AEW Releases New Shirt That Makes MJF So Mad He Can't 'This' Straight

Wake up babe, a new AEW meme shirt just dropped. On Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, MJF retained his AEW World Championship (The Big Burberry Belt) over Ricky Starks. As he was making his way up the ramp, MJF was confronted by Bryan Danielson. The theme song and sight of Danielson caused MJF to take off in another direction.
Gunther Retains, Rousey And Baszler Attack Rodriguez, Moxley Beats Guevara | WWE SD x AEW Recap

Here is your post SmackDown and Rampage fight size update for December 16, 2022. - Gunther defended the WWE Intercontinental Championship against Ricochet. Before the bout, Adam Pearce ejected Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser from ringside. Ricochet and Gunther then threw everything they had at each other. In the end, Gunther slammed Ricochet to win the match and retain the gold. After the match, Imperium went to attack Ricochet, but Braun Strowman made the save. After the match, Ricochet received an ovation from the crowd.
Saraya: WWE's Doing Great With Hunter In Charge; If Vince Comes Back, Is He Going To Undo Everything?

Saraya discusses the rumors of Vince McMahon's potential return to WWE. On December 13, 2022, a new report from the Wall Street Journal surfaced regarding Vince McMahon. Alongside other important notes about the sexual assault allegations that McMahon currently faces, the report also notes that McMahon has told people that he intends to make a comeback to WWE. McMahon stepped down from his CEO and creative position back in July 2022.
Mandy Rose Releases Statement On WWE Release

Mandy Rose comments on her exit from WWE. On December 14, Mandy Rose was released from WWE due to content that was posted on her FanTime page. The night before, Rose dropped the NXT Women's Championship to Roxanne Perez after a 413 day reign with the title. In a new...
WWE SmackDown Spoilers For 12/23 (Taped On 12/16)

WWE taped the December 23 episode of WWE SmackDown on December 16 from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois. Full spoilers (courtesy of PWInsider) are below. WWE SmackDown Spoilers For 12/23 (Taped on 12/16) Raquel Rodriguez won a Gauntlet Match to earn a shot at Ronda Rousey's SmackDown Women’s Championship;...
Ricky Starks Talks William Regal's Departure From AEW, Says That He Was Sad To See Him Leave

Ricky Starks get candid about the latest departure from All Elite Wrestling. Although top stars such as Swerve Strickland, Keith Lee, Toni Storm, and Athena have all bolstered the AEW roster in 2022, the company has also suffered from quite a few departures. Earlier this year, one of the company's founders, Cody Rhodes, left AEW alongside his wife, Brandi Rhodes. Following that, names such as Joey Janela and Alan Angels also departed the promotion. Most notably, AEW World Champion CM Punk is also likely finished with the company following the aftermath of Brawl Out.
Viewership Information For Episodes 11 And 12 Of WOW In Syndication

Viewership information has been revealed for the eleventh and twelfth syndicated episodes of WOW following their partnership with CBS Media Ventures. According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, the eleventh episode of the latest season of WOW: Women of Wrestling which aired on November 27 was watched by 242,000 viewers in syndication, up from 218,000 viewers on November 20. The episode garnered a 0.05 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. Up from 0.04 the previous week.
AEW Dynamite: Winter Is Coming (12/14) Preview: MJF vs. Ricky Starks, Best Of Seven Continues, More

It's Wednesday, December 14, 2022, and you know what that means!. Winter has once again come in AEW and tonight, the spotlight will be on all of the top stars in All Elite Wrestling. Maxwell Jacob Friedman, MJF, will defend the World Heavyweight Championship for the first time against Ricky Starks. The Elite faces Death Triangle in match number four of their Best of Seven Series. additionally, Chris Jericho and more will be featured tonight as AEW presents one of its last major shows of the year.
Liv Morgan Discusses What She Sees Herself Doing After Wrestling

Liv Morgan talks life after wrestling. Morgan is enjoyed her best career year in WWE having won the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship at WWE Money in the Bank and now finding herself as the new Queen of Extreme. While her in-ring run doesn't appear to be winding down, she has plenty of avenues to explore after wrestling.
Bryan Danielson Set Speak, Keith Lee To Meet With Swerve Strickland On 12/21 AEW Dynamite

Bryan Danielson will speak on the December 21 episode of AEW Dynamite. On the December 14 episode, Danielson returned to the show for the first time snce AEW World Champion MJF took William Regal out with a brutal attack a few weeks ago. Danielson confronted MJF after he retained his title against Ricky Starks on Wednesday. "The American Dragon" chased the champion, who ran away and escaped into the crowd. Danielson is set to speak on next week's show.
