Image: Ion is a robotic-assisted endoluminal platform for minimally invasive peripheral lung nodule biopsy (Photo courtesy of Intuitive) Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death among both men and women. According to the World Health Organization, cancer in its myriad forms accounted for 10 million deaths worldwide in 2020; of that multitude, lung cancer accounted for 1.8 million deaths globally - the single largest share by type of cancer. More than half of people with lung cancer die within one year of being diagnosed. Detecting lung cancer early is a way we can fight back. However, early detection can be challenging in part because around 70% of cancerous lung nodules are found in the outer third of the lung, which may be difficult to reach and adequately biopsy via bronchoscopy. Now, the next innovation in lung nodule biopsy uses robotic-assisted surgery that allows clinicians to reach and biopsy difficult-to-reach nodules in the peripheral lung, eliminating the need for multiple biopsies prior to lung cancer diagnosis.

19 HOURS AGO