he’s joining the Red Raiders. “I’m coming home, Raider Nation,” Baskerville said in a social media post. The sophomore […]
LUBBOCK, TX
keranews.org

West Texas parents are suing their schools over racism

LUBBOCK — Parents, full of anger and disbelief, have confronted school leaders in the Lubbock area over a series of racist and antisemitic incidents in several schools. In total, four separate incidents have come to light in recent weeks. Two episodes — both involving Black students targeted in constant...
LUBBOCK, TX
vivathematadors.com

Cause for concern after two tough games, Aimaq Transfer

-After all the excitement entering the season, the Texas Tech Men’s Basketball team seems to be at a crossroads early on in the season. Following two tough games against Nicholls State and Eastern Washington, the Red Raider faithful are wondering if this team can gel together in time for the conference slate.
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

City of Lubbock Announces Retirement of City Secretary

The Lubbock City Council has announced that City Secretary Becky Garza will be retiring on Tuesday, February 28th of 2023. Garza started with the City of Lubbock in 1996 as a Senior Accountant in the Accounting Department. 2 years later, she moved on to become Lubbock's first Assistant City Secretary. Then, in 2001, Garza was appointed as the 16th City Secretary by the Lubbock City Council.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Vehicle overturned on 114th and Memphis

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LFR and LPD are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash on 114th Street near Memphis Avenue that left one vehicle on its side. LPD received the call at 8:13 p.m. The crash occurred in the westbound lanes and involved a white Dodge SUV and a black passenger car. LPD reports that an occupant was stuck in the overturned vehicle but has since been extricated.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Rare, Threatened & Endangered Animals That Can Appear In Lubbock

I recently discovered a really interesting online tool on the Texas Parks and Wildlife website. It allows you to search rare, threatened, and endangered animals (or candidates for those distinctions) by county. It was actually primarily created for, "entities that construct, plan, approve, permit, and/or fund development projects." But I...
LUBBOCK, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

28K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy