AEW Releases New Shirt That Makes MJF So Mad He Can't 'This' Straight
Wake up babe, a new AEW meme shirt just dropped. On Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, MJF retained his AEW World Championship (The Big Burberry Belt) over Ricky Starks. As he was making his way up the ramp, MJF was confronted by Bryan Danielson. The theme song and sight of Danielson caused MJF to take off in another direction.
Hooded Xia Li Helps Damage CTRL Retain Women's Tag Titles On 12/16 WWE SmackDown
Damage CTRL gets help to retain their tag team gold on December 16. Damage CTRL's Dakota Kai and IYO SKY were able to defeat Tegan Nox and Liv Morgan to retain the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions on December 16. While they typically get help from Bayley, the leader of...
Gunther Retains, Rousey And Baszler Attack Rodriguez, Moxley Beats Guevara | WWE SD x AEW Recap
Here is your post SmackDown and Rampage fight size update for December 16, 2022. - Gunther defended the WWE Intercontinental Championship against Ricochet. Before the bout, Adam Pearce ejected Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser from ringside. Ricochet and Gunther then threw everything they had at each other. In the end, Gunther slammed Ricochet to win the match and retain the gold. After the match, Imperium went to attack Ricochet, but Braun Strowman made the save. After the match, Ricochet received an ovation from the crowd.
Saraya: WWE's Doing Great With Hunter In Charge; If Vince Comes Back, Is He Going To Undo Everything?
Saraya discusses the rumors of Vince McMahon's potential return to WWE. On December 13, 2022, a new report from the Wall Street Journal surfaced regarding Vince McMahon. Alongside other important notes about the sexual assault allegations that McMahon currently faces, the report also notes that McMahon has told people that he intends to make a comeback to WWE. McMahon stepped down from his CEO and creative position back in July 2022.
Wrestling World Remembers Jon Huber (Brodie Lee/Luke Harper) On His Birthday | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Friday, December 16, 2022. - The wrestling world is looking back and remembering Jon Huber (a.k.a Brodie Lee/Luke Harper) on his birthday:. - WWE has officially released Bray Wyatt's entrance music on all platforms:. - Check out Satnam Singh's recent interview with The...
John Cena Announcement | WWE Smackdown & AEW Rampage Post Show 12/16/2022 | Show Review & Results
Kate (@MissKatefabe) and Robert DeFelice (@dudefelice) discuss tonight's episodes of WWE Smackdown and AEW Rampage, including:. - Top contender gauntlet: Xia Li, Tegan Nox, Emma, Raquel Rodriguez, Liv Morgan, Shayna Baszler, Sonya Deville. - Bray Wyatt promo. - Angel Garza vs. Rey Mysterio. - Karrion Kross & Scarlett backstage. -...
John Cena To Team With Kevin Owens Against Sami Zayn And Roman Reigns On 12/30 WWE SmackDown
John Cena will compete in 2022. On Friday's WWE SmackDown, Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman suggested that Reigns team with Sami Zayn to face Kevin Owens and a partner of his choosing on the December 30 episode of WWE SmackDown. At the end of the night, John Cena popped up...
Willow Nightingale On Signing With AEW, Her ROH Future, Heel Run | Grapsody Interview
Mandy Rose Releases Statement On WWE Release
Mandy Rose comments on her exit from WWE. On December 14, Mandy Rose was released from WWE due to content that was posted on her FanTime page. The night before, Rose dropped the NXT Women's Championship to Roxanne Perez after a 413 day reign with the title. In a new...
WWE SmackDown Spoilers For 12/23 (Taped On 12/16)
WWE taped the December 23 episode of WWE SmackDown on December 16 from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois. Full spoilers (courtesy of PWInsider) are below. WWE SmackDown Spoilers For 12/23 (Taped on 12/16) Raquel Rodriguez won a Gauntlet Match to earn a shot at Ronda Rousey's SmackDown Women’s Championship;...
Ricky Starks Talks William Regal's Departure From AEW, Says That He Was Sad To See Him Leave
Ricky Starks get candid about the latest departure from All Elite Wrestling. Although top stars such as Swerve Strickland, Keith Lee, Toni Storm, and Athena have all bolstered the AEW roster in 2022, the company has also suffered from quite a few departures. Earlier this year, one of the company's founders, Cody Rhodes, left AEW alongside his wife, Brandi Rhodes. Following that, names such as Joey Janela and Alan Angels also departed the promotion. Most notably, AEW World Champion CM Punk is also likely finished with the company following the aftermath of Brawl Out.
Viewership Information For Episodes 11 And 12 Of WOW In Syndication
Viewership information has been revealed for the eleventh and twelfth syndicated episodes of WOW following their partnership with CBS Media Ventures. According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, the eleventh episode of the latest season of WOW: Women of Wrestling which aired on November 27 was watched by 242,000 viewers in syndication, up from 218,000 viewers on November 20. The episode garnered a 0.05 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. Up from 0.04 the previous week.
Post Deadline Edition Of WWE NXT Records Increase In Viewership, Key Demo Rating
Viewership for the December 13 edition of WWE NXT is in. According to Showbuzz Daily, NXT on December 13 drew 666,000 viewers. This number is up from the 534,000 viewers the show drew last week. This is the highest viewership number that the show has drawn since November 1. NXT...
AEW Rampage (12/16/2022) Results: Moxley vs Guevara, Dr. Britt Baker, Wardlow, Dustin Rhodes & More.
Welcome to the Fightful.com live discussion & coverage for the 12/16/2022 edition of AEW Ramapge on TNT. We will bring full results and breakdowns for every match and segment on the show. Follow Fightful on Twitter.com/Fightful and Facebook.com/FIGHTFULONLINE. Here's what is set for the show!. - Jon Moxley vs. Sammy...
Chase U Headlines, Ivy Nile, The Dyad, More Set For 12/16/22 WWE NXT Level Up
The lineup is set for Friday's NXT Level Up. WWE announced that the December 16 episode of NXT Level Up will be headlined by Andre Chase & Duke Hudson going against Javier Bernal and Xyon Quinn. Plus, Bronco Nima and Lucien Price face The Dyad. Lastly, Ivy Nile and Lash...
AEW Dynamite: Winter Is Coming (12/14) Preview: MJF vs. Ricky Starks, Best Of Seven Continues, More
It's Wednesday, December 14, 2022, and you know what that means!. Winter has once again come in AEW and tonight, the spotlight will be on all of the top stars in All Elite Wrestling. Maxwell Jacob Friedman, MJF, will defend the World Heavyweight Championship for the first time against Ricky Starks. The Elite faces Death Triangle in match number four of their Best of Seven Series. additionally, Chris Jericho and more will be featured tonight as AEW presents one of its last major shows of the year.
NXT Level Up Results (12/16): Andre Chase Teams Up With Duke Hudson
WWE aired the latest episode of NXT Level Up on December 16. Matches were taped from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL on December 13. The show aired on Peacock. Full results and highlights are below. NXT Level Up Results (12/16) The Dyad (Rip Fowler & Jagger Reid) def....
Liv Morgan Discusses What She Sees Herself Doing After Wrestling
Liv Morgan talks life after wrestling. Morgan is enjoyed her best career year in WWE having won the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship at WWE Money in the Bank and now finding herself as the new Queen of Extreme. While her in-ring run doesn't appear to be winding down, she has plenty of avenues to explore after wrestling.
AEW Control Center, Guevara Wishes Ricky Starks Luck, More | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Wednesday, December 14, 2022. - The latest edition of AEW Control Center can be seen linked above. The new episode dives deep into tonight's AEW Dynamite card. - In a new Twitter post, Sammy Guevara wished Ricky Starks luck ahead of his AEW...
Bryan Danielson Set Speak, Keith Lee To Meet With Swerve Strickland On 12/21 AEW Dynamite
Bryan Danielson will speak on the December 21 episode of AEW Dynamite. On the December 14 episode, Danielson returned to the show for the first time snce AEW World Champion MJF took William Regal out with a brutal attack a few weeks ago. Danielson confronted MJF after he retained his title against Ricky Starks on Wednesday. "The American Dragon" chased the champion, who ran away and escaped into the crowd. Danielson is set to speak on next week's show.
