WHIZ
Guernsey Co. Law Enforcement Receives Grant
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced that the state will award nearly $4.9 million to local law enforcement agencies across Ohio to help cover the costs associated with body camera programs. Two of the agencies receiving funds include the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office and the Cambridge Police Department. The sheriff’s office...
WHIZ
Fatal accident in Coshocton County
COSHOCTON COUNTY, Ohio–The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a two vehicle accident that claimed the life of a Coshocton teenager. The accident happened shortly after 6:00 a.m. Friday at the intersection of State Route16 and County Road 6 in Jackson Township. Authorities said 18-year-old Wesley Shontz, Jr....
sciotopost.com
Pickaway County Common Pleas Information for the Week of 12/12/22
Pickaway County – Cases that were heard in Pickaway County Common Pleas this week. Drake J. Boggs 27 S. Pickaway St., Circleville, OH. Violation of Community Control G Community Control increased to. 5 years. Also ordered to. successfully complete Drug. Court. Melinda J. Fowler 39 U.S. 23 S.,. Circleville,...
Deputy killed in crash while transporting prisoner near Circleville
CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – A Wyandot County deputy has died after getting in a two-car crash while transporting a prison inmate. The collision occurred just before noon Thursday on State Route 56 near its intersection with State Route 104 in Jackson Township. The Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the deputy, Daniel J. Kin from Upper […]
Sheriff’s deputy killed in 2-vehicle crash near Circleville in Central Ohio
PICKAWAY COUNTY — A Wyandot County Sheriff’s deputy was killed and three other people were injured Thursday morning in a two-vehicle crash that occurred near Circleville as the deputy was transporting an inmate for a court hearing. >> Court puts stop to Columbus City Council’s new gun ordinances...
meigsindypress.com
Two Men Arrested Following Traffic Stop
POMEROY, Ohio – Two men have been arrested following traffic stop. According to Meigs County Sheriff Scott Fitch, on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 agents with the Major Crimes Task Force and the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office conducted an interdiction operation in the area of State Route 7 and US-33 in Meigs County. Agents with the Task Force spotted a vehicle.
crawfordcountynow.com
Wyandot County Sheriff’s Deputy killed in traffic crash
Circleville, Ohio — A Wyandot County sheriff’s deputy was killed in a traffic crash Thursday morning in Pickaway County. Deputy Daniel J. Kin, of Upper Sandusky, Ohio, died following the crash at the intersection of State Route 56 and State Route 104 around 11:05 a.m., according to a press release from the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office.
sciotopost.com
Pickaway County – Local Woman Found Guilty of Agg Possession of Drugs
PICKAWAY – A local Pickaway County woman was arrested and charged with trafficking after leaving the relax inn. According to Pickaway sheriff’s office, a K9 deputy Kyle Eveland initiated a stop on Circle Lane in Circleville after a vehicle for driving in marked lanes violation. When he made contact with the driver of the vehicle and identified him as Gregory Salyers. The front right passenger was.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Suspected car thief arrested in Jackson Co.
JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio —The suspect in several auto thefts in Vinton and Jackson Counties was arrested this week. According to the Jackson County Municipal Court, probation officers with deputies from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office arrested Hunter S. Beckett on Wednesday. Authorities say Beckett is suspected of stealing...
sciotopost.com
Update – Wyandot Deputy Dies in Fatal Pickaway County Crash
Pickaway County – A crash occured in Pickaway County that involves a law enforcement vehicle and a prisoner around 11 am. According to Pickaway County Sheriffs office, Deputies arrived on scene and discovered a 2010 black Dodge Ram driven by Steven S. Short from Mt. Sterling, Ohio, was traveling...
NBC4 Columbus
OhioHealth to acquire Appalachian hospital on Jan. 1
CAMBRIDGE, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — OhioHealth Corp. is expanding its Appalachian presence with the acquisition of a 13th hospital. Southeastern Ohio Regional Medical Center in Cambridge joins the system on Jan. 1 after a six-year arms’s length relationship, OhioHealth announced Thursday. The hospital, with its ambulance company and physician practice, is Guernsey County’s largest employer.
cwcolumbus.com
Case dismissed against man charged with murder of brother in Amanda, Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Prosecutors indicate they want to investigate a man's self-defense claim after he was charged with murder in connection with his brother's death. Fairfield County Prosecuting Attorney Kyle Witt filed to have the murder case against Mickey L, Enmen, 39, dismissed without prejudice, writing, "additional investigation is needed on the issue of self-defense."
crawfordcountynow.com
Morrow search warrant turns up drug paraphernalia, cash
MOUNT GILEAD — On Dec. 8 the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of catalytic converters being stolen on State Route 61 in Gilead Township. During the course of the investigation, a search warrant was obtained for a residence in the Village of Mount Gilead. While executing the search warrant, Deputies located what is believed to be parts of the alleged stolen catalytic converters.
Columbus man’s body identified in 31-year-old Pickaway County cold case
Watch the press conference from Pickaway County in the video player above. CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A Pickaway County cold case from the early 1990s on a missing person is now being investigated as a homicide after a major breakthrough. On Tuesday, Pickaway County law enforcement announced in a press conference that they identified the […]
Person found dead inside burning car in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A person was found dead inside a burning car on Morse Road Wednesday morning. Police are responding to an active scene at the intersection of Morse Road and Karl Road, where a car was seen on fire. According to police dispatch a truck pulled over and reported the car fire just […]
Investigators tie $1.8 million in stolen public funds to former Ohio county employee
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Auditor of State’s office in Columbus released its final report Thursday on a man who stole more than $1.8 million from the Clark County Auditor’s Office. According to Auditor of State Keith Faber, 64-year-old Robert Vanderhorst, a former Clark County employee in Springfield since 1991, stole over 1.87 million dollars […]
Man assisting friend during attempted robbery gunned down at Ohio Sunoco
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – An attempted robbery turned deadly when a man trying to help a friend was gunned down at a westside gas station just before midnight Wednesday. At 11:59 p.m. Tuesday night Columbus police responded to reports of shots fired at a Sunoco gas station at West Broad Street and Harris Avenue in […]
WTAP
Parkersburg Police looking for missing woman
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg police are asking for your help finding a missing Wood County woman. Police detectives are looking for 27-year-old Gretchen Fleming. Police chief Matt Board says she has not contacted family or friends in the last few days. Fleming was reported missing to police by her...
WTAP
Marietta man’s trial delayed due to awaiting competency report
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - According to the Washington County Common Pleas office, the trial for Adam James Treadway of Marietta, which was scheduled to begin on Thursday, December 14, has been postponed. The court is awaiting the results of Treadway’s competency evaluation. Treadway was indicted on 26 felony counts...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Marietta Police make arrests in two felonies
MARIETTA – Arrests have been made by Marietta Police in two of three major felonies that occurred Dec. 5, according to a press release from the Marietta Police Department. In a case involving five firearms reported stolen out of a residence on Lancaster Street last Monday, a suspect was arrested Dec. 7 by Marietta Police detectives along with agents of the Major Crimes Taskforce, BCI, and Athens County Sheriff’s Office.
