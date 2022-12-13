Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Explore this Massive Thrift Store in MichiganTravel MavenGrand Rapids, MI
Major restaurant chain opens another new location in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
The Golden Apple Tale treasure hunt is a decades old Michigan mysteryAuthor Ed AndersonGrand Rapids, MI
Popular discount supermarket chain set to open another location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersHudsonville, MI
Popular discount grocery store chain opening another new location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersGreenville, MI
Related
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Inside Track: Brummitt keeps Gazelle running
Jennifer Brummitt has been around Gazelle Sports since the third grade. Now the CEO of the company that her mother, Jean Sequite, is a co-owner of, Brummitt was not initially looking to jump feet first into the family business. Brummitt is the company’s first CEO, assuming the role in 2020 as Sequite and fellow co-owners Chris Lampen-Crowell and Ken Sung looked to step away from daily duties.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Davenport launches $35M campaign to address Michigan’s talent gap
A local university started a fundraising campaign to support a diverse talent pool in Michigan. Davenport University on Wednesday, Dec. 14, unveiled Elevate, a new $35 million fundraising campaign asking Michigan to invest in its students and programs to boost the workforce statewide. The campaign, which already raised $22.9 million...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
What housing bubble? Market hits pause but is far from done
While many nationally are predicting a sky-is-falling housing market in 2023, there is plenty of optimism for West Michigan residential real estate. Walter Perschbacher, president-elect of the Greater Regional Alliance of Realtors, said Grand Rapids is simply seeing a softening of the market. Perschbacher also is vice president at Greenridge Realty.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Waters Edge unveils high-tech golf range
A driving range in West Michigan incorporated new golf data technology that can also gamify the range. Waters Edge Golf Course, recently said Tuesday, Dec. 13, it opened Toptracer at The Bunker at Waters Edge Golf Course, 1100 Ramshorn Drive in Fremont. “Toptracer is transforming the everyday driving range experience...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Cultivate eyes physical location for arts education and exhibition
Local arts organization Cultivate has procured its first gallery and class location, which founder Mallory Shotwell intends to make into an artist-centric learning and collaborative space. After only a year of operations, Cultivate is moving to 620 Wealthy St. SE, settling between Wealthy Street Bakery, Rowster Coffee and across from...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Grand Ventures invests in automotive financing platform
A local venture capital firm participated in a $12.8 million seed round for an automotive fintech company. Grand Rapids-based Grand Ventures was one of multiple recent investors to support Carputty, a company that modernizes auto financing and ownership by leveraging data based on the consumer and not directly tied to a transaction.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Bronson Healthcare cancer program earns national accreditation
An accreditation by the Commission on Cancer established a local health care system as a trusted source of quality cancer care. Bronson Healthcare System’s regional cancer program, with centers in Battle Creek and Kalamazoo, has received accreditation from the American College of Surgeons (ACS) Commission on Cancer (CoC). Both...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
LMCU branch workers seek to form union
Workers at a credit union branch in the region are forming a union. A majority of Lake Michigan Credit Union (LMCU) workers at the South Division branch in Wyoming earlier this week filed a petition with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) for a union election. The workers are organizing...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
The Rapid installs new air purification systems on bus fleet
Bus riders in Grand Rapids can benefit from better air quality through a new installation initiative. The Rapid recently contracted with United Safety & Survivability Corporation to install the corporation’s Active Air Purification systems on the majority of The Rapid’s bus fleet. According to The Rapid leadership, the...
Comments / 0