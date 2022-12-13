Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
Studies show strong link between tooth loss and inflammatory bowel disease
Inflammatory bowel disease often coexists with periodontal disease. This is shown in new publications from a European research project that explored the connection between the two diseases. How is oral health actually affected by an inflammatory bowel disease? And how does the mouth affect our gut? The fact that periodontitis...
studyfinds.org
World’s first ‘artificial womb facility,’ will let parents design child’s height, strength, intelligence
BERLIN — A biotechnologist in Germany is developing the world’s first artificial womb facility, and it lets you choose baby’s characteristics from a menu. EctoLife, able to grow 30,000 babies a year, is said to be based on over fifty years of groundbreaking scientific research. The concept...
MedicalXpress
People with cluster headaches may have a significantly increased risk of other illnesses
People with cluster headaches may be more than three times more likely to have other medical conditions such as heart disease, mental disorders and other neurologic diseases, according to a study published in the December 14, 2022, online issue of Neurology. Cluster headaches are short but extremely painful headaches that...
A chronic brain disorder that affects less than one percent of the U.S. population.
The combination of high achievement and severe mental illness is not mutually exclusive, but most people don't know much about schizophrenia outside of media portrayals of violence, failure, or deviance.
These four ferocious genes increase the risk of suicide in humans
Do you know that every 55 minutes, five people commit suicide in the U.S.? When we take a look at the rate at which suicides happening globally, the figures are more shocking — every 40 seconds, there is at least one person taking his or her life in some part of the world.
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Most older adults prefer separation of healthcare decision-making, religious beliefs
Most older adults want to keep their healthcare and spiritual or religious lives separate, but they also see a role for healthcare providers in finding meaning or hope in the face of illness, according to a new University of Michigan poll. According to data from the National Poll on Healthy...
Scrubs Magazine
Hospitals Start Free Meals After Nurse Says She Can’t Afford to Eat
Two hospitals in the U.K. are giving out free meals to staff after a nurse broke down crying because she couldn’t afford to pay for her breakfast. Catherine Marsh, a research nurse, commented on the situation from the picket line amid the ongoing NHS nurses’ strike. She said her colleague was in “floods of tears” after the incident.
MedicalXpress
Study uncovers factors linked to optimal aging
What are the keys to "successful" or optimal aging? A new study followed more than 7000 middle aged and older Canadians for approximately three years to identify the factors linked to well-being as we age. They found that those who were female, married, physically active and not obese and those...
hospimedica.com
AI-Driven Intraoperative CT Imaging System Sets New Standard in Lung Cancer Diagnostics
Image: LungVision has been used in 2,000 diagnostic bronchoscopy procedures worldwide (Photo courtesy of Body Vision) Lung cancer is the second most common cancer and the deadliest cancer in the U.S. The best approach to reduce mortality from lung cancer is prevention. Short of that, the goal is early diagnosis. Detecting lung cancer earlier means there is a greater chance that it can be cured. Increased early detection through low-dose CT scans is an important step to diagnosing more lung cancer patients at an earlier stage where it is more likely for their cancer to be cured. A CT scan is more effective at showing lesions on the lung than routine chest X-rays which is why it is the gold standard for lung cancer diagnostics.
hospimedica.com
POC Molecular TB Test Could Enable Clinicians to Begin Appropriate Treatment Immediately
Image: The innovative, next generation LumiraDx Point of Care Diagnostic Platform (Photo courtesy of LumiraDx) According to the World Health Organization’s 2022 Global Tuberculosis Report, the difference in the number of people who were infected with tuberculosis (TB) and the number of people diagnosed with TB widened in both 2020 and 2021 versus 2019 to over four million each year. To address this crisis, a substantial new supply of molecular TB tests is required. However, existing options are limited by price, test run time, electricity requirements as well as a reliance on a sputum sample type, which can be challenging to collect from many patients. Now, a new molecular TB testing system currently under development aims to provide highly accurate results at a low price at the point of care, enabling clinicians to immediately commence appropriate treatment and patient management to maximize health outcomes and minimize further spread of infection.
newsnationnow.com
Fentanyl being mixed into drugs has health experts concerned
(NewsNation) — Fentanyl is being mixed into street drugs, and more victims are taking it unknowingly. Nationally, fentanyl deaths increased more than 56% from 2019 to 2020, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. Now, a nationwide shortage in prescription drugs such as Adderall has some health experts...
hospimedica.com
Soft, Robotic, and Implantable Ventilator Improves Lung Capacity for People with Diaphragm Dysfunction
Image: The soft, implantable ventilator works with the diaphragm to improve breathing (Photo courtesy of MIT) The diaphragm - the dome-shaped muscle that lies just beneath the ribcage - works like a slow and steady trampoline, pushing down to create a vacuum for the lungs to expand and draw air in, then relaxing as air is pushed out. In this way, the diaphragm automatically controls our lung capacity, and is the major muscle responsible for our ability to breathe. But when the diaphragm’s function is compromised, the breathing instinct becomes a laborious task. Chronic diaphragm dysfunction can occur in people with ALS, muscular dystrophy, and other neuromuscular diseases, as well as patients with paralysis, and damage to the phrenic nerve, which stimulates the diaphragm to contract. Now, a new proof-of-concept design by a team of engineers aims to one day boost the diaphragm’s life-sustaining function and improve lung capacity for people with diaphragm dysfunction.
HealthcareFinanceNews.com
HHS releases benefit and payment proposed rule for Affordable Care Act coverage
As open enrollment for January 1 coverage comes to an end on Thursday, the Department of Health and Human Services has released the 2024 Notice of Benefit and Payment Parameters Proposed Rule for the Affordable Care Act. To expand access to behavioral healthcare, the proposed rule includes two new essential...
Caring for Kids and Aging Parents: The 'Sandwich' Generation Is Under Strain
As if caring for an elderly parent wasn't enough, a new study finds that nearly a quarter of these folks are also caring for a child. Called the "sandwich generation," these dual caregivers are more likely to struggle financially, emotionally and physically. Until policies catch up to reality, experts suggest...
hospimedica.com
Early Sepsis Recognition Platform Could Identify Pre-Symptomatic Patients at POC Using Culture-Free Diagnostic Test
Image: An early sepsis recognition platform could be more rapid, affordable and accessible (Photo courtesy of Pexels) Early sepsis recognition is vital in improving patient prognosis and reducing mortality. Now, a new diagnostic system for early-stage sepsis condition could allow doctors to predict the future appearance and evolution of sepsis within a short period of time and thus, provide a suitable clinical response even before the symptoms arise.
hospimedica.com
Robotic-Assisted Bronchoscopy Platform a Game Changer in Lung Cancer Detection and Biopsy Technology
Image: Ion is a robotic-assisted endoluminal platform for minimally invasive peripheral lung nodule biopsy (Photo courtesy of Intuitive) Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death among both men and women. According to the World Health Organization, cancer in its myriad forms accounted for 10 million deaths worldwide in 2020; of that multitude, lung cancer accounted for 1.8 million deaths globally - the single largest share by type of cancer. More than half of people with lung cancer die within one year of being diagnosed. Detecting lung cancer early is a way we can fight back. However, early detection can be challenging in part because around 70% of cancerous lung nodules are found in the outer third of the lung, which may be difficult to reach and adequately biopsy via bronchoscopy. Now, the next innovation in lung nodule biopsy uses robotic-assisted surgery that allows clinicians to reach and biopsy difficult-to-reach nodules in the peripheral lung, eliminating the need for multiple biopsies prior to lung cancer diagnosis.
AboutLawsuits.com
Lawsuit Indicates Gardasil Vaccine Caused Seizure Disorder, Other Auto-Immune Complications
Gardasil has been promoted by Merck as a safe and effective vaccine for protection against HPV and certain cancers. Plaintiff alleges the Gardasil vaccine caused seizures and other complications, which Merck knew or should have know was a risk. Claim joins dozens of other Gardasil lawsuits being pursued in federal...
MedicalXpress
The All of Us Research Program has analyzed the genes of 150,000 Americans. The results are coming in
Michelle Anderson recently learned her body metabolizes medicines more slowly than average. It was a small piece of information, but a "eureka" moment for Anderson, "not because it was a surprise, but because it was a validation of what I know about my body." Now, when she gets a prescription,...
Now that the Medicare psychologist sessions have been cut, I worry about my clients | Ahona Guha
If we handled cardiac issues the same way, we would turn away someone with high cholesterol and tell them to return once they’d had a heart attack
hospimedica.com
Breakthrough Early Warning Solution Detects Possible Sepsis in Patients
Sepsis, a life-threatening condition in which organs malfunction because of widespread infection, is common among hospital patients and is a common cause of death. The CDC estimates that every year, about 1.7 million adults in the U.S. develop sepsis, of whom at least 350,000 die during their hospitalization or in hospice. One in every three patients who dies in a U.S. hospital had sepsis during their hospitalization. Sepsis has also been described as the most expensive condition to treat in the entire U.S. healthcare system, with an estimated USD 24 billion in annual costs. Early detection of sepsis has been associated with decreased mortality. Now, a new breakthrough early warning solution is designed to help clinicians detect physiologic deterioration associated with the onset of sepsis and track the progress of the patient’s condition during its duration.
