Muskingum County, OH

WHIZ

Guernsey Co. Law Enforcement Receives Grant

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced that the state will award nearly $4.9 million to local law enforcement agencies across Ohio to help cover the costs associated with body camera programs. Two of the agencies receiving funds include the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office and the Cambridge Police Department. The sheriff’s office...
GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Fatal accident in Coshocton County

COSHOCTON COUNTY, Ohio–The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a two vehicle accident that claimed the life of a Coshocton teenager. The accident happened shortly after 6:00 a.m. Friday at the intersection of State Route16 and County Road 6 in Jackson Township. Authorities said 18-year-old Wesley Shontz, Jr....
COSHOCTON COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Pickaway County Common Pleas Information for the Week of 12/12/22

Pickaway County – Cases that were heard in Pickaway County Common Pleas this week. Drake J. Boggs 27 S. Pickaway St., Circleville, OH. Violation of Community Control G Community Control increased to. 5 years. Also ordered to. successfully complete Drug. Court. Melinda J. Fowler 39 U.S. 23 S.,. Circleville,...
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
meigsindypress.com

Two Men Arrested Following Traffic Stop

POMEROY, Ohio – Two men have been arrested following traffic stop. According to Meigs County Sheriff Scott Fitch, on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 agents with the Major Crimes Task Force and the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office conducted an interdiction operation in the area of State Route 7 and US-33 in Meigs County. Agents with the Task Force spotted a vehicle.
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Wyandot County Sheriff’s Deputy killed in traffic crash

Circleville, Ohio — A Wyandot County sheriff’s deputy was killed in a traffic crash Thursday morning in Pickaway County. Deputy Daniel J. Kin, of Upper Sandusky, Ohio, died following the crash at the intersection of State Route 56 and State Route 104 around 11:05 a.m., according to a press release from the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office.
WYANDOT COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Pickaway County – Local Woman Found Guilty of Agg Possession of Drugs

PICKAWAY – A local Pickaway County woman was arrested and charged with trafficking after leaving the relax inn. According to Pickaway sheriff’s office, a K9 deputy Kyle Eveland initiated a stop on Circle Lane in Circleville after a vehicle for driving in marked lanes violation. When he made contact with the driver of the vehicle and identified him as Gregory Salyers. The front right passenger was.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Suspected car thief arrested in Jackson Co.

JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio —The suspect in several auto thefts in Vinton and Jackson Counties was arrested this week. According to the Jackson County Municipal Court, probation officers with deputies from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office arrested Hunter S. Beckett on Wednesday. Authorities say Beckett is suspected of stealing...
JACKSON COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Update – Wyandot Deputy Dies in Fatal Pickaway County Crash

Pickaway County – A crash occured in Pickaway County that involves a law enforcement vehicle and a prisoner around 11 am. According to Pickaway County Sheriffs office, Deputies arrived on scene and discovered a 2010 black Dodge Ram driven by Steven S. Short from Mt. Sterling, Ohio, was traveling...
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

OhioHealth to acquire Appalachian hospital on Jan. 1

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — OhioHealth Corp. is expanding its Appalachian presence with the acquisition of a 13th hospital. Southeastern Ohio Regional Medical Center in Cambridge joins the system on Jan. 1 after a six-year arms’s length relationship, OhioHealth announced Thursday. The hospital, with its ambulance company and physician practice, is Guernsey County’s largest employer.
CAMBRIDGE, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Case dismissed against man charged with murder of brother in Amanda, Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Prosecutors indicate they want to investigate a man's self-defense claim after he was charged with murder in connection with his brother's death. Fairfield County Prosecuting Attorney Kyle Witt filed to have the murder case against Mickey L, Enmen, 39, dismissed without prejudice, writing, "additional investigation is needed on the issue of self-defense."
AMANDA, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Morrow search warrant turns up drug paraphernalia, cash

MOUNT GILEAD — On Dec. 8 the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of catalytic converters being stolen on State Route 61 in Gilead Township. During the course of the investigation, a search warrant was obtained for a residence in the Village of Mount Gilead. While executing the search warrant, Deputies located what is believed to be parts of the alleged stolen catalytic converters.
MOUNT GILEAD, OH
WDTN

Person found dead inside burning car in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A person was found dead inside a burning car on Morse Road Wednesday morning. Police are responding to an active scene at the intersection of Morse Road and Karl Road, where a car was seen on fire. According to police dispatch a truck pulled over and reported the car fire just […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WTAP

Parkersburg Police looking for missing woman

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg police are asking for your help finding a missing Wood County woman. Police detectives are looking for 27-year-old Gretchen Fleming. Police chief Matt Board says she has not contacted family or friends in the last few days. Fleming was reported missing to police by her...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Marietta man’s trial delayed due to awaiting competency report

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - According to the Washington County Common Pleas office, the trial for Adam James Treadway of Marietta, which was scheduled to begin on Thursday, December 14, has been postponed. The court is awaiting the results of Treadway’s competency evaluation. Treadway was indicted on 26 felony counts...
MARIETTA, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Marietta Police make arrests in two felonies

MARIETTA – Arrests have been made by Marietta Police in two of three major felonies that occurred Dec. 5, according to a press release from the Marietta Police Department. In a case involving five firearms reported stolen out of a residence on Lancaster Street last Monday, a suspect was arrested Dec. 7 by Marietta Police detectives along with agents of the Major Crimes Taskforce, BCI, and Athens County Sheriff’s Office.
MARIETTA, OH

