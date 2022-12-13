It's Wednesday, December 14, 2022, and you know what that means!. Winter has once again come in AEW and tonight, the spotlight will be on all of the top stars in All Elite Wrestling. Maxwell Jacob Friedman, MJF, will defend the World Heavyweight Championship for the first time against Ricky Starks. The Elite faces Death Triangle in match number four of their Best of Seven Series. additionally, Chris Jericho and more will be featured tonight as AEW presents one of its last major shows of the year.

