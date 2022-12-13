ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Inside Track: Brummitt keeps Gazelle running

Jennifer Brummitt has been around Gazelle Sports since the third grade. Now the CEO of the company that her mother, Jean Sequite, is a co-owner of, Brummitt was not initially looking to jump feet first into the family business. Brummitt is the company’s first CEO, assuming the role in 2020 as Sequite and fellow co-owners Chris Lampen-Crowell and Ken Sung looked to step away from daily duties.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Davenport launches $35M campaign to address Michigan’s talent gap

A local university started a fundraising campaign to support a diverse talent pool in Michigan. Davenport University on Wednesday, Dec. 14, unveiled Elevate, a new $35 million fundraising campaign asking Michigan to invest in its students and programs to boost the workforce statewide. The campaign, which already raised $22.9 million...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

What housing bubble? Market hits pause but is far from done

While many nationally are predicting a sky-is-falling housing market in 2023, there is plenty of optimism for West Michigan residential real estate. Walter Perschbacher, president-elect of the Greater Regional Alliance of Realtors, said Grand Rapids is simply seeing a softening of the market. Perschbacher also is vice president at Greenridge Realty.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Waters Edge unveils high-tech golf range

A driving range in West Michigan incorporated new golf data technology that can also gamify the range. Waters Edge Golf Course, recently said Tuesday, Dec. 13, it opened Toptracer at The Bunker at Waters Edge Golf Course, 1100 Ramshorn Drive in Fremont. “Toptracer is transforming the everyday driving range experience...
FREMONT, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Cultivate eyes physical location for arts education and exhibition

Local arts organization Cultivate has procured its first gallery and class location, which founder Mallory Shotwell intends to make into an artist-centric learning and collaborative space. After only a year of operations, Cultivate is moving to 620 Wealthy St. SE, settling between Wealthy Street Bakery, Rowster Coffee and across from...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Grand Ventures invests in automotive financing platform

A local venture capital firm participated in a $12.8 million seed round for an automotive fintech company. Grand Rapids-based Grand Ventures was one of multiple recent investors to support Carputty, a company that modernizes auto financing and ownership by leveraging data based on the consumer and not directly tied to a transaction.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Bronson Healthcare cancer program earns national accreditation

An accreditation by the Commission on Cancer established a local health care system as a trusted source of quality cancer care. Bronson Healthcare System’s regional cancer program, with centers in Battle Creek and Kalamazoo, has received accreditation from the American College of Surgeons (ACS) Commission on Cancer (CoC). Both...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

LMCU branch workers seek to form union

Workers at a credit union branch in the region are forming a union. A majority of Lake Michigan Credit Union (LMCU) workers at the South Division branch in Wyoming earlier this week filed a petition with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) for a union election. The workers are organizing...
WYOMING, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

The Rapid installs new air purification systems on bus fleet

Bus riders in Grand Rapids can benefit from better air quality through a new installation initiative. The Rapid recently contracted with United Safety & Survivability Corporation to install the corporation’s Active Air Purification systems on the majority of The Rapid’s bus fleet. According to The Rapid leadership, the...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

